Watch ‘Fantasy Island’ Stars Ryan Hansen & Jimmy O. Yang Have Their Minds Blown in ‘Hocus Focus’

It’s time for another round of Hocus Focus! We had the pleasure of sharing some Collider magic with Liza Koshy, Kimiko Glenn and Travis Coles of Liza On Demand a little while back and now it’s time for Fantasy Island stars Jimmy O. Yang and Ryan Hansen to have a chat about their new film with a Collider magician.

A new spin on the Gene Levitt television series, Fantasy Island is directed by Jeff Wadlow and features Michael Peña in the iconic Ricardo Montalbán role, Mr. Roarke. He welcomes a group of people to the island to live out their fantasy and for Yan and Hansen’s characters, Brax and JD, it’s to “have it all.” Their wild rave packed with beautiful models may seem like a dream come true, but living the luxurious life comes with some very dangerous consequences.

With Fantasy Island now in theaters nationwide, Yang and Hansen took a little time to swing by the Collider Studio to have a chat about their movie and also to see some magic courtesy of magician Anna DeGuzman. I won’t spoil the incredible tricks featured in the video at the top of this article but I will tell you, I was sitting off camera during the taping and had the same exact reaction to the first trick that Yang did.

Here’s the official synopsis for Fantasy Island: