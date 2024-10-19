The fantasy genre has always had a rather tumultuous time on the big screen. Despite the film medium feeling like a natural fit for a genre about transporting audiences to other worlds, fantasy movies require large budgets to come to life, which means that when they fail, studios are less inclined to try again. It also doesn't help that most people see the fantasy genre as aimed at younger audiences, though this attitude has shifted in the 21st century with properties like Sir Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Fortunately, since films can be enjoyed by anyone once they've been made, many critically panned fantasy films have been re-evaluated. There are, after all, many aspects that go into making a successful movie, and the audience's interest in one technical aspect over another can change with time. These once-panned fantasy movies are now largely considered underappreciated triumphs. They were selected based on their overall quality and how big of a reevaluation they have received in the years since their debut.

10 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich

Taran (Grant Bardsley), is a young man tasked with caring for a magic pig named Hen Wen, who can predict the future, but longs to live the life of a warrior. One day, Hen Wen is stolen by the minions of the Horned King (Sir John Hurt), who plans to use her to locate the Black Cauldron, an artifact that can be used to create an undead army. To stop him, Taran teams up with a furry creature named Gurgi (John Byner), Princess Eilonwy (Susan Sheridan), and an elderly minstrel named Fflewddur Fflam (Sir Nigel Hawthorne) to find the Black Cauldron first.

The Black Cauldron is one of Disney's biggest financial flops, and on release was outperformed by The Care Bears Movie. That said, there are things to enjoy, such as the animation, which uses its improved budget to create something stylistically closer to gems like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs than what Disney was producing in the 1970s and 1980s. Today, The Black Cauldron is often considered among Disney's most misunderstood movies and a highlight of the pre-Renaissance days.

9 'Hocus Pocus' (1993)

Directed by Kenny Ortega

For the murder of a young girl, the witches Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy), and Sarah Sanderson (Sarah Jessica Parker) are sentenced to death by hanging. However, Winifred declares that they will return on All Hallows' Eve when a virgin lights the black candle in their cottage. In 1993, the prophecy is fulfilled by young Max Dennison (Omri Katz), but he flees with the Sister's spellbook on the advice of Thackery Binx (Sean Murray and Jason Marsden), the brother of the girl the witches killed, now cursed to be an immortal black cat. Should the witches reclaim their spellbook, they can use it to steal a child's life force and permanently return to life.

Hocus Pocus is a very mixed bag of a film due to its hit-and-miss attempts at comedy and lackluster child characters. Fortunately, the Sanderson Sisters are here to steal the spotlight, thanks to the amazing comradery between the three actors and their hilarious, over-the-top performances. They even get the chance to show off their singing skills in a few catchy songs, cementing themselves as some of the best Disney icons from the '90s.

8 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader' (2010)

Directed by Michael Apted

Alongside their cousin Eustace Scrubb (Will Poulter), Edmund (Skandar Keynes) and Lucy Pevensie (Georgie Henley) find themselves transported back to the magical land of Narnia, where they are picked up by the Dawn Treader and reunited with Prince Caspian (Ben Barnes) and Reepicheep (Simon Pegg). Caspian explains that he is looking for his father's missing advisor, but upon finding the first, they learn of a strange green mist stealing Narnia's citizens. To defeat it, the Dawn Treader must find the swords wielded by the nine lords and lay them on Aslan's (Liam Neeson) Table.

Compared to the first two films in The Chronicles of Narnia franchise, Voyage of the Dawn Treader makes the most changes from the book, which had low stakes and was an episodic adventure better suited for television. Not all the changes are bad, though: Tilda Swinton makes another appearance as the spirit of Jadis and does a wonderful job serving as a face for the green mist and the devil who tries to tempt Edmund. The rest of the characters are also pretty good and act well off one another, especially Reepicheep and Eustace, who start as rivals but grow into a very believable and touching friendship.

7 'Clash of the Titans' (1981)

Directed by Desmond Davis

As revenge against Zeus (Laurence Olivier) for transforming her son Calibos (Neil McCarthy) into a monster, the Goddess Thetis (Maggie Smith) transports his son, Perseus (Harry Hamlin), from his island home to the city of Joppa, whose princess Andromeda (Judi Bowker), can only marry the man who answers a riddle created by Calibos. Perseus answers the riddle and cuts off Calibos' hand, but Calibos asks his mother to punish the city. Thus, Thetis demands that Andromeda be sacrificed to the monstrous Kraken, or the city will be destroyed, forcing Perseus to go on a quest to find a way to kill it.

Clash of the Titans is the last film to feature Ray Harryhausen's legendary stop-motion creatures, and as with his previous films, they are the highlights. All of them look and move in an offsetting and unnatural way, which helps to sell them as mythical beings that the human heroes must use all their skills to defeat. While the human sections can be boring in comparison, several performances are captivating thanks to the gravitas the actors bring, such as Burgess Meredith as Perseus' Thespian ally.

6 'Reign of Fire' (2002)

Directed by Rob Bowman

When workers in the London Underground accidentally awaken a dragon, it kicks off an apocalyptic event where dragons emerge from hibernation around the world and begin wiping out humanity. Twenty years later, most of the Earth has been scorched, and surviving humans live in isolated communities waiting for the dragons to starve themselves to death. One community, led by Ground Zero survivor Quinn (Christian Bale), finds itself caught between starving dragons and a group of American dragon hunters led by Denton Van Zan (Matthew McConaughey).

Reign of Fire may have been a box-office disappointment on release, but enjoyment can be found thanks to its unique premise and the strength of its lead actors. Bale perfectly captures all of Quinn's fears and frustrations as he tries to keep his people alive, while McConaughey is having a ball as the gung-ho mercenary eager to take the fight to the dragons. Speaking of the dragons, they are the true highlight of the movie and its legacy, as numerous projects, from Harry Potter to Game of Thrones, have taken homage to Reign of Fire's design when creating their dragons.

5 'Warcraft' (2016)

Directed by Duncan Jones

The orcs of the dying world of Draenor are united into a Hoard by the Warlock, Gul'Dan (Daniel Wu), who uses a portal to allow a small force to invade the world of Azeroth. The plan is to capture as many native humans as possible so Gul'Dan can re-open the portal and bring the rest of the Hoard through, though the Chieftain of the Forstwolf Clan, Durotan (Toby Kebbell), questions if this is the right path. Meanwhile, Sir Anduin Lothar (Travis Fimmel) attempts to rally a defense against the orcs and helps the mage Khadgar (Ben Schnetzer) investigate traces of fel magic in Azeroth.

Warcraft had the impossible task of adapting decades' worth of lore into a single movie, so the story does suffer quite a bit due to condensed events. Fortunately, the film is at its best when it focuses on the orc characters: they are portrayed as a varied and complex group with multiple factions who like and dislike one another, and both Durotan and Gul'Dan shine through thanks to their performances and fulfill the classic hero and villain archetypes. The human characters aren't as well-developed as the orcs, but Lothar and Khadgar have a good dynamic, and Ben Foster delivers a strong performance as the enigmatic wizard, Medivh.

4 'Legend' (1985)

Directed by Sir Ridley Scott