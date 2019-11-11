‘Fantasy Island’ Trailer Reveals Blumhouse’s Creepy Update on the ’80s TV Show

0

Blumhouse has released the first trailer for its upcoming adaptation-with-a-twist, Fantasy Island. Based on the 1980s TV series of the same name, the movie stars Michael Peña as Mr. Roarke, the role originally played on the Fantasy Island series by Ricardo Montalban. Peña’s co-stars include Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jimmy O. Yang, and Michael Rooker.

If it wasn’t clear from the studio backing it, this new Fantasy Island definitely veers away from the tone of the original. Sure, the initial pitch may be the same — bring attractive young folks to a remote luxury destination and let them run wild— but it’s clear from the outset this reimagining has some dark twists. Peña’s charming-but-deadly vibe is ominous and it’s clear things are going to get real bad, real fast when you realize his character’s definition of “fantasy” isn’t what you’d expect.

It also looks like Hale (already a road-tested scream queen with Truth or Dare) will be one of the main characters (if not the primary protagonist) who quickly finds herself battling against Roarke and the very sinister forces at work on Fantasy Island. The official trailer will likely confirm this but the Fantasy Island trailer is also giving off heavy Hostel vibes with Mr. Roarke’s promise guests “must see your fantasy through — no matter what” along with shots of dark rooms, surgical tools, and Fantasy Island employees that go bump in the night as they promise you a place to indulge your dark side.

Fantasy Island hits theaters February 14, 2020. Check out the spooky poster for the flick here and watch the trailer below: