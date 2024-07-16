Fantasy movies are often some of the most fun and expressive in the cinematic medium. This broad genre of storytelling is defined by transporting audiences to fantastical worlds inhabited by legendary monsters, daring heroes, and at least a pinch of magic. Limited only by budget and the creativity of the filmmakers, these movies can bring nearly anything to life and use their unique worlds to tap into human themes and emotions, helping the genre remain beloved to this day.

When talking about fantasy films, it's common to rank them from best to worst, but rarely are the steps below these extremes considered. Many fantasy movies are held back from being considered perfect for one reason or another, be it lackluster effects, weak writing, or a few poor performances. Still, these movies are phenomenal in pretty much every possible metric, even if they are held back by one crucial aspect. However, they are just as deserving of praise and in the eyes of many, they might be nothing short of masterful.

10 'The Golden Voyage of Sinbad' (1973)

Directed by Gordon Hessler

Captain Sinbad (John Phillip Law) has arrived in the city of Marabia, which is in the middle of a succession crisis following the death of its Sultan. He joins forces with the disfigured Vizier (Douglas Wilmer), a slave named Margiana (Caroline Munro), and the son of Margiana's master, Haroun (Kurt Christian), to find the fabled Fountain of Destiny, which can be used to select a new ruler of Marabia. However, their voyage is contested by the dark sorcerer, Koura (Tom Baker), who seeks to rule Marabia by any means necessary.

The Golden Voyage of Sinbad remains a fun adventure with plenty of creative visuals, gripping performances, and engaging action scenes.

While it doesn't quite reach the same heights as its legendary predecessor, The Seventh Voyage of Sinbad, The Golden Voyage of Sinbad remains a fun adventure with plenty of creative visuals, gripping performances, and engaging action scenes. Once again, the stars of the show are Ray Harryhausen's stop-motion creations, such as a multi-armed Kali statue that engages Sinbad in a well-choreographed swordfight. Among the humans, Baker gives a truly gripping performance as Koura, which helped him secure his iconic role as the Fourth Doctor in the beloved BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who.

9 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

Directed by Arthur Rankin Jr. and Jules Bass

After overhearing a conversation between two hunters and questioning a traveling butterfly, an immortal unicorn (Mia Farrow) learns that she is the last of her kind; the others were driven into the sea by a demonic red bull. She sets off on a quest to free them, joined by two unlikely companions: a bumbling magician named Schmendrick (Alan Arkin) and a bandit's wife named Molly Grue (Tammy Grimes). They find the bull within the castle of King Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee), who hoards the unicorns because they are the only things that bring him happiness.

The Last Unicorn is a melancholic fairy tale that touches on strong themes of memory, identity, and the power of grief and time. Each obstacle the unicorn faces displays these themes in unique and thought-provoking ways, from bandits desperate to live up to the legends of Robin Hood to a witch who uses illusions to show people what they expect to see. Its animation is also a highlight thanks to its stylistic design and gorgeous backgrounds, which look like a medieval tapestry come to life.

8 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

As Germany bombs Britain during World War II, the four Pevensie children — Peter (William Moseley), Susan (Anna Popplewell), Edmund (Skandar Keynes), and Lucy (Georgie Henley) — move to the country estate of Professor Kirke (Jim Broadbent). While playing hide and seek, Lucy discovers a magical world called Narnia on the other side of an old wardrobe. She and her siblings are revealed to be the prophesied heroes who will herald the return of Narnia's true king, Aslan (Liam Neeson), and bring the downfall of its current tyrant, Jadis the White Witch (Tilda Swinton).

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe lives in the shadow of the Lord of the Rings trilogy, for better and worse. Paying homage to Rings pays off the most in making Narnia and its people feel alive, especially in how the filmmakers detail how the various fantasy species like minotaurs, centaurs, and fauns would move and fight. Where it doesn't work is when it tries to make almost every moment feel epic and grand, which conflicts with certain details like talking animals. Still, the characters work wonderfully for their archetypes, especially Swinton, who turns Jadis into one of the scariest fantasy movie villains.

7 'Dragonslayer' (1981)

Directed by Matthew Robbins

The kingdom of Urland is beset by a monstrous dragon named Vermithrax Pejorative, who demands an offering of young maidens to keep its flame controlled. After enduring the dragon for years, a young woman named Valerian (Caitlin Clarke) disguises as a man and leads an expedition to enlist the aid of Ulrich of Cragganmore (Sir Ralph Richardson), the last great sorcerer. When he is killed by a cynical knight named Tyrian (John Hallam), Ulrich's apprentice, Galen Bradwarden (Peter MacNicol), takes up his master's amulet and offers to kill the dragon himself.

Dragonslayer is a grim and dark fantasy film that doesn't shy away from hunting its heroes and showing death and misery before the triumphant ending. Unfortunately, the story is a pretty standard hero's journey, but it's carried by its likable characters and not being afraid to mix up familiar story beats to force the characters to react and change strategy. Vermithrax also stands as one of the greatest dragons in all cinema, thanks to the various techniques used to bring it to life, from massive animatronics to revolutionary stop-motion puppets.