Few film genres have been as effective at bringing to life wildly colorful and creative concepts quite like the fantasy genre, limited only by the confines of imagination to make for an array of exceptional, otherworldly fables. From massive overarching franchises like Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings to exceptional arthouse dramas like Pan's Labyrinth and A Ghost Story, there are countless possibilities for exceptional storytelling in fantasy filmmaking.

The fantasy genre has continued its acclaim and notoriety throughout the 2020s, with blockbusters and independent films alike continuing to take the genre to new heights and possibilities with the latest filmmaking capabilities. Even though the decade is only about halfway done, the amount of exceptional fantasy films that have been released has been staggering, making it difficult to decide exactly which fantasy films could be considered the best offerings of the 2020s so far.

10 'Wonka' (2023)

Directed by Paul King

It's often rare for a modern-day continuation and prequel of an all-time cinematic classic to manage to live up to the charm and wit of the original, yet Wonka was wholly faithful to the original film thanks to the distinct vision of director Paul King. The film acts as an origin story for a young Willy Wonka (Timothée Chalamet), as he travels to a city world-famous for its chocolatiers in hopes of getting his start as a great chocolate maker. However, the fierce competition attempts to do everything in its power to put a stop to Wonka's imagination-fueled dreams before they can even begin.

King imbues Wonka with the same style of undeniable whimsy and charm that is ever present in his Paddington films, making the fantasy film one that is overwhelming in wholesomeness and comedic wit. It also significantly helps the film that its references and callbacks to the previous installments of the franchise are kept to a minimum, instead opting to use the character of Wonka as a jumping-off point for its own wild, candy-coated adventure.

9 'Wolfwalkers' (2020)

Directed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart

One of many beautiful 2D animated films by Irish animation studio Cartoon Saloon, Wolfwalkers quickly made a name for itself as one of the best animated movies of the 2020s so far. The film sees a hunter and his young apprentice daughter, Robyn, coming to Ireland with the task of wiping out the last of a pack of wolves seen as demonic by the town's leadership. However, after Robyn saves the life of a wild native girl, she ends up discovering the hidden world of the wolfwalkers, people who transform between human and wolf forms.

Wolfwalkers's visual style is filled with personality and creativity with every frame, feeling as if it was taken directly from the pages of a classic children's book and seamlessly brought into animation. Even outside its spectacular and visually enthralling animation, the core story and thematics of widespread persecution paint a powerful message, with highly resonating themes that make an impact while still being safe enough for audiences of all ages.

8 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' (2022)

Directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley

Especially after the catastrophic film adaptation at the beginning of the millennium, many had completely written off the possibility of a great Dungeons & Dragons movie ever being created. However, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves not only pays tribute to the original game and fully does the expansive worldbuilding justice, but also makes for an incredibly fun and entertaining adventure comedy. The film follows a merry band of misfits and thieves as they travel across the world to retrieve a lost relic that will help them save a captured family member.

Honor Among Thieves perfectly understands the fundamental appeal of the tabletop game in its adaptation, getting a group of friends together to banter with one another and have a fun time on a wild, expansive adventure. The film feels as though it was directly taken from a real campaign that was played, with many love-letter moments to fans of the tabletop game, while still holding up on its own as an entertaining fantasy blockbuster.

7 'The Northman' (2022)

Directed by Robert Eggers

A massive-scale fantasy historical epic that brings maximum weight to Viking-era bloodshed and warfare, The Northman makes for one of the most standout and unique action experiences of the 2020s. The film follows the young Prince Amleth (Alexander Skarsgård), who is forced to flee his home after his mother is kidnapped, and his father is brutally murdered by his uncle. Now, two decades later and with a swath of battle experience under his belt, Amleth is a powerful Viking warrior, now ready to seek revenge upon his uncle to avenge his father and save his mother.

The Northman is a perfect example of how fantasy movies do not always have to be colorful and family-friendly in their execution, being a brutal and striking R-rated fantasy film filled with violence and bloodshed at every corner. Its violence serves a greater purpose than simply being eye-candy, however, as it helps create a sense of realism for this folk tale adventure, treating Amleth's story as a sort of powerful mythos to be passed down across generations of Viking warriors.