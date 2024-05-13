The fantasy genre is as old as storytelling itself, but it wasn't until the late 19th century that it would meet one of the art forms best suited to it: cinema. This medium is perfect for the limitless visuals and the vast potential for world-building that fantasy stories need, as has been proved throughout the years by numerous masterpieces, from A Trip to the Moon to the Harry Potter movies.

Some of the best and most iconic directors in history have dedicated large chunks of their careers to the fantasy genre. Whether it's someone who made a huge fantasy franchise, like Peter Jackson with the Lord of the Rings trilogy, or someone who has made one stand-alone fantasy masterpiece after another, like Hayao Miyazaki and his seminal Studio Ghibli movies, these filmmakers are indebted to the genre. The relationship is symbiotic, as fantasy has been greatly enriched by their contributions. Indeed, these directors have proved that fantasy is a perfect fit for timeless cinematic gems.

10 David Yates

Most Notable Work: 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

In 2007, after going through three different directors, the Harry Potter franchise moved to David Yates's hands, starting with Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix. The director's very first theatrical movie was not the best installment in the Potter series, but it was a strong introduction to Yates's voice. From there, he took over the franchise, directing every movie in the Wizarding World's cinematic universe since.

Yates's work in the Potter franchise is more than enough to make him one of the genre's best-known and most popular directors. After all, it takes someone truly special to make such pop-cultural phenomenons as the two Deathly Hallows films. Yates may not have a strong enough artistic voice to make him stand out among his peers, but his contributions to the fantasy genre are undeniable, and he definitely has a track record worthy of celebration.

9 Ishirô Honda

Most Notable Work: 'Mothra' (1961)

More than anything, the Godzilla movies are masterworks of the sci-fi genre, originally expressing the anxieties and fears of the Japanese people following the nuclear massacres of WWII. However, as the franchise moved along, movies like those of the original's director, Ishirô Honda, started to delve into the realm of fantasy. Creatures like Mothra from Mothra and Mothra vs. Godzilla, for instance, are fantasy kaiju first and foremost.

Though best-known for his work on sci-fi, Honda's contributions to fantasy shouldn't go understated. Endlessly entertaining thanks to their admirable visual effects and unquenchable appetite for destruction, giant monster movies would simply not be the same without Honda's filmography as a constant referent for any filmmaker deciding to make one such movie. He defined much of the monsters' cinematic language, ensuring their prolonged legacy throughout the years.

Mothra Release Date July 30, 1961 Cast Frankie Sakai , Hiroshi Koizumi , Kyôko Kagawa , Za Pînattsu , Yûmi Ito , Emi Ito Runtime 101 Writers Shinichi Sekizawa , Shin'ichirô Nakamura , Takehiko Fukunaga , Yoshie Hotta , Peter Fernandez , Robert Myerson

Rent on Amazon

8 Henry Selick

Most Notable Work: 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Though some of his movies are sometimes confused with those of his close friend, Tim Burton, Henry Selick is a unique filmmaker with a distinctive and highly appreciated voice. All his feature films are fantasy, meaning he understands the genre's language better than most. Plus, formally trained as an animator, Sellick has made some of the best and most immersive stop-motion films ever made.

From terrifying gems like The Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline to not-so-scary fantasy films like James and the Giant Peach, Selick adds his trademark visual flair and impressive stop-motion talents to the genre. There aren't many filmmakers brave and skilled enough to make great scary movies for children that remain fascinating and, most importantly, inviting, making Selick all the more valuable of a presence in the industry.

Watch on Disney+

7 Terry Gilliam

Most Notable Work: 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Nowadays, Terry Gilliam is as well-known as a member of the British comedy troupe Monty Python as he is as an independent filmmaker unlike any other. He had his big break with his feature debut, the legendary comedy Monty Python and the Holy Grail, a hilarious rendition of classic tales from Arthurian legend. From there, he continued putting out unforgettable movies, some fantastic, some surrealistic, and all highly entertaining.

There are always a few special surprises in a Terry Gilliam film. Visually imaginative, Gilliam is a master of profound storytelling, capable of getting outstanding work out of his actors. He is a filmmaker who always harnesses whatever genre he's working within to convey powerful messages resonating with modern society. In the case of fantasy, the genre is rarely as funny and deeply creative as it is under Gilliam's singular vision.

6 Tim Burton

Most Notable Work: 'Edward Scissorhands' (1990)

Tim Burton is the director most often associated with Gothic-style filmmaking, usually in the fantasy genre. From the deeply moving, family-friendly Edward Scissorhands to the gut-wrenchingly grim Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, Burton is flexible and instantly recognizable, adapting his carefully crafted style to any story that requires it.

