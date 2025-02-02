Defined by its ceaseless narrative possibilities, its enthralling sense of adventure, and its invitation to enter into a world of wonder, fantasy cinema is one of the most universally appealing and enrapturing genres the medium has to offer. Even dating back to the silent era of film, fantasy movies have had a uniquely powerful ability to enchant audiences of all ages and immerse them in their divine realities, often while revolutionizing the possibilities of filmmaking in the process.

Also dating back to the silent era of film is the genre’s dazzling ability to pluck stories from the page and transfer them to the screen with spellbinding results. From Oscar-winning sensations that forever changed the medium to adored cult classics that have stood the test of time, from family-friendly adventures capable of enthralling viewers of all ages to awe-inspiring epics with an uncanny ability to engulf the imagination of the audience, the fables of the fantasy films were first for the page rather than the screen.

10 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984)

Directed by Wolfgang Petersen

One of the defining fantasy films of the 1980s and an enduring masterpiece of wonder and adventure, The NeverEnding Story runs as an adaptation of Michael Ende’s novel of the same name. Using a bullied youth’s intrigue in a fantasy novel as a framing device, it casts viewers to Fantasia, a magical realm that is under threat from a destructive force known as The Nothing. When The Childlike Empress (Tami Stronach) falls ill, young Atreyu (Noah Hathaway) is tasked with finding a cure for her ailment so she can regain her strength and save Fantasia.

While the rudimentary presentation of some of the world may have aged poorly, the film’s captivating majesty remains firmly intact, largely due to such astonishing characters as Falkor, Gmork, Morla, and even the noble steed Artax. Interestingly, despite the film’s noteworthy box office success and the widespread adoration it received from fans and critics alike, Ende was disdainful of the finished picture, with The Independent revealing that he described it as “revolting” during a press conference and insisted on not being acknowledged in the credits.

9 'Stardust' (2007)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

A criminally underrated fantasy extravaganza that marries dazzling action adventure with a heartfelt romance and laughs aplenty, Stardust is an enchanting spectacle featuring an all-star cast and an exciting story of love and power. When a star falls in the magical realm of Stormhold, Tristan (Charlie Cox), a lovestruck Englishman, vows to gather it. However, when he learns that the fallen star is a woman named Yvaine (Claire Danes), his intentions begin to change. With feuding princes and sinister witches all hunting Yvaine to use her power, Tristan is torn between being her captor and her guardian.

Able to harness the eccentricity, intrigue, and fun of Neil Gaiman’s novel in a manner that is, above all else, profoundly entertaining, Stardust is an ambitious effort that, even with its wild tonal swings, sticks the landing to provide a satisfying viewing experience. Presenting the fantasy genre at its most exuberant, it is a sublime and delightful swashbuckling adventure that should have fared far better than it actually did.

8 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Directed by Mel Stuart

It may not venture to magical realms, nor does it entail mythical beasts or beings of immense power, but Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory remains a defining installment in the annals of fantasy cinema. Based on Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it famously follows a boy from a poor family as he secures one of five golden tickets enabling him to go on a tour of the chocolate factory run by the enigmatic and eccentric confectioner, Willy Wonka (Gene Wilder).

While largely defined by Wilder’s wonderful performance, the film also finds a unique allure in its willingness to embrace the dark and occasionally disturbing disposition Dahl often incorporated into his stories. Interestingly, despite its standing as an all-time classic, Dahl resented the film. Not only did he reject the deviations it made from his book, but he also loathed the idea of Wilder as Wonka.

7 'How to Train Your Dragon' Trilogy (2010-2019)

Directed by Dean DeBlois & Chris Sanders

Not only an awe-inspiring fantasy adventure, but one of the defining titles in animated entertainment this century as well, How to Train Your Dragon is synonymous with heartfelt fun and family-friendly fantasy brilliance. The trilogy follows the bond that develops between young viking Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III (Jay Baruchel) and Toothless, the dragon he is sent to kill but befriends instead. While their unlikely bond evokes strong tensions, it could be exactly what is needed to bring peace to the island of Berk.

Enchanting viewers of all ages with its dazzling visual display and its powerful story of friendship, the trilogy has amassed such a following that a live-action remake has been produced and will release in cinemas later in 2025. While that may be based on the animated films, the animated films themselves are loosely based on Cressida Cowell’s series of children’s books of the same name.