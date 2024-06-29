Fantasy is one of the most prolific and effective film genres of all time. Numerous exciting and groundbreaking films have taken advantage of the limitless possibilities allowed by their fantasy worlds and premises. The 2000s were one of the best times for fantasy films, between massive blockbuster franchises like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings and beloved critical darlings like Pan's Labyrinth and Coraline.

However, for every exceptional and widely beloved epic that graced the silver screen during the decade, there were also a great number of fantasy films that accomplished the complete opposite. Indeed, fantasy cinema in the noughties had its fair share of catastrophic failures and critical misfires whose only legacy in the modern era is as cautionary tales and horror stories about how things went wrong in the first place. Strangely, seeing the worst that the decade has to offer makes the truly exceptional films look that much better by comparison.

10 'The Cat in the Hat' (2003)

Directed by Bo Welch

Adapted from the classic Dr. Seuss children's book and attempting to recapture the same success and energy of Ron Howard's How the Grinch Stole Christmas, The Cat in the Hat destroyed the prospect of other Seuss adaptations for years. Mike Myers plays the titular Cat in the Hat, introducing a duo of home-alone children to his wild and never-ending world of imagination and humor. However, things quickly get out of hand, with the kids wanting the Cat to leave and fix all that he's destroyed before they get in trouble with their mother.

While How the Grinch Stole Christmas had a distinct and effective charm to its filmmaking, despite its raunchier, early 2000s stylings, The Cat in the Hat is severely lacking the charm that makes this style of children's fantasy film work. On top of that, the film manages to triple down on the more risqué and raunchy aspects of its writing, creating a strange and disturbing disconnect compared to the original children's book. Let's not even mention the disturbing visual style of the film, with characters like the Cat and Things 1 and 2 looking like they belong more in a horror film than a children's movie.

9 'Eragon' (2006)

Directed by Stefen Fangmeier

Eragon attempted to follow in the footsteps of Harry Potter's monumental success by adapting a young adult fantasy novel to the big screen, but its complete lack of quality killed its franchise prospects before it could even start. The film follows the story of farm boy Eragon, who, in his simple, unassuming life, ends up discovering a dragon's egg, with it soon hatching into a dragon named Saphira. Eragon goes on a journey across the world as he sets out to defend his home against a vicious king set on ruling the world.

It's difficult not to see the clear similarities that Eragon has with other massive fantasy stories like Lord of the Rings, which wouldn't be a problem if the film didn't have anything interesting or new to add to the table. Instead, Eragon is an underwhelming retread of the conventions and clichés, a major gut punch for fans of the original book series that didn't rely on such blatant copying. As far as fantasy worlds and characters go, it's difficult to find a contemporary example more generic and by the numbers than Eragon.

8 'Catwoman' (2004)

Directed by Pitof

Following up on the character's newfound success and popularity in Batman Returns, Catwoman attempted to give the villainous antihero her own original origin story, resulting in what many consider one of the worst superhero movies of all time. The film stars Oscar winner Halle Berry and follows the transformation of mild-mannered Patience Phillips into the wild and uncontainable Catwoman after she is killed and brought back to life with the prowess and abilities of a cat. She soon embarks on a mission to take revenge on the villains who took her life while evading the authorities.

Considering all the terrible comic book adaptations that have been released over the years, it takes an egregiously terrible film to be considered one of the worst of all time. Catwoman completely removes any of the genuine intrigue and mystique surrounding the character, replacing it with sleazy sex appeal and an underwhelming story about the beauty industry. The film played a major role in the death of female-led superhero movies for over a decade, thanks to its massive financial and critical failure.

7 'G-Force' (2009)

Directed by Hoyt Yeatman

G-Force is the quintessential example of a family movie premise that simply sounds too stupid and nonsensical to be believable, with its very existence feeling like a practical joke gone wrong. The film follows a highly trained team of secret agent guinea pigs who embark on various missions for the US government that only creatures of their size and stature can accomplish. However, after their program is shut down, the team separates before making a major discovery, forcing them to go rogue to stop a vicious villain who plans to take over the world with household appliances.

Despite the film's A-list cast, its premise and execution make it impossible to take its attempt to blend fantasy, talking animals comedy with a high-stakes Mission: Impossible action film seriously. G-Force's use of pop music, toilet humor, and painfully low-budget CGI makes it one of those films that sounds like it could be a so-bad-it's-good experience but quickly becomes mind-numbingly dull and a slog to get through.

6 'BloodRayne' (2005)

Directed by Uwe Boll

One of many painful video game adaptations from the infamous director Uwe Boll, BloodRayne attempts to bring to life the world of vampire hunters and bloody, fantasy action through a cinematic lens. The film follows Rayne, a human-vampire hybrid who has spent her life as an attraction in an 18th-century traveling circus, planning a way to escape to get revenge on her vampire father. Rayne finally gets an opportunity to escape, but she is stopped in her tracks by a trio of vampire hunters before convincing them to join her cause.

BloodRayne falls into a lot of the same pitfalls and failures of Boll's other work, with an increased focus on shocking content and sex appeal over actually telling a compelling or dynamic story. What makes this film stand out amongst Boll's other abjectly terrible fantasy films of the 2000s is just how much of a disservice it does to the source material. BloodRayne was one of the most beloved and well-regarded fantasy franchises of its era, but this movie almost completely sucks the wind out of its potential, as there hasn't been a new original game in the franchise in over a decade.

5 'Doogal' (2006)

Directed by Frank Passingham, Dave Borthwick, and Jean Duval

Doogal is one of the strangest cases of a fantasy adventure film gone completely wrong, as while its origins and original cut are innocuous and unassuming, the infamous US release has given the film an infamous status. The film is a modern reboot of a classic UK children's show called The Magic Roundabout and follows a group of quirky characters as they become unlikely heroes to stop a villainous jack-in-the-box wizard. However, with the US release of the film, it was entirely dubbed over and rewritten to better appeal to audiences unfamiliar with the original show.

This dub completely removes any of the charm and wit of the original, replacing it with an array of A-list celebrities of the era, including Whoopi Goldberg, Jimmy Fallon, and Jon Stewart, as well as never-ending pop culture references. Doogal almost feels like a parody of the original film with how much content it replaces with lazy references just for the sake of it. Doogal is an unintentionally so-bad-it's-good adventure movie, but there is very little actual merit to it.

4 'Dungeons & Dragons' (2000)

Directed by Courtney Solomon