Fantasy has often been an underserved film genre. For every The Lord of the Rings that gets its flowers from critics and audiences alike, there are films like Labyrinth that fall by the wayside. While that particular Jim Henson film is considered a cult classic now, there are still many other fantastical adventure films that remain overlooked.

Some fantasy films are ignored simply because they got released at the wrong time, while others struggle to remain in the public consciousness because they aren't readily available to watch. The genre has gone through different phases of popularity, and audience interest inevitably ebbs and flows. Now, in the age of streaming, and with the popularity of long-form fantasy series such as The Witcher and House of the Dragon, it's an opportune time to shine a light on those fantasy films that deserve more attention. The following are great fantasy movies that audiences didn't show up for, and it's hight time they get some recognition.

10 'King Arthur: Legend of the Sword' (2017)

Directed by Guy Ritchie

Guy Ritchie's hyperactive filmmaking style makes him an acquired taste for audiences, and his filmography has been hit or miss. One thing his films are not, though, is boring. They move with purpose through energetic camerawork, frenetic editing, and quick-witted dialogue. Ritchie's take on the Arthurian legend is appropriately fast-paced, with several standout sequences and a thumping, iconic movie score that is, sometimes literally, breathless. It also has a stacked cast from lead Charlie Hunnam, with solid support from Eric Bana, Djimon Hounsou, and Aidan Gillen. It also has a David Beckham cameo, so there's that.

The film is far from perfect. The female characters are basically non-existent, and in terms of Arthurian adaptations, it's still outclassed by the much more popular Excalibur, which still totally slays. What truly cooked this film's goose, though, was its wrongheaded attempt to set up a cinematic universe. It was meant to be the first of six films in a Marvel-style franchise, but it got bloodied right out of the gate by critics, and audiences mostly stayed away. It's a shame because Legend of the Sword is a slick 2010s take on the legend and a fun way to slay an afternoon.

9 'The Kid Who Would Be King' (2019)

Directed by Joe Cornish

Audiences really just weren't in the mood for any kind of King Arthur-related media during the past decade. The Kid Who Would Be King comes from Attack the Block director Joe Cornish, and, unlike Ritchie's film, critics actually took warmly to his tale of a modern-day youth who comes into possession of the fabled sword Excalibur. The warm critical reception did nothing to help the film's box office, unfortunately, and it struggled hard before getting shuffled off to streaming. It didn't help that it was one of the last 20th Century Fox releases before Disney fully acquired the studio.

Those who did see the film were in for a charming, family-friendly treat that features solid work from its young cast, the always reliable Rebecca Ferguson as the evil witch Morgana, and a very fun turn from Patrick Stewart as Merlin. Cornish's career is still going steady, with an Attack the Block sequel in development and a new Lego movie for Universal, but his sophomore feature deserves a much larger fanfare than it received.

8 'The Black Cauldron' (1985)

Directed by Ted Berman and Richard Rich

Back during the dark ages of Disney, before The Little Mermaid ushered in a renaissance of beloved hits, they made one of their scariest movies. The Black Cauldron, which is based (very loosely) on books in The Chronicles of Prydain series by author Lloyd Alexander, caused more night terrors in a generation of children than Ronald McDonald. That darkness was cause for concern for Disney execs at the time, who demanded major edits to the film's finale to make it less disturbing. What remained is still pants-ruiningly scary, and the film was such a massive bomb it nearly shut down Disney's animation department.

The film has gained a cult following since its release but remains mostly an obscurity beloved mostly by fans of Disney's darker side. In an age where the House of Mouse is willing to milk every single IP it has down to the last drop, it's frustrating that this underrated dark fantasy film hasn't so much as gotten a second glance. If ever there was a film in their vault that could actually benefit from the live-action remake treatment, it's this twisted little gem.

7 'Return to Oz' (1985)

Directed by Walter Murch

Disney execs in 1985 may have actively hated children. There's no other way to explain the releases of The Black Cauldron and Return to Oz, ostensibly as "kid's movies." This follow-up tale to The Wizard of Oz makes that film's scariest sequences seem like a tame episode of Sesame Street by comparison. Between the shrieking Wheelers, the evil Princess Mombi, who has a personal collection of severed heads, and a storyline that starts with Dorothy nearly being subjected to electroshock therapy, this film has kept child psychologists in business for decades.

Unsurprisingly, Return to Oz was panned by critics, who didn't appreciate its darker approach to L. Frank Baum's characters. Much like The Black Cauldron, the film has gained a minor cult following. Many fans now appreciate Return to Oz for being more faithful to its source material, and its reputation as one of the darkest children's fantasy films has only fueled that passion.

6 'Something Wicked This Way Comes' (1983)

Directed by Jack Clayton

The Black Cauldron and Return to Oz have, at the very least, been given a home on Disney+. The same cannot be said for fellow Disney-produced film Something Wicked This Way Comes, which is frustratingly hard to find these days. This adaptation of the novel of the same name by Ray Bradbury tells the tale of a dark carnival that comes to a small Midwestern town and begins wreaking havoc.

The film combines small-town horror with folkloric fantasy to create one of the most underrated young adult films ever made. It also features a fantastic early performance from future Bond villain Jonathan Pryce as the enigmatic leader of the carnival, Mr. Dark. The most notice the film has ever received was when Disney thought about remaking it. That was over a decade ago; the remake remains unmade, and the original is still sadly overlooked.

Something Wicked This Way Comes Release Date April 29, 1983 Cast Jason Robards , Jonathan Pryce Diane Ladd , Royal Dano , Vidal Peterson , Shawn Carson , Mary Grace Canfield , Richard Davalos , Jake Dengel , Jack Dodson , Bruce M. Fischer , Ellen Geer , Pam Grier , Brendan Klinger , James Stacy , Angelo Rossitto , Peter Risch , Jill Carroll , Tony Christopher , Sharan Lea , Scott De Roy , Sharon Ashe , Arthur Hill Writers Ray Bradbury Expand

5 'Legend' (1985)

Directed by Ridley Scott