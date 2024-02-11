The Academy Awards are an important institution that helps celebrate the best achievements in cinema each year. In addition to serving as a way to highlight the industry’s best work, the Oscars ceremony helps to shed light on underrepresented crafts, such as editing, cinematography, visual effects, sound, and costume design. While they have a positive impact on the industry, the Oscars often ignore fantasy films in major categories in the same way that they deny sci-fi films major nominations.

There are relatively few fantasy films that have won Best Picture, with only The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, The Shape of Water, and Everything Everywhere All At Once taking home the top prize. It’s an odd discrepancy considering that the fantasy genre has existed since the inception of the medium, and has resulted in some of the greatest films ever made. Here are ten of the greatest fantasy films that received zero Oscar nominations.

10 ‘The Seventh Seal’ (1957)

Directed by Ingmar Bergman

Image by AB Svensk Filmindustri

While he is responsible for making thought-provoking dramas, The Seventh Sealmay be the most iconic and influential film of Ingmar Bergman’s career. A profound examination of the afterlife that utilizes both metaphorical imagery and allusions to medieval history, The Seventh Seal is an emotionally overwhelming experience that is impossible to entirely comprehend after just one viewing. A film of such grand ambitions that manages to flesh out its story in such depth certainly warranted Bergman a consideration for Best Director and Best Original Screenplay nominations.

Although it’s often cited as an achievement entirely of Bergman’s creation, The Seventh Seal features one of the greatest performances of Max Von Sydow’s career. While the brilliant European actor was recognized for his outstanding work in Pelle the Conqueror and Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, it’s a shame that his emotional performance in The Seventh Seal did not earn him a Best Actor nomination.

Watch on Max

9 ‘Groundhog Day’ (1993)

Directed by Harold Ramis

Image via Columbia Pictures

There aren’t many films that can say that they single-handedly created their own subgenre, but Groundhog Day is one of them. Harold Ramis’ 1993 classic inspired many other “time loop” movies that adopted the same format, as the premise served as a perfect means of creating a unique character arc. While comedies are ignored as routinely as fantasy films in major Oscar categories, Ramis’ thoughtful, inspiring script deserved a Best Original Screenplay nomination for merging the two genres so successfully.

Although he’s often thought of as a broad comedic performer, Groundhog Day featured an Oscar-worthy performance by Bill Murray as the pessimistic news reporter Phil Connors. Murray did a great job at showing how Phil is confused, yet ultimately changed by his experiences, showing a real sense of character development. Unfortunately, Murray would have to wait until Lost in Translation to receive his first Academy Award nomination.

Rent on Amazon

8 ‘All of Us Strangers’ (2022)

Directed by Andrew Haigh

Image via Searchlight Pictures

While the Oscars have expanded their membership in recent years to reflect more modern sensibilities, there is still a lot of work to be done in accepting LGBTQIA stories in the major categories. While the Academy Awards had the opportunity to nominate a powerful romantic fantasy that speaks to the challenges of accepting one’s identity, Andrew Haigh’s emotional film All of Us Strangers was shut out of the awards nominations entirely. It was a baffling omission considering the film had already scored major nominations at the Golden Globe and BAFTA awards.

In addition to the clever blend of fantasy and reality in Haigh’s screenplay, All of Us Strangers featured incredible performances by Andrew Scott, Jamie Bell, and Claire Foy, all of whom were denied their first nomination. Scott’s snub is particularly upsetting considering how few openly gay actors are recognized by the Oscars.

Watch in Theaters

7 ‘The Green Knight’ (2021)

Directed by David Lowery

Image via A24

While it hardly wasn’t the first film based on Arthurian mythology, The Green Knightrecontextualizes a classic by transforming it into an existential fantasy about accepting one’s death. Writer/director David Lowery proved once again why he is one of the industry’s most exciting new voices with his inanimate reimagination of a quest narrative; synthesizing such rich mythology into an exciting new version should have earned him nominations for Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The Green Knight is an aesthetic marvel that could have easily earned Oscar nominations for its craftsmanship. While the Best Visual Effects category tends to reward blockbuster films made on a massive scale, The Green Knight proved that lower-budget films were equally deserving of recognition in the category. It’s also surprising that the stunning cinematography by Andrew Droz Palermo, which turns nearly every frame into a painting, was overlooked for the Best Cinematography nomination.

Watch on Amazon

6 ‘Princess Mononoke’ (1997)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

The Academy Awards did not introduce the Best Animated Feature category until 2001, as it had previously overlooked a majority of animated films in major categories. While it certainly would’ve been a top contender had the category existed during its window of release, Princess Mononoke should have made history as a Best Picture nominee. Hayao Miyazaki’s fantasy adventure is rich with visual detail and profound in its message of environmentalism. On a purely aesthetic level, it’s one of the most beautiful films ever made.

As with many of Miyazaki’s films, Princess Mononoke featured an Oscar worthy musical score from composer Joe Hisaishi. While Hisaishi has routinely written beautiful music that enhances the emotional quality of Miyazaki’s films, his work on Princess Mononoke remains one of his most iconic works. Considering the long-standing nature of his partnership with Miyazaki, it’s unfortunate that Hisaishi is still awaiting his first nomination.