The director's work can often be pretty hit-or-miss, but when it hits, it packs quite a punch. There is no denying the iconic pedestal that Burton has built for himself in the pantheon of great fantasy movie directors. His voice may not be everyone's cup of tea, and his most recent efforts have become somewhat self-indulgent, but everyone has surely seen and enjoyed at least one Burton extravaganza. Highly stylized and always entertaining, Nurton's films come from a deep appreciation of fantasy's abilities to uplift the underdogs and celebrate the differences that others find off-putting.

5 Alejandro Jodorowsky

Most Notable Work: 'The Holy Mountain' (1973)

The Chilean-French artist Alejandro Jodorowsky is a director who has re-defined surrealism in movies. In fact, some would deservedly argue that Jodorowsky is the poster boy of cinematic surrealism, exploring the absurd things that films can do when they delve into the mysterious subconscious mind more than anyone else.

It's hard to put a generic label on movies as head-scratchingly bizarre as Jodorowsky's, which defy categorization of any sort. Generally, though, Jodorowski loves subverting fantasy tropes in his work, delivering thought-provoking and deliberately challenging pictures that dare audiences to venture into his mesmeric worlds. The Holy Mountain, probably his best and most popular film, creates a distinct set of rules to depict the director's typical themes of spirituality, religion, and magic.

Rent on Amazon

4 Georges Méliès

Most Notable Work: 'A Trip to the Moon' (1902)

Cinema wouldn't be what it is today without Georges Méliès. He was one of the earliest pioneers in what is now understood as movies: storytelling devices employing clever editing tricks to deceive audiences into believing that what they're watching is real. Using cutting-edge visual effects that have aged beautifully, Méliès constantly pushed the envelope on what moving pictures could achieve.

There aren't many images in cinema more iconic than the most famous moment from the director's seminal sci-fi fantasy A Trip to the Moon: a rocket smashing into the Moon's right eye, causing a cheesy ooze to flow out of it. Spearheading genres like science fiction, horror, and fantasy, Méliès's influence far transcends even cinema's indescribable significance as a pillar of modern culture.

A Trip to the Moon Where to Watch *Availability in US stream

rent

buy Release Date September 1, 1902 Director Georges Méliès Cast Georges Méliès Runtime 9 minutes Writers Georges Méliès

3 Peter Jackson

Most Notable Work: 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Anyone who makes a fantasy franchise as impactful as Peter Jackson's Middle-earth series immediately earns a spot among the most iconic filmmakers ever. With The Lord of the Rings, Jackson made one of the best movie trilogies of all time, earning over a dozen Oscars and the timeless praise of audiences around the globe. Even though The Hobbit trilogy wasn't as well-received, it was also one of the biggest phenomenons in the genre.

Jackson has also branched out of J.R.R. Tolkien's creation, making other fantasy movies like The Lovely Bones and Dead Alive. Capable of making audiences tremble, laugh, cry, and smile with excitement, he has all the staples of a truly legendary director. Jackson's worlds are inviting and immersive, transporting audiences to epic adventures they could never experience otherwise. Even if the Middle-earth saga were all he was known for, Jackson would be among the best fantasy directors of all time.

2 Guillermo del Toro

Most Notable Work: 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

The famed Mexican filmmaker Guillermo del Toro is the master of dark fantasy. His name has pretty much become synonymous with the subgenre, and anyone working within it is guaranteed to do so with some influence from del Toro. With plenty of interesting trademarks and one of the best visual styles of any director, del Toro always delivers a special movie, earning himself a reputation as one of the few filmmakers who have never made a bad film.

Thanks to the legendary Pan's Labyrinth and the Best Picture Oscar-winning The Shape of Water among others, Guillermo del Toro has cemented his place as one of modern fantasy's most important voices. He deals with relevant and intriguing themes with creepy tones, childlike wonder, and — of course — the monstrous sensibilities that have come to define his filmography. Fantasy is at its best when it has something clear and important to say, and del Toro can be trusted to always do that.

1 Hayao Miyazaki

Most Notable Work: 'Spirited Away' (2001)

From Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind to his Oscar-winning Spirited Away, Hayao Miyazaki has made some of the best anime movies of all time, perhaps more than any other director. His characters are easy for anyone to empathize with, his stories are entertaining and simple to follow, and his themes are able to resonate with pretty much any viewer, no matter their age or cultural background.

This is what fantasy is all about: using delightfully imaginative and original works of art to convey tales that echo the human experience at its core. No director understands fantasy quite like Miyazaki. His worlds are the most immersive in the genre; his characters are the most complex and compelling; his stories are the most engrossing. Perhaps it's because he understands the inherent appeal of the genre, a puzzling mix between inviting escapism and unnerving mystery. Whatever the reason, when it comes to quality and iconicity, Miyazaki has no equal.

Spirited Away (2001) Release Date July 20, 2001 Cast Rumi Hîragi , Miyu Irino , Mari Natsuki , Takashi Naitô , Yasuko Sawaguchi , Tatsuya Gashûin Runtime 125 minutes Writers Hayao Miyazaki

Watch on Max

