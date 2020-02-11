The ‘Fantasy Island’ Cast Gets Giggly Talking about Filming in Fiji, Getting Sick, and Bat Bites

–

There’s no better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day than with a new horror thriller! (At least in my opinion.) This weekend, Sony and Blumhouse have you covered in the “make you so scared you hold on to your significant other for dear life” department with their new spin on the Gene Levitt TV series, Fantasy Island.

In this new version directed by Jeff Wadlow, Michael Peña fills the role of the mysterious Mr. Roarke played by Ricardo Montalbán in the original series. The character welcomes a group of guests to his remote resort where he promises to make their fantasies a reality. While this might sound like the place to wish to “have it all,” the guests quickly find out that those seemingly fool-proof, harmless dreams could quickly devolve into deadly nightmares,

With Fantasy Island making its way into theaters on February 14th, Peña and co-stars Portia Doubleday, Lucy Hale, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang and Ryan Hansen all swung by the Collider Studio to talk about the movie. They each give us the 101 on their characters but just wait until you hit the point in the conversation when they start talking about filming in Fiji, not having bathrooms in the jungle and the time when one of them got bit by a bat. (Yes, really.) You can hear about all of that and everyone’s fantasy movie role in the video interview at the top of this article.

Portia Doubleday, Lucy Hale, Michael Peña, Austin Stowell, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen: