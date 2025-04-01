With its otherworldly intrigue, wondrous sense of adventure, and incorporation of magic and mythical beasts, fantasy is understandably one of the most captivating and enchanting genres of cinema. Few would argue with the declaration that The Lord of the Rings trilogy stands tall as the single greatest example of the genre that has ever graced the screen, with the epic story of Frodo Baggins’ (Elijah Wood) conquest to destroy the Ring as his allies rally the forces of Middle-earth to stand against Mordor still heralded as one of the greatest filmic feats ever seen over 20 years since the trilogy’s release.

While Peter Jackson’s acclaimed adaptation of J. R. R. Tolkien’s novels remains an unsurpassed triumph of the genre, plenty of outstanding fantasy flicks have come close to matching its level of excellence. From some of the greatest international pictures ever made to universally beloved American classics, ranging from decades-old icons of cinema to modern masterpieces that will be remembered for many years to come, these movies are all essential accomplishments of fantasy filmmaking.