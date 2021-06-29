Fox has just released a new promo for the reboot of Fantasy Island, which is currently filming in Puerto Rico. The new series is set to air on Fox on August 10 and stars Roselyn Sanchez (Grand Hotel), Kiara Barnes (The Bold and the Beautiful), and John Gabriel Rodriquez (Rosewood).

Series guest stars include Bellamy Young (Scandal), Dave Annable (What/If), Odette Annable (Supergirl), and more. The original series revolved around the mysterious owner of an island resort named Mr. Roarke, who makes his guests' greatest dreams come true, but usually not without some sort of twist involved. So far, the most notable difference between the reboot and the original series is the fact that Roarke has been gender-swapped. In the newest rendition of Fantasy Island, Sanchez portrays Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic lead character from the original series.

Although this upcoming series is the first television adaptation of the original show, a movie adaptation was released back in February of last year. That film was universally panned, earning a measly 8 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. Blumhouse's Fantasy Island was a very soft reboot, reimagining the usually light-hearted affair as a horror adventure, which may be part of the reason why the film was disliked by so many. Fox's Fantasy Island seems to be going back to the roots of the original, which is probably what this franchise needs most right now.

Since this is the second teaser Fox has released, it seems likely that an official trailer will drop shortly, preceding the season premiere in August. Check out the new promo, poster, and official synopsis of Fantasy Island below:

"Delving into the “what if” questions -- both big and small -- that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Serving as steward of this mysterious island is ELENA ROARKE (Roselyn Sanchez, “Devious Maids,” “Grand Hotel”), a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is RUBY OKORO (Kiara Barnes, “The Bold and the Beautiful”), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot JAVIER (John Gabriel Rodriquez, “Miranda’s Rights,” “Rosewood”), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades."

