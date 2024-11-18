The screenplay is the birthplace of a movie. It's the source of its ideas, of its world, of its characters, of its themes; it's the basis of everything that a creative team can then make it become. In fantasy movies, it's particularly important. Fantasy, a genre all about imagination, sprawling imaginary worlds, and fascinating creatures and magical concepts, relies more than most other genres on a high-quality script.

Throughout the history of fantasy cinema, quite a few features have stood out as particularly well-written. From epic high fantasy like the Lord of the Rings trilogy to iconic low fantasy dramas like It's a Wonderful Life, the best fantasy movie scripts are the ones that are able to both capture the imagination and say something important about the real world. Original, creative, and nothing short of magical, they're some of the best screenplays in cinema's history.

10 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

Written by Graham Chapman, John Cleese, Eric Idle, Terry Gilliam, Terry Jones, and Michael Palin

The British comedy troupe Monty Python conquered comedy fans' hearts with their TV show Monty Python's Flying Circus, which first aired in 1969. Later, in 1975, they proved that their style of humor translated perfectly to the big screen with their first film, Monty Python and the Holy Grail. A sharp parody of Arthurian legend, it's about King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table embarking on a surreal, low-budget search for the Holy Grail.

Monty Python and the Holy Grail makes perfect use of its sketch comedy style to put its hilarious characters through all sorts of silly obstacles.

Proving that comedies can join the ranks of the best fantasy films of all time just as easily as dramas, Monty Python and the Holy Grail makes perfect use of its sketch comedy style to put its hilarious characters through all sorts of silly obstacles. Its script, full of quotable lines, brilliant running gags, and all sorts of clever workarounds for the movie's shoestring budget, is both comedy and fantasy gold.

9 'Princess Mononoke' (1997)

Written by Hayao Miyazaki

Hayao Miyazaki, king of anime filmmaking and one of Japan's greatest directors ever, hasn't made a single bad movie at any point in his career. Calling a movie one of his best, then, is a high honor. Such an honor applies perfectly to Princess Mononoke, a fantasy action movie about a warrior who, on a journey to find the cure for a terrible curse, finds himself in the middle of a war between the forest gods and a mining colony.

The screenplay, penned by Miyazaki himself, is an environmentalist masterpiece that dives deep into the man vs. nature conflict and all its implications. This core theme is foregrounded by a high-thrill story full of gripping plotlines and some of Studio Ghibli's best characters, cementing this as one of Miyazaki's most enthralling movies and fascinating scripts.

8 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Written by Noel Langley, Florence Ryerson, and Edgar Allan Woolf

One of the most iconic classics of Hollywood's Golden Age and one of the most influential fantasy movies of all time, Victor Fleming's The Wizard of Oz is pure Technicolor movie magic. It's about young Dorothy Gale, who's swept away by a tornado from her Kansas farm to the magical Land of Oz. There, she embarks on a quest with three new friends and her dog Toto to see the Wizard, the only person who can return her to her home.

Wizard of Oz is one of the family movies with the best acting, with the best directing, with the best cinematography, and — of course — with the best writing. A beautiful adaptation of L. Frank Baum's book, it's a script with beautifully realized and endearing archetypal characters, a simple but timeless message, and a deeply enchanting story.

7 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Written by Ingmar Bergman

By far the best Swedish filmmaker of all time, Ingmar Bergman is one of cinema's greatest poets ever. He made multiple masterpieces throughout his career, but his most iconic and popular is The Seventh Seal. In it, a knight returning to Sweden after the Crusades seeks answers about life, death, and the existence of God as he plays chess against the Grim Reaper during the Bubonic Plague.

With Bergman's quiet but incredibly powerful direction, some beautiful visuals (including what's perhaps the most mystifying embodiment of Death in movie history), and some of the best performances in the genre, The Seventh Seal is an arthouse classic in every sense possible. Bergman's script is subtle but oh so hard-hitting, full of the themes that always intrigued him (from the duality of life and death to the silence of God), anchored by some fascinating characters and unforgettable moments.

The Seventh Seal Director Ingmar Bergman Release Date February 16, 1957 Cast Bengt Ekerot , Max von Sydow , Gunnar Björnstrand , Nils Poppe , Bibi Andersson , Inga Landgré , Åke Fridell , Inga Gill , Maud Hansson , Gunnel Lindblom , Bertil Anderberg , Anders Ek , Gunnar Olsson , Erik Strandmark , Lars Lind , Benkt-Åke Benktsson , Tor Borong , Gudrun Brost , Harry Asklund , Ulf Johansson , Sten Ardenstam , Gordon Löwenadler , Karl Widh , Tommy Karlsson , Siv Aleros Runtime 96 minutes Expand

6 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Written by William Goldman

The great William Goldman was one of the greatest screenwriters of all time, a true master of his craft who left an indelible mark in Hollywood screenwriting forever. Perhaps his most universally beloved work is his script for Rob Reiner's The Princess Bride, a fantasy romance where a bedridden boy's grandfather reads him the story of a pirate who encounters numerous enemies and obstacles in his quest to be reunited with his true love.

Grand and sincere in its romance, thrilling and vibrant in its action and adventure, and irresistibly clever and hilarious in its comedy, Goldman's screenplay is one of the smartest and most entertaining of any family film. It works as both an effective parody of traditional fairy tales and a magical fairy tale in its own right, a duality that only a writer as talented as Bill Goldman could have nailed.

5 'Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back' (1980)

Written by Leigh Brackett and Lawrence Kasdan

Though they tend to be most often recognized as sci-fi movies, the Star Wars franchise is just as much of a fantasy movie series, with its own magic system, mythological-like creatures, and literal space knights. The best in the series is undisputedly Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back, where Luke continues his Jedi training with Master Yoda while Darth Vader pursues his friends across the galaxy with the help of a bounty hunter.

Empire Strikes Back is nothing short of one of the best movies of all time, full of non-stop action and excitement, compelling themes and messages, and entertaining characters. Endlessly quotable, flawlessly paced, and with some of the most iconic moments in any of its genres, it's the gold standard for space operas.