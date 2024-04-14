Since the very early days of cinema, fantasy has been one of the most popular and prolific genres. Cinema is the perfect home for ambitious stories of magic, wonder, and fictional creatures, offering the perfect tools to absorb audiences into these fantastical worlds. Throughout the 21st century, there have been plenty of outstanding fantasy films, proving that the genre is still as enchanting as ever.

From huge IP blockbusters like The Lord of the Rings trilogy to more experimental arthouse projects like The Lighthouse, 21st-century fantasy is a reflection of how audiences' tastes have evolved during these past few years. More immersive and visually impressive than ever before, fantasy is arguably at its most interesting state in many years. These movies are the best the genre has to offer, reality-defining masterpieces that will take audiences to new and exciting places.

10 'The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers' (2002)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The second entry in the MIddle-eart saga, The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers finds the Fellowship divided. While Frodo and Sam continue their journey to Mount Doom with the help of the deceitful Gollum, the rest of the team takes a stand against Sauron and Saruman's growing forces.

Although its predecessor and successor usually command more attention, The Two Towers is just as impressive. The visuals are gorgeous, the world-building is fascinating, and the action sequences are beyond gripping — the Battle of Helm's Deep, in particular, is one of movie history's greatest action scenes. The Two Towers is the perfect trilogy middle movie, expanding upon the magic and charm of the first movie while flawlessly bridging the gap to the grand finale.

9 'Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2' (2011)

Directed by David Yates

Generally speaking, the eight entries into the Harry Potter franchise sit among the most popular fantasy movies of all time. However, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the momentous conclusion of the franchise, truly upped the ante. The film sees the Golden Trio search for Voldemort's remaining Horcruxes in their effort to destroy the Dark Lord as the final battle rages on at Hogwarts.

The most rousing, epic, and action-packed installment of the series, Deathly Hallows: Part 2 represented the end of a story that defined a generation. Even aside from its cultural significance, though, it's an outstanding movie that can stand on its own two feet, closing off character arcs wonderfully and bringing the story to a satisfying close while delivering enough thrills to satisfy casual and hardcore fans.

8 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Directed by Ang Lee

Ang Lee has done it all, including one of the best martial arts movies of all time, the masterpiece that is 2000's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. The story is about a young Chinese warrior who steals a sword from a famed swordsman and escapes into a world of romantic adventure with a mysterious man on the frontier of the nation.

A martial arts fairy tale unlike anything else 21st-century cinema has to offer, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon has some of the most beautiful action scenes ever put on the silver screen. A magical story ties it all together nicely, wonderfully brought to life by a trio of spectacular leading performances. Romantic, elegant, groundbreaking, and a hell of a good time, it's probably Lee's best movie and a must-see for fans of the genre.

7 'The Lighthouse' (2019)

Directed by Robert Eggers

In a relatively short time and with a small number of films, Robert Eggers has cemented his creative voice as one of the most exciting in the contemporary realm of horror cinema. The Lighthouse is probably his best project thus far, with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson playing two lighthouse keepers struggling to maintain their sanity while living on an isolated New England island in the 1890s.

Incredibly atmospheric, with some stunning cinematography and a pair of career-best performances from Dafoe and Pattinson, The Lighthouse uses its grim fantasy elements cleverly and with care. At the heart of the narrative lie these two characters and their bizarre dynamic, which lends the story an air of dark comedy that makes its moments of horror all the more impactful. It's one of A24's best horror films, a genuinely original and demanding experience that won't be for everyone.

6 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy is nothing short of the perfect fantasy movie franchise. Grand, epic, and gorgeously told, it's the ideal adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's legendary work. The first film in the series, The Fellowship of the Ring, follows a meek Hobbit and his eight companions, who set out on a journey to destroy an evil tyrant's greatest weapon and save Middle-earth.

