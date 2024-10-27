The fantasy genre is one of the most popular film genres in history. Spawning classics and masterpieces like films from The Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter franchises. There's something about escaping to another world so unlike ours that audiences love. Escaping into a reality that has magic, monsters and characters that could never exist in the real world makes audiences yearn for more fantasy films.

Six of the twenty biggest and highest grossing film franchises on the planet are in the fantasy genre. If that doesn't say something, there's not much else that will prove how important and spectacular the fantasy category of film is. Some fantasy films are so good, that they're pretty much essential watches and need to be viewed at least once.

10 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' (2005)

Directed by Andrew Adamson

This generation of kids who grew up in the early 2000s know The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe all too well. Taking place during the London bombings during World War II, the four Pevensie siblings seek refuge only to find a wardrobe that warps them to the magical realm of Narnia. The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe has an extensive and wildly talented cast featuring the likes of Liam Neeson, Tilda Swinton & James McAvoy.

This franchise is known as one of the most popular children's fantasy franchises and is beloved all around the world. The films certainly aren't perfect, but they truly are a sight to behold and still rated highly on review sites like Rotten Tomatoes. Many of this generation consider it essential viewing for fantasy fans everywhere.

9 'The Seventh Seal' (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image Via AB Svensk Filmindustri

If a film as good as The Seventh Seal from the '50s isn't considered a classic, then the definition of the word is impossible to find. This Swedish film set during the reign of the Black Death discusses the finality and uncertainty surrounding the topic of death. If there's anything that humans fear, it's death and its precarious nature. Based on a single passage from the Book of Revelation from the New Testament about death and the end of the world, the film's emphasis on death is very engaging.

When a knight named Antonius Block (Max von Sydow) is approached by the physical manifestation of Death (Bengt Ekerot) at the end of his life, he challenges the entity to a game of chess in hopes of surviving so long as the game continues. It's a serious philosophical discussion about death that's deeply moving and worth a watch for anyone who's ever thought deeply about death.

8 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Directed by Guillermo del Toro