Princess Mononoke Release Date July 12, 1997 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Yôji Matsuda , Yuriko Ishida , Yûko Tanaka , Kaoru Kobayashi , Masahiko Nishimura , Tsunehiko Kamijô Runtime 134 minutes

Watch on Max

5 ‘My Neighbor Totoro’ (1988)

Directed by Hayao Miyazaki

Image via Studio Ghibli

Often cited as one of the best films that Studio Ghibli has ever produced, My Neighbor Totorodeserved Oscar recognition for its thoughtful screenplay and strong direction from Miyazaki. While films aimed exclusively at children are rarely recognized in major categories at the Oscars, My Neighbor Totoro shows that a truly great family film can entertain audiences of all ages. The iconography of My Neighbor Totoro has stood the test of time and remains intrinsic to the success of Studio Ghibli as a brand.

Unfortunately, the technical merits of animated films are often overlooked, as many are serving nominations outside the reductive “Best Animated Feature” category, which did not even exist at the time of My Neighbor Totoro’s release. The film’s unique sound design, delightful score, and now iconic cinematography were all certainly deserving of Oscar nominations. Although it's been hailed as a classic in retrospect, it’s an unfortunate reality that Studio Ghibli films have historically been undervalued by the Academy Awards in favor of Western animation.

My Neighbor Totoro Release Date April 16, 1988 Director Hayao Miyazaki Cast Noriko Hidaka , Chika Sakamoto , Shigesato Itoi , Sumi Shimamoto , Tanie Kitabayashi , Hitoshi Takagi Runtime 86

Watch on Max

4 ‘Where the Wild Things Are’ (2009)

Directed by Spike Jonze

Image via Warner Brothers

While it was faced with high expectations based on the iconic nature of its source material, Where the Wild Things Aremanaged to seamlessly adapt one of the most beloved children’s novels of all time. While the original novel’s simplistic construction made it an odd choice for an adaptation, writer/director Spike Jonze did a great job of expanding the original text with a profound story about broken families. While Jonze would eventually take home the prize for his work on Her, his rich, intelligent writing of Where The Wild Things Are should have earned him a Best Adapted Screenplay nomination.

Beyond the brilliance of its story construction, Where The Wild Things Are is a tremendous visual masterpiece that was overlooked for its technical achievements. The Oscar-worthy makeup, visual effects, sound design, cinematography, and editing helped create a transporting experience that speaks to the universality of childhood imagination.

where the wild things are Release Date October 16, 2009 Director Spike Jonze Cast Max Records , Pepita Emmerichs , Max Pfeifer , Madeleine Greaves , Joshua Jay , Ryan Corr Runtime 94

Rent on Amazon

3 ‘Labyrinth’ (1986)

Directed by Jim Henson

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

While it didn’t achieve the widespread popularity that his work with The Muppets franchise did, Jim Henson created an instant cult classic with his 1986 fantasy film Labyrinth. While Henson is often praised for the comedic value of his work with The Muppets, Labyrinth was a more mature narrative that used its fantasy elements as a metaphor for the transition from childhood to adulthood. A technical marvel, Labyrinth should have earned Henson his first Best Director nomination, as well as nods for its intricate makeup, costumes, production design, sound, and cinematography.

What’s most surprising is that Labyrinth’s excellent musical score and original songs were overlooked at the Oscars, as the film’s rock soundtrack is essential in creating its unique tone. While David Bowie delivers fantastic renditions of the film’s great songs, his terrifying performance as Jareth, the goblin king, could have scored him a Best Supporting Actor nomination.

Labyrinth Release Date June 27, 1986 Director Jim Henson Cast David Bowie , Jennifer Connelly , Toby Froud , Shelley Thompson , Christopher Malcolm , Natalie Finland Runtime 101 minutes

Rent on Amazon

2 ‘A Monster Calls’ (2016)

Directed by J.A. Bayona

Image via Focus Features

The best fantasy films have the power to both engage and educate their audiences, and J.A. Bayona’s 2016 fantasy drama A Monster Callscontains powerful insights on dealing with trauma and loss. While centered around a young boy’s experiences dealing with the prospect of losing his mother, A Monster Calls utilizes breathtaking fantasy visuals to bring to life stories of fanciful imagination. Bayona has never created a more emotionally stirring or visually dynamic project and certainly deserved a Best Director nomination for his extraordinary vision.

While its visuals and cinematography were equally deserving of award consideration, A Monster Calls features one of Felicity Jones’ best performances ever. While Jones had received a Best Actress nomination for her work in the 2014 biopic The Theory of Everything, her performance as a young mother grappling with her impending death in A Monster Calls was just as worthy of recognition.

Rent on Amazon

1 ‘Stardust’ (2007)

Directed by Matthew Vaughn

Image via Paramount Pictures

The work of author Neil Gaiman has been popular on television, but Matthew Vaughn’s Stardustproved that its eccentric source material was worthy of a big-screen adaptation. This hyper-sincere, sporadically comedic action-adventure is a throwback to the fantasy classics of the 1980s. It featured absorbing visual effects, lavish costumes, beautiful cinematography, and lush production design that transported the viewers to a fantasy realm, yet was completely shut out of the Oscar nominations.

The Academy Awards serve an important role in highlighting films that audiences may have passed over upon their initial debut. Despite Vaughn’s intentions to make a sequel, Stardust failed to illuminate the box office, despite its strong reviews. While a series of Oscar nominations could have generated more enthusiasm for the project, Stardust’s merits as a potential modern classic were completely ignored by the voting body.

Watch on Amazon

KEEP READING: The 10 Best Classic Western Movies With No Oscar Nominations