How to Train Your Dragon is one of DreamWorks' most popular franchises. The story of a young Viking who befriends a dragon despite their hostile past captivated audiences with its gorgeous animation and strong writing. In March 2025, fans of the series will be able to see the original film retold in live action.

Plenty of other fantastic fantasy films can scratch the itch during the wait. Themes in the franchise, like overcoming prejudice, discovering one's hidden talents, and the strength of coming together, are universal, which allows them to be depicted in many creative ways.

10 'Pete's Dragon' (1977)

Fleeing an abusive foster family, Pete (Sean Marshall) and his dragon friend Elliot (Charlie Callas) arrive in Passamaquoddy. Elliot is accidentally seen by the lighthouse keeper while his daughter has taken a liking to Pete. However, trouble comes from Pete's evil guardians and a local snake oil salesman interested in Elliot.

While praised in its day, nowadays, Pete's Dragon is considered one of Disney's lesser films. There is a lot to love in the movie, from the catchy musical numbers to the early innovations in combining live-action and hand-drawn characters. The relationship between Pete and Elliot is also well executed as a coming-of-age metaphor.

9 'Dragonslayer' (1981)

To appease the dragon Vermithrax Pejorative, the kingdom of Urland sacrifices two maidens every year to the dragon's hunger. Seeking a way out, a young woman named Valerian (Caitlin Clarke), disguised as a man, seeks the aid of the sorcerer Ulrich (Ralph Richardson). When he is killed, Valerian turns to his apprentice, Galen (Peter MacNicol).

Dragonslayer combines a classic coming-of-age story with the hard bite of '80s fantasy films. Many human characters prove their worth in unexpected ways, from Valerian hiding her identity to Galen's refusal to surrender. The film is topped off by Vermithrax, who remains one of cinema's greatest dragons thanks to revolutionary special effects.

8 'The Flight of Dragons' (1982)

As the world shifts from magic to technology, the green wizard, Carolinus (Harry Morgan), summons his three brothers to create a magical sanctuary. The blue and gold wizards agree, but the red wizard Ommadon (James Earl Jones) does not since technology strengthens his power. Since wizards cannot battle each other, Carolinus summons a dragon-obsessed game designer from the future to bridge science and magic and stop Ommadon.

While not as pretty as some of Rankin/Bass' other fantasy films, The Flight of Dragons makes up for it with its writing. The characters are enjoyable for the fantasy archetypes they embody, and the main character stands out for his wide-eyed enthusiasm. The film does a superb job trying to explain how a magical world operates, especially regarding dragons, while leaving a few things to the imagination.

7 'The Last Unicorn' (1982)

When an immortal unicorn (Mia Farrow) learns she may be the last of her kind, she departs from her forest home to find answers. She learns that King Haggard (Sir Christopher Lee) imprisoned the unicorns with his demonic Red Bull. On her journey to Haggard's castle, she is joined by two unlikely companions: a bumbling magician and a bandit's wife.

Having the magical creature as the main character allows The Last Unicorn to delve into some interesting themes. Among these are the importance of regret and what it means to be immortal. The contrast between how the mythical and human characters approach these topics offers a fascinating contrast that helps both to grow in ways they never imagined.

6 'Dragonheart' (1996)

When prince Einon (David Thewlis) is mortally wounded in a rebellion, his mother pleads to a dragon (Sean Connery) to save him. The dragon agrees to share half of his heart with Einon, but the boy grows up to be cruel and vicious. His teacher, Sir Bowen (Dennis Quaid), blames the dragon for his behavior and vows revenge.

Though the effects of Dragonheart didn't look impressive even on release, the film excels when it comes to its characters. Bowen's relationship with the dragon, Draco, is well executed as it changes from bitter enemies to trusted friends. It also touches on themes of redemption and the idea that anything is possible so long as there is hope.

5 'Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole' (2010)

A young barn owl named Sorrel (Jim Sturgess) loves to listen to stories about heroic owls called the Guardians of Ga'Hoole. After falling out of the nest with his brother, Kludd (Ryan Kwanten), the two are captured by owls loyal to the Guardians' rivals, the Pure Ones. While Kludd becomes indoctrinated, Sorrel is able to escape and goes to warn the Guardians of the Pure Ones' new weapon.

While Legend of the Guardians falls into the same trappings of other young-adult fantasy films, there's a lot to help it stand out. The animation is the most immediate: each of the owls looks and moves uniquely, and the flying scenes are especially breathtaking. The side characters are enjoyable, especially an old screech owl played by Geoffrey Rush, who teaches Sorrel about being a true hero.

4 'Epic' (2013)

Upon meeting the dying queen of the Leafman (Beyoncé Knowles), Mary Katherine (Amanda Seyfried) is shrunk down to their size and entrusted with a magic seed pod. Guarded by the Leafman's captain and the pod's snail and slug caretakers, M.K. keeps the pod safe until it can choose a new queen. Meanwhile, Mandrake (Christoph Waltz), king of the Boggans, seeks to corrupt the pod after losing his son.

While Epic shares a lot with other environmentally conscious films, there's still plenty to enjoy. The animation is bright, vibrant, and backed by a wonderful score by Danny Elfman. Combine this with some inventive flying scenes that make use of the character's smaller sizes; it helps to sell the film as a truly magical world.

3 'The Box Trolls' (2014)

Beneath the town of Cheesebridge lives a race of peaceful trolls called Boxtrolls for their habit of wearing boxes. Unfortunately, the people believe that the trolls kidnaped and ate a baby, so they hire Archibald Snatcher (Sir Ben Kingsley) to round them up. The child was actually rescued and raised by the trolls, and as more of his friends go missing, he braves the surface world to rescue them.

The Box Trolls tackles interesting societal themes with Laika's signature brand of amazing and offsetting stop-motion. The plight of the box trolls serves as strong commentary about man's fear of the unknown and how it's often easier to lash out than try to understand. Then there's Snatcher's arc of capturing the trolls to raise his own standing in society, which sheds light on the lengths people will go to achieve their idea of success.

2 'Dragon Rider' (2020)

Many years ago, humans and dragons lived together in harmony before humans began to expand. Now the surviving dragons are at risk of losing their homes once again, which prompts discussions of war with humans. Fearing this, a silver dragon named Firedrake (Thomas Brodie-Sangster) sets off to find a mythical paradise where dragons can live in secrecy.

The film is based on the 1997 novel of the same name by Cornelia Funke and captures much of the book's sense of adventure. It explores mythical creatures' place in the modern world and their relationship with humans, which can easily be applied to man's responsibility to the natural world. The star of the show is the villain, Nettlebrand (Sir Patrick Stewart), an overly-dramatic construct with an addiction to hunting dragons.

1 'The Sea Beast' (2022)

Image via Netflix

When the royal family threatens to disband the sea beast hunters, Captain Crow (Jared Harris) and the crew of the Inevitable are given one more chance to hunt the elusive Red Bluster. The hunt goes poorly, and Crow's adopted son, Jacob (Karl Urban), and stowaway Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator) are swallowed. The Bluster takes them to a secluded island of sea beasts, where they discover that there is more to the creatures than they previously thought.

The Sea Beast takes a lot of inspiration from How to Train Your Dragon but swaps out Scandinavian culture for 17th-century high-seas adventure. This lends itself both to creative monster designs and some of the most cinematic underwater shots ever put to animation. While at times the story can be a little predictable, the characters more than pull their weight due to their likability and diverse personalities.

