Books have been adapted to the silver screen countless times, starting way back before Hollywood was Hollywood. Basically, book adaptations have been around since cinema's birth, which is an interesting prospect for a lot of readers. Adaptations allow fans' favorite stories and characters to come to life in a way like no other on the screen, which not only provides fans with extra content but also allows them to relive those stories in a new way.

The issue with turning a book into a movie is that filmmakers will need to take some artistic liberties and change it up a little because there really wouldn't be much point in going to see the movie if it were the same as the book. It's normal to expect alterations, but some filmmakers may have gotten a little too carried away and taken these changes way beyond a reasonable limit. It doesn't speak to the movie's quality — they might even be amazing, but one thing is certain: these movies are pretty far removed from their source material.

10 'The Golden Compass' (2007)

Directed by Chris Weitz

Before HBO's His Dark Materials was released, there was the 2007 film The Golden Compass, which adapted the first in a trilogy of novels, albeit very, very loosely. The filmmakers clearly thought they could make a franchise out of the film because they shoved aside entire plotlines to be used in a sequel, which ultimately never happened.

Honestly, listing all of the differences between the book and the film could take hours because The Golden Compass is completely unrecognizable from the source material. Thematically, the film sacrifices the novel's thought-provoking analyses of religion in favor of a kid-friendly story akin to Harry Potter. It's not that the movie was awful, although it certainly wasn't good. However, it lacked all of the "oomph" that made the original series great and felt like it was throwing away crucial plot elements for the sake of visuals and action, which is never a good sign.

9 'Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief' (2010)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief was directed by Chris Columbus, who previously directed the first two Harry Potter films, which were a critical success. So, with him taking the reins on a new book series, it should be a recipe for success, right? Well, no. In fact, this first movie wasn't anything at all like the original novel that kickstarted a beloved fantasy series.

Some of the movie's subplots are entirely different, and some major characters are just straight-up missing from the movie. The series tried to salvage itself with a sequel three years later, but this was too little, too late. The damage had already been done, which is why the rest of the novels were basically abandoned by Hollywood until the Percy Jackson and the Olympians TV series came along just recently. It's better to just focus on the TV series--it's better and more faithful.

8 'The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies' (2014)

Directed by Peter Jackson

The Hobbit trilogy takes a lot of artistic liberties from its source material. Granted, the entire story is told without anything being really left out, but with a lot of extra padding. Such is the case with the final film, The Battle of Five Armies. This bloated film is by far the worst in the Hobbit trilogy because it's pretty much all action and very little substance, which is both good and bad. The original novel does mention the eponymous battle, but it lasts for about four seconds. In the book, Bilbo (Martin Freeman) is knocked out before the battle and wakes up when it's over. Obviously, this would be pretty lame to show on screen.

The actual battle itself is much more exciting than it is in the book but still adds a lot of fluff, much of it unnecessary. There are some things that the movie does well, such as making the deaths of major characters much more impactful and emotional rather than just mentioning them in passing, as the book does. But there are also a lot of cartoony fight scenes, unwarranted appearances from characters who weren't in the book, and CGI that isn't always all that great.

7 'Eragon' (2006)

Directed by Stefen Fangmeier

Eragon was truly a disaster of a movie when it came to staying true to the source material. For starters, the book is over 700 pages long and way too lengthy to fit into a 100-minute movie. Thus, huge moments were completely cut out, and entire subplots were omitted entirely. Many fan-favorite characters fail to make an appearance, and perhaps worst of all, the dragon grows from a child to an adult in the blink of an eye... literally.

The film bit off way more than it could chew, obviously anticipating a sequel that would allow it to complete the story. But with how much of a let-down it was to its fans, this ambitious plan was never going to happen. Eragon lacks all of the charm that sets the novel apart from other fantasy series. Sure, even the books aren't anything phenomenal, but the movie did very little to increase the books' reputations.

6 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Directed by Victor Fleming

It should go without saying that The Wizard of Oz is by far one of the most iconic movies of all time. Yet, in spite of this legendary status, it is wildly different from the novel. Now, there are some pretty good reasons for this, namely the fact that it was 1939 and CGI hadn't been invented yet. Thus, some scenes would have been literally unfilmable, even with practical effects.

As it turns out, a lot happens after the titular wizard is visited. There's a whole new leg of the journey, featuring all-new characters and locations, all of which serve as obstacles on the way to get Dorothy (Judy Garland) home. The movie is fun, whimsical, and revolutionary, but book readers will find themselves in a different, more mysterious version of Oz. Both versions are phenomenal and groundbreaking entries to their respective mediums and are each worth every second of reading/watching.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Like The Wizard of Oz, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King is absolutely fantastic and comes pretty close to being a perfect movie. Still, anyone who's read the books can attest to the fact that the book trilogy and the movie trilogy are two worlds apart. Each film is pretty different from its respective novel, but the third and final entry is by far the one that received the most drastic changes. For one, there is an event in the book dubbed the Scouring of the Shire, which Peter Jackson omitted on purpose because he felt it was anti-climactic (which, frankly, it kind of is).

On top of that, the battles in the movie are much longer and more drawn-out but also more exciting. Also, the ring being destroyed is a huge deal in the movie, but in the book, it isn't as widely celebrated as there are more chapters afterward. Ultimately, each version of the story is an epic tale for the ages in its own right, and each should be celebrated and immortalized until the end of time.

4 'Inkheart' (2008)

Directed by Iain Softley

Inkheart was a super popular novel, but whatever reputation it had was absolutely demolished by its lackluster film adaptation. Fans were not pleased with how far the movie went off the rails, with an overly complicated plot that it tried to execute but failed miserably. Granted, the movie could have been way worse, but that doesn't make it good.

Inkheart lacked any of the charm that the novels had, which makes it just plain boring.

The story somehow felt both oversimplified and dumbed down and, like many of its kind, fell short when it came to including much-needed characters or scenes that would have made it a lot better. Thus, Inkheart was quickly forgotten about, acting as one of the last whimpers of Brendan Fraser's once-successful career. Soon, many who were fans of the books had a hard time remembering the movie even existed. In short, Inkheart lacked any of the charm that the novels had, which makes it just plain boring.

3 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Directed by Rob Reiner

The Princess Bride is the ultimate fairy tale story about a young farmboy named Westley (Cary Elwes) pursuing the love of his life, Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright), who is betrothed to another against her will. It's got a lot of adventure, one-of-a-kind humor, memorable characters, and touching romance rolled right into one. Despite its critical acclaim over the years, it remains a serious departure from the book.

The story that is actually in the book is pretty much the same, but the novel also contains a lot of meta content about the author's journey to actually write the book. Of course, this distinctive approach doesn't translate very well to the big screen, so it was swapped for a grandfather telling his sick grandson a bedtime story, which frames the events of the tale itself. While the overall events of the fairy tale are more or less the same, the meta content that comprised a huge chunk of the book is completely removed. Unlike other instances, this change was arguably for the better.

2 'Shrek' (2001)

Directed by Andrew Adamson & Vicky Jenson

You might be surprised to hear that Shrek is actually based on a children's book. That's because the movie series' legacy has far outweighed that of the source material, even if it differed a lot from the source material. See, the Shrek book isn't a novel; it's a kids' book, meaning the actual story can be finished in about five minutes. To make a feature film, the people at DreamWorks needed to stretch out the plot and add a lot to it.

This decision was ultimately successful because the Shrek film series is widely celebrated now that it's been given the meme treatment. But apart from its status on the internet, many remember it fondly for its cleverly subversive humor. The broad strokes are the same in that a repulsive ogre meets a donkey, defeats a dragon, and marries an equally repulsive princess, but the finer details are not at all the same.

1 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (2005)

Directed by Tim Burton