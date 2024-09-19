Dark fantasy is a genre that is loved, although not particularly new. Films like The Dark Crystal have been around for over 40 years and still come as the most classic dark fantasy flicks. However, the "dark" in the genre is more of an allusion to the overall style and not to the content. Dark fantasy movies usually include visuals that are intentionally creepy or disturbing but can remain light-hearted overall.

Of course, this isn't always the case. Some dark fantasy films go way above and beyond the normal bounds of the genre to deliver something that is not only visually grotesque but thematically appalling, making for an onslaught of unpleasantness that still manages to maintain all the quality of legendary films. These are the darkest fantasy movies, which are so ranked due to their undertones and their creative, if abhorrent, art styles and imagery.

10 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Directed by Tim Burton

Image via Warner Bros.

The all-time classic comedy-horror film Beetlejuice has gained a lot of attention in recent months with the new release of its successful sequel. It was always a highly-revered movie, but it has been brought back from the dead once again to remain fresh in everyone's minds. Aside from being a comedy and a horror, it also delves into fantasy with the addition of the Netherworld, a dimension of the dead that is featured prominently throughout the film.

As Michael Keaton's iconic Beetlejuice wreaks havoc on a family after they move into a deceased couple's home, some pretty creepy and weird visuals are shown, effectively counter-balanced by the inclusion of crude yet light-hearted humor. Though it is pretty dark as fantasy flicks go, Beetlejuice is not so dark as to make anyone uncomfortable. Like the trickster himself, it's more darkly playful than outright off-putting, making it endlessly rewatchable.

9 'Legend' (1985)

Directed by Ridley Scott

Image via 20th Century Studios

Critically speaking, Legend ranks firmly in the middle of Ridley Scott's filmography, but that didn't prevent it from becoming a modern cult classic. The plot concerns the Lord of Darkness, who sends his goblin minions to slaughter unicorns and harvest their horns to cast the world into perpetual shadow. To do it, they use Princess Lili (Mia Sara) as bait to attract the magical creatures and kidnap her for their nefarious purposes, prompting Jack (Tom Cruise) to try and save her.

Some of the film is a little bit goofy, but other aspects feature distinctively adult themes, especially with the capture of an innocent young woman to use for devilish deeds. Beyond that, its theme of harvesting unicorns is pretty sad, considering they are supposed to be embodiments of happiness and majesty, and the impending doom of the world being left in an eternal night is definitely foreboding. Legend may not be Scott's best film, but it is his most stylized and one that is worth checking out if you're into fantasy,

Legend Release Date April 18, 1986

8 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Warner Bros.

Pan's Labyrinth comes from the imaginative mind of Guillermo del Toro and is perhaps his most famous and best work, breaking the record for the longest-standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Taking place shortly after the Spanish Civil War, Ivana Baquero stars as Ofelia, a young girl who traverses an ancient labyrinth and meets a faun, who informs her that she is destined to become a legendary princess. First, she must pass a series of trials.

These trials take her to magical worlds full of terrifying creatures, most notably the infamous Pale Man (Doug Jones), which nearly pushes the dark fantasy film into the horror genre for how eerie it is. With war playing a heavy part in the backdrop of the film, Pan's Labyrinth features some truly disturbing and tragic sequences that are firmly rooted in reality, exploring the extent of human cruelty. The creature designs are not only creative but downright freaky, making Pan's Labyrinth one of the darkest fantasy movies ever made.

7 'The Company of Wolves' (1984)

Directed by Neil Jordan

Image via ITC Entertainment

Based on a short story of the same name by Angela Carter, The Company of Wolves is another movie with the concept of luring and capturing innocent young women at its forefront. It also plays into a lot of elements of gothic horror, namely with its presence of werewolves, as the film's title implies. In this film, a teenage girl living in a country estate named Rosaleen (Sarah Patterson) begins experiencing nightmares in which she is transported to a fairy tale world where wolves are always hunting for her.

Taking a lot of inspiration from the classic fairy tale Little Red Riding Hood, In the Company of Wolves was received very well by critics, scoring nominations for four BAFTA Awards and earning rave reviews from multiple agencies, who favorably compared it to the classic Hammer films of the 1950s and '60s. It was also praised for its inclusion of certain aspects of Freudian philosophy and its grim visuals, which only enhanced the movie even more.

6 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image via AB Svensk Filmindustri

The Seventh Seal is a Swedish film set during the Crusades. A knight returning from his voyage to the Holy Land comes home to a country afflicted with a plague, only to be met with the personification of Death himself (Bengt Ekerot), who has come to reap the knight's soul at the end of his life. Knowing there is no other way out, the knight challenges Death to a game of chess, hoping to survive until the game is over.

The Seventh Seal is a harsh reminder of the finality of death, which has come to be a common sight in a country decimated by pestilence.

Regarded as one of the greatest arthouse movies of all time, The Seventh Seal dabbles in themes of impending doom, with the end of the knight's life being right in front of him, yet he is powerless to stop it. It is a harsh reminder of the finality of death, which has come to be a common sight in a country decimated by pestilence. Artsy, macabre, and strangely satisfying, The Seventh Seal is pretty tame when it comes to guts and gore but brutal in its themes of existentialism.

5 'Crimson Peak' (2015)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro

Image via Universal Pictures

Crimson Peak is part dark fantasy, part sweeping gothic romance that comes once again from director Guillermo del Toro. It follows Edith (Mia Wasikowska), an American heiress who falls in love with a British entrepreneur named Thomas Sharpe (Tom Hiddleston). They marry, and Thomas takes her to his home on the eponymous Crimson Peak, so named for the blood-red clay that lies beneath the ground. The manor on Crimson Peak, as it would turn out, is haunted by multiple ghosts, turning Edith's romantic marriage into a nightmare.

Where it gets really dark comes in the background plot, which gradually reveals why the estate is haunted. The movie touches upon a lot of frightening topics, including serial murder, romantic manipulation, familicide, and even incest. It's by far one of del Toro's most gruesome and macabre flicks so far, which is really saying something considering the reputation of his other films.

4 'The Head Hunter' (2018)

Directed by Jordan Downey

Image via Vertical Entertainment

The Head Hunter follows an unnamed Viking (Christopher Rygh) as he hunts down monsters and beings from Norse folklore and decapitates them, keeping their heads as macabre trophies. However, there is just one head that he is missing: that of the creature that murdered his young daughter. Part fantasy and part horror, The Head Hunter uses a small cast and a grim, pessimistic setting to deliver some brutal violence and creepy creature designs.

The Head Hunter has an atmosphere that no other movie has been able to match and tells a minimalistic yet harrowing tale of a father's grief and bloodthirsty quest for revenge. Its debilitating climax comes as a swift gut punch, and the oppressive tension and dread the movie features is unlike any other film of its kind. Not only is its content dark, but the washed-out color palette really adds to the overall ambiance of the movie.

The Head Hunter Release Date April 5, 2019

3 'In My Mother's Skin' (2023)

Directed by Kenneth Dagatan