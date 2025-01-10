Fantasy movies have long been a way for films to push the boundaries of technical limitations and creative writing. When done right, they can transport audiences to worlds that they never thought were imaginable and make them care about the fates of mythical creatures who only exist in our collective imagination. Thanks to how loose the genre is, many fantasy films are counted among the best ever made.

However, the fantasy genre has also seen its fair share of lackluster films, and even the best are not completely without faults. The genre includes many scenes that leave audiences speechless and confused, either by their presentation or trying to figure out why the filmmakers kept them in the final product.

10 Futterwacken

'Alice in Wonderland' (2010)

Image via Disney

Tim Burton's re-imagining of Alice in Wonderland is credited as the film that kicked off Disney's current era of live-action remakes. While a box office success at the time, the modern consensus is that it's not one of Burton's best, especially due to its grim colors, melodramatic plot, conflicting tones, and performances that demonstrate a mix of overacting and underacting. Nowhere is this better demonstrated than when the Mad Hatter (Johnny Depp) celebrates Alice's (Mia Wasikowska) victory over the Jabberwocky (Christopher Lee) with a strange dance called Futterwacken.

The Futterwacken had been built up throughout the film as something the characters were looking forward to seeing after defeating the Queen of Hearts (Helena Bonham Carter), but the result did not match the hype. Not only does the dance come out of nowhere in the film, but it sees the Hatter spinning his head around while hip-hop music plays in the background. It's a shame because the stand-in they got to dance is talented, but his hard work is lost by how tonally inconsistent the scene is.

9 "Lost in the Woods"

'Frozen II' (2019)

Image via Disney

Frozen was a global phenomenon, so it's only natural that Disney would capitalize on it with a sequel. Unlike the first film, which was famously rushed, Frozen II was given more time so that the story and mythology could be ironed out. However, they still found themselves rushing to rework sections of the film months before release, and the end result was a mix of ideas that didn't get the time they needed.

Kristoff's (Jonathan Groff) subplot is a prime example of this, as his quest to propose to Anna (Kristen Bell) sees him pushed to the background or actively forgotten about for large stretches of the movie. This leads to his song, "Lost in The Woods," a 1980s power ballad that comes out of nowhere and is promptly forgotten once finished. While there is some entertainment in how out of left field the song is, the fact that it doesn't tie into the main story with the royal sisters, or advance Kristoff's subplot, renders it pointless.

8 "You're a Star"

'Wish' (2023)

Image via Disney

Released during Disney's centennial year, Wish should have been a triumphant celebration of all the wonderful memories Disney has created. Instead, it has gone down as one of the worst films of the 2020s due to relying entirely on nostalgia and not even trying to be creative or innovative like past films. Its sins are best seen during the "You're a Star" musical number, in which Asha (Ariana DeBose) is told by talking animals that everything and everyone is connected.

While the message of the song is meant to be uplifting, it's ruined by confusing lyrics that try to paint a gorgeous tapestry without answering the very questions it brings up, and terrible word choices such as a deer saying "here I are" to rhyme with "I'm a star." Once the song is finished, the talking animals only play a minimal role in the story, and the sentient trees and mushrooms vanish altogether. Everything only exists to remind you of better Disney films like Bambi and Fantasia, so it's no surprise that its narrative significance was as little of an afterthought as its lyrics.

7 Persephone in the Underworld

'Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first adaptation of the Percy Jackson & The Olympians franchise was lackluster, to say the least. The Lightning Thief did strange things, like aging up all the characters and portraying the God of the Underworld, Hades (Steve Coogan), as a satanic villain, unlike the book version who didn't want a divine war. One of the smaller changes is including his wife Persephone (Rosario Dawson) when the heroes negotiate with Hades, which completely changes the scene in ways that don't make sense.

First, any fan of Greek mythology knows that Persephone will not be in the Underworld during the summer, since she is the goddess of spring, and her absence is what brings fall and winter. Second, the film doesn't use her for much except unhappy marriage jokes until she incapacitates Hades to help Percy (Logan Lerman) and his friends escape. It's a baffling decision that makes one wonder why Persephone was in the movie to begin with when they had no idea how to write her.

6 Legolas' Super Mario Jumps

'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Image via Warner Bros.

The Hobbit trilogy is to The Lord of the Rings what the Star Wars prequels are to the original trilogy, and given how disastrous its production was, it's no surprise that many moments don't make sense. The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies is overflowing with them, especially during the film's titular battle, which is constantly switching between struggles of good vs evil and out-of-place cartoon slapstick. Yet one moment that left many fans befuddled was when the Elven prince Legolas (Orlando Bloom) survived a crumbling tower by jumping on the bricks mid-fall.

While Legolas has been seen walking on top of snow and swinging his way onto a horse's back in the Lord of the Rings films, this scene feels more egregious because of the execution. Let's ignore how this breaks all the laws of physics; the scene looks fuzzy due to a combination of slo-mo and excessive CGI, and Legolas' poses while jumping are very reminiscent of Super Mario Bros.. What was intended to be a cool demonstration of Legolas' skill and agility instead shifts the film back into the territory of tensionless cartoons, made even worse by the fact that Legolas shouldn't even be in The Hobbit.