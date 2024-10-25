Fantasy is among the most beloved genres in cinema. Known for its wild, unrestrained imagination and distinctive themes and visuals, fantasy offers audiences the chance to visit new worlds that defy the realm of possibilities. It deals with classic themes of heroism, honor, courage, and coming-of-age, often focusing on a straightforward good-versus-evil narrative that makes use of fantastical creatures and locations.

The 1980s were a seminal decade for the fantasy genre, producing some of the genre's best movies. Sadly, many weren't outright hits, leading to a bit of an Iull during the late '90s. However, the decade still gave audiences some all-time great movies, many of which are now considered modern classics. These fantasy movies from the 1980s were perfect upon release and they still are today, laying the foundation for the genre's ongoing popularity well into the 2020s.

10 'Castle in the Sky' (1986)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Castle in the Sky is the first film animated by Studio Ghibli, and it's perhaps its most underappreciated. It tells the story of two orphans, Sheeta (Anna Paquin) and Pazu (James Van Der Beek), the former of whom holds the key to Laputa, a legendary flying castle holding wondrous and advanced technology. However, they are relentlessly pursued by numerous interested parties, including pirates and government agents.

A masterpiece of steampunk cinema, Castle in the Sky creates a fascinating and truly original world that ranks among Ghibli's most daring. The film is a classic example of style being substance, creating a heavily stylized marvel that greatly enhances a classic adventure that features many of Ghibli's favorite subjects, from the marvel of childhood to nature's vulnerable place amidst the rise of technology. Few movies are as visually dazzling, animated or otherwise.

9 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

When one thinks of the fantasy genre, the film many might instantly think of is The NeverEnding Story. Based on Michael Ende's eponymous 1979 novel, the film follows a boy who begins reading a book about a kingdom threatened by a powerful force known as The Nothing. When he finds a description of himself within the book, he begins wondering if there's more to this story than meets the eye.

In many ways, The NeverEnding Story is the prototypical fantasy tale set in a mystical, faraway land dominated by magic, spells, and danger. At its center, like any good fantasy story, it's all about the most powerful tool at a human's disposal: imagination, the power of creation that has helped us evolve throughout history. Yet, The NeverEnding Story isn't afraid to get harrowingly real, showing the pain that's inherent to the human condition. With charming and quaint production values and one of the genre's most endearing dragons, The NeverEnding Story is fantasy done right, an ode to childhood innocence and the unique human power to dream.

8 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton's Beetlejuice marked a before and after in his and leading man Michael Keaton's careers. Oscar winner Geena Davis and Alec Baldwin star as a recently deceased married couple who find themselves dealing with a new family in their home. Wanting to chase them away, the pair contact the "bio-exorcist" Betelgeuse, unwittingly inviting a dangerous threat into the world of the living.

Few movies have such a notorious impact on a director's career as Beetlejuice had on Burton. Everything that the director would later perfect is present in this creepy and biting dark fantasy romp: morbid humor, occasionally disturbing imagery, a distinct gothic ambiance, and an overt revere for the macabre. The cast is right at home in this distinct world, especially Keaton and a then-seventeen-year-old Winona Ryder. Beetlejuice is a classic of '80s fantasy and one of the few dark fantasy offerings that can claim to be pretty much perfect.