New ‘Fantasy Island’ Trailer Doubles Down on Blumhouse’s Horror Spin

Imagine if there existed a place where your ultimate fantasy could come true, whatever that happened to be. Then imagine if it wasn’t an expensive and exclusive theme park like Westworld but instead an exclusive island dubbed, wait for it, Fantasy Island. That’s the premise of a classic TV series that’s now being adapted by micro-budget (and max. box office) movie studio Blumhouse. The previous trailer for the upcoming film introduced the contemporary twist on the 70s/80s series, and a new trailer follows up on that tease.

Based on the TV series created by Gene Levit, Jeff Wadlow directs from a script he wrote, along with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs. Michael Peña, Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Jimmy O. Yang, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Ryan Hansen, and Michael Rooker star in Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island, arriving just in time for Valentine’s Day, as you do.

Here’s the official synopsis:



In Blumhouse’s new spin on Fantasy Island, the enigmatic Mr. Roarke makes the secret dreams of his lucky guests come true at a luxurious but remote tropical resort. But when the fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island’s mystery in order to escape with their lives.

Check out the new trailer for Blumhouse’s Fantasy Island: