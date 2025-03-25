When it comes to fantasy movies, it might seem like it's a difficult thing to mess up. Fantasy essentially means that there are no rules and that the creator of the story can pretty much do whatever they want and let their imagination run wild. Sure, it sounds difficult to mess up, but that hasn't stopped a lot of movies from failing spectacularly, ruining any chances they had of being taken seriously or enjoyed by fans of the genre.

These awful movies often earn appropriately terrible reviews. On occasion, though, some fantasy movies come out that do more right than they do wrong, yet are still met with negative reception. Truth be told, this rare breed of film kind of deserves a second chance because not all films with lackluster reviews are even close to being as bad as critics or outspoken viewers would have people believe. This list will discuss fantasy movies that are generally disliked or even despised but aren't really all that bad in hindsight.

10 'The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey' (2012)

Directed by Peter Jackson

Image via New Line Cinemas

Many were critical of The Hobbit trilogy, which served as a prequel to the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings trilogy ten years prior. The Hobbit does have its ups and downs, with the final installment being genuinely bad, definitely earning its negative reception. But the first film, An Unexpected Journey, was perfectly fine. It was a welcome return to Middle-Earth, brought back some familiar faces, and had Martin Freeman star as Bilbo Baggins, which was an absolutely phenomenal decision on Peter Jackson's part.

A lot of the criticisms of the first film were that it had too much unnecessary fluff and that it was a total disappointment compared to The Lord of the Rings. But the fact of the matter is, The Lord of the Rings set an impossibly high bar with its outstanding quality. It's doubtful that The Hobbit would ever have been able to live up to its quality, no matter how good it actually was. As such, An Unexpected Journey is a fun little adventure film that isn't anything outstanding but still successfully captures the spirit and the magic of the original novel it was based on.