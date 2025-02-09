A miniseries is a piece of media that sort of blurs the line between movie and TV show. They're generally multi-part movies that are released in a manner akin to that of an actual TV show, on a weekly or bi-weekly basis. This allows them to be consumed at any pace, either all at once, or gradually, allowing for a healthy balance since binging TV shows can consume days, but movies can't really be watched gradually.

As with any form of media, miniseries tend to attract multiple genres, anything from sci-fi to horror, or even to fantasy. Fantasy isn't a super common approach to miniseries, but it has been done, nonetheless. These are the best fantasy miniseries of all time, many of which are highly underrated, yet wholly enjoyable, providing viewers with magical or mythical elements in a digestible manner.

10 'Behind Her Eyes' (2021)

Image via Netflix

Behind Her Eyes is a recent supernatural psychological thriller with elements of fantasy at its core. This six-part series follows Louise (Simona Brown), a single mother who falls in love with her boss, even though her boss is already married. Yet against all odds, Louise befriends his wife, but their love triangle devolves into sinister conspiracies and supernatural abilities beyond Louise's understanding.

Louise begins experiencing what she believes are night terrors, but which are actually some sort of psychic visions, allowing her to view intricate glimpses of other people's lives, usually against her will. But with this newfound power comes the unwilling acquisition of secrets, secrets that Louise would be better off without. The show received above-average to positive reviews, though it is nothing groundbreaking. Still, for a hefty dose of supernatural fiction or low fantasy, it's a quick watch that many have enjoyed.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 Behind Her Eyes Release Date 2021 - 2020 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming

9 'The Odyssey' (1997)

Directed by Andrei Konchalovsky

Image via Hallmark Entertainment

1997's The Odyssey is, of course, based on the original epic poem by Homer, which follows the journey of Odysseus (Armand Assante) as he returns from the Trojan War, traveling from Troy to his native Ithaca, encountering many wondrous sights and strange creatures. Even if the show is only two parts, it was met with quite a bit of success in its prime, even winning an Emmy for Outstanding Direction.

This was a show way ahead of its time, and that perfectly would have fit in during the fantasy TV surge after the 2010s. Regardless, it is a sensational adventure saga following one of the oldest and most renowned adventure stories ever conceived, and is a stunning portrayal of love, sacrifice, loss, and the journey home, all wrapped up in a bite-sized little bow. It is easy to get into and easy to finish because of how short it is, and it's perfect for fans of Greek mythology.

Your Rating close 10 stars 9 stars 8 stars 7 stars 6 stars 5 stars 4 stars 3 stars 2 stars 1 star 0/10 The Odyssey Release Date May 18, 1997 Where to watch Close WHERE TO WATCH Streaming



8 'Terry Pratchett's Going Postal' (2010)

Created by Terry Pratchett

Image via Sky1

Going Postal is the fifth miniseries based on Terry Pratchett's satirical fantasy series known as Discworld. The third miniseries to be shown in live action, this two-part serial is set, as with the others, on the eponymous Discworld, a flat planet that rests on the backs of four gigantic elephants, which themselves stand on the shell of an enormous turtle flying through space. Sound ridiculous? Well, it's supposed to.

This show is by far the best of the lot, and received way better reviews than its predecessors, though they're all perfectly fine and far from awful. What's really neat about it is that several die-hard fans of the novel series appeared in the show as extras, and were able to experience the quirky world that they adore so much firsthand. Full of the bizarre, yet hilarious writing that gave the novels its charm, Going Postal has been the best Discworld adaptation thus far, and a criminally underrated fantasy miniseries.