The fantasy genre has existed for as long as humanity has been telling stories. Through the power of imagination, fantasy stories can take the mundane world around us and inject fantastical elements, such as magic, monsters, and discovery, to tell daring tales of heroes triumphing over impossible odds and horrific threats being brought low. Oftentimes, fantasy stories have been used to teach essential life lessons, particularly through the fairy tale genre.

When cinema began to take shape in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, fantasy was there alongside it. The genre has had many ups and downs over the years, but it has often proven to be the most visually stunning of genres, as filmmakers use impressive effects and colorful locations to bring these larger-than-life stories to the masses. Some of these films remain so timeless that they continue to inspire new fans, while old ones always return to catch new details and be swept back into their majestic worlds. This list will discuss those fantasy movies that fans find themselves constantly revisiting, no matter how many times they have seen them.

10 'The 7th Voyage of Sinbad' (1958)

Directed by Nathan H. Juran