Fellowship is a delightful introduction to the world of The Lord of the Rings. It starts with a cozy yet exciting first act that makes it abundantly clear why these characters' fight is important before kicking into high gear, thanks to some of the best visuals in the genre. Jackson and company's translation of Tolkien's world and concepts into film language is simply flawless, making this one of the best first movies in any trilogy ever.

5 'Spirited Away' (2001)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Arguably the best winner for the Animated Feature Oscar, as well as the first of only two foreign films to win the award—the other being The Boy and the Heron, another Hayao Miyazaki Ghibli film—Spirited Away is a seminal entry in the animation genre. It tells the story of Chihiro, a 10-year-old girl who, on her family's move to the suburbs, wanders into a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits, where humans are changed into beasts.

Spirited Away is arguably the best work of Miyazaki's career, and there aren't many who would disagree. Its fantastical world of surrealistic rules, gorgeous locales and landscapes, and visually stunning creatures is one of the most atmospheric of any animated fantasy movie, proving that this medium is one whose power cannot be imitated. Enhanced by a profoundly impactful narrative and a hauntingly evocative score, Spirited Away is Ghibli's crowning achievement.

4 'Paddington 2' (2017)

Directed by Paul King

For a while, Paddington 2 was one of the few precious films to hold a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes. It may not hold that record anymore, but it's still one of the most precious feel-good gems that the last decade has graced audiences with. In it, Paddington picks up a series of odd jobs to buy the perfect present for his Aunt Lucy's 100th birthday, only for the gift to be stolen.

Paddington 2 is the kind of low fantasy movie that doesn't need grandiose fantastical tropes or grand magic systems to work. For the most part, its use of fantasy lies solely in the fact that its protagonist is a talking bear, and frankly, fans wouldn't have it any other way. Paddington 2 is a delightful family comedy with an endearing story and an even more endearing protagonist, where the genre is less the focus and more of a support to the narrative.

3 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Directed by Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan

Winner of a whopping seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Everything Everywhere All At Once is one of the best and most intensely philosophical existentialist films of recent years. Using a perfect mixture of sci-fi, fantasy, absurdist comedy, and family drama, the film tells a story about a middle-aged Chinese woman who's swept up into a multiverse-hopping adventure where the only hope for reality's survival is for her to learn how to connect to parallel versions of herself.

Ambitious like few films are, Everything Everywhere covers all sorts of themes, from Sisyphean existentialism to mother-daughter relationships and the nightmare that is tax audits. However, it firmly anchors the action in a deeply humane story about self-discovery and connection. Its epic action sequences are exciting and brilliantly choreographed, and its use of fantasy and sci-fi elements is exquisitely creative.

2 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

The modern master of dark fantasy, Guillermo del Toro has made some of the genre's most spellbinding works during the 21st century. His best, however, is unarguably the masterpiece that is the Mexican-Spanish co-production Pan's Labyrinth, where the bookish stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer from 1944 Falangist Spain escapes into a scary but fascinating world of fantasy.

Quite simply, Pan's Labyrinth is one of the most visually stunning foreign language films of all time, but its visuals aren't the only thing that makes its fantastical world so absorbing. Del Toro is a master of making the dark fascinating and the scary impossible to look away from, and this skill is clearest in Pan's Labyrinth. With iconic monsters, a moving fairy tale story, and highly effective anti-fascist themes, it sees the director at the top of his game.

1 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Tied as the film with the most Oscar wins in history with a grand eleven, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is, without a doubt, the greatest fantasy film of the 21st century—and one of the best of all time. In it, Gandalf and Aragorn lead the armies of Men on a final stand against Sauron, distracting the enemy's gaze from Frodo and Sam, who are about to reach Mount Doom to destroy the One Ring.

The Return of the King is a gargantuan production and a magnificent ending, unafraid to bring all of its character arcs and plotlines to a satisfying close. Every element falls into place to deliver a true cinematic tour-de-force: the action is amazing, the performances are great, the script is perfect, and the fantasy elements are beautifully realized. Return of the King is a representation of every good thing that fantasy cinema is able to achieve and a true game-changer for the ever-evolving Seventh Art.

