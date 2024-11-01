There’s an undeniable freedom intrinsic to the fantasy genre, because whatever one can imagine and execute with special effects can be realized on screen. It’s for this reason that fantasy films have always maintained some level of popularity over the decades, and as far back as the silent era, too. Filmmakers want to stretch themselves creatively, and viewers seem happy to get lost in fantastical worlds.

As for those fantasy movies that go above and beyond, visually speaking? The following titles arguably achieve such a thing, and prove particularly dazzling to look at. They're not necessarily the best fantasy movies of all time (though some are classics generally speaking, not just in terms of how they look), but instead, they're all movies worth checking out for anyone after visual spectacle, technical wizardry, and pure cinematic imagination.

10 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Director: Victor Fleming

The Wizard of Oz is The Wizard of Oz, and kind of a no-brainer to mention whenever the topic of great-looking movies arises. It’s one of the most well-known and frequently referenced movies ever made, and though it wasn’t the first movie to utilize color, it was one of the first movies to use color perfectly, not to mention use so many different colors.

Beyond being an iconic musical fantasy/family movie, The Wizard of Oz has a bold switch between black-and-white and color that feels as though it was a turning point for cinema. Again, not the first color movie, but it’s understandable why it’s often the first movie that comes to mind when thinking of early color films. Oz is still a land that one can lose themselves in, even more than eight decades on from when the film first came out.

9 'Fanny and Alexander' (1982)

Director: Ingmar Bergman

As far as fantasy movies go, Fanny and Alexander does admittedly downplay fantastical elements. It is more of a family drama, but there is something of a supernatural component to the film through the appearances of some ghosts; potentially real, or maybe metaphorical. Anyway, the film certainly has a beefy enough runtime to go off in those directions while keeping things balanced. Along the way, it's visually stunning to look at, too.

Narratively, Fanny and Alexander follows the two titular children as they try to survive life with a new stepfather who proves himself to be rather tyrannical. It’s certainly an arthouse film, but one of the more approachable and most openly emotional ones out there, so long as one’s okay with watching something that exceeds three hours (or five hours, if one selects the extended miniseries cut).

Fanny and Alexander Release Date December 17, 1982 Director Ingmar Bergman Cast Pernilla Allwin , Jan Malmsjö , Bertil Guve , Börje Ahlstedt , Anna Bergman , Gunn Wållgren , Kristina Adolphson Runtime 188 minutes

8 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Director: Joel Crawford

2011’s Puss in Boots was nothing to write home about, a mostly okay spin-off for the Shrek series that was, typical for Dreamworks, at least decently animated. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, on the other hand, was a huge improvement as far as sequels go narratively speaking, and it was also a much bolder movie visually, really utilizing the fact it was animated to do things that would be just about impossible to pull off in live-action and/or with photorealistic CGI.

Its story sends the titular sword-fighting cat on a lengthy odyssey that sees him traveling throughout various locales, meeting many colorful characters, and confronting his own mortality. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is predominantly for kids, but there’s a ton here to appreciate for older viewers, and it might well be one of the most eye-popping animated fantasy movies of the 21st century so far on a purely visual front.

7 'Wings of Desire' (1987)

Director: Wim Wenders

You can often rely on the films of Wim Wenders looking pretty great, thanks in large part to his frequent collaborations with cinematographer Robby Müller… though, with Wings of Desire, Henri Alekan did the cinematography. The film’s one of the best-looking ever directed by Wenders, with black-and-white cinematography potentially reminiscent of another black-and-white romantic fantasy movie Alekan shot: 1946’s Beauty and the Beast.

Wings of Desire is a slow but immersive film, following two angels as they watch over various people on Earth, with one of the pair finding himself falling in love with a particular woman (and humanity, generally speaking). It does an excellent job of observing life from an unusual perspective, and it fittingly captures somewhat ordinary things in ways that look beautiful and sometimes even otherworldly.

6 'The Phantom Carriage' (1921)

Director: Victor Sjöström