There is an inherent strength within the medium of film of being able to bring to life otherworldly concepts and ideas spawned directly from the wildest and most impossible fantasies. The fantasy genre has sought to directly explore these creative fantasies, with the 2020s already having an exceptionally high number of great fantasy films that have impacted audiences. From family-friendly animated films like Soul and Nimona to sprawling live-action epics like The Northman and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, modern fantasy filmmaking has countless great choices.

However, with such a high number of great fantasy films being released during the decade, there are bound to be a few that fall through the cracks and fail to achieve the recognition that they deserve. The massive amount of content being released in the digital era makes it impossible to watch everything being released, yet these fantasy films are easily some of the decade's defining hidden gems. Ranging from box-office failures that didn't find their audience until streaming to international fantasy films unexplored by U.S. audiences, you can't go wrong with any of these fantasy films.

10 'Mandibles' (2020)

Directed by Quentin Dupieux

A French absurdist comedy film that is massively amplified by its strange fantasy elements, Mandibles combines low-stakes dialogue-based humor with a wildly chaotic premise to achieve comedy gold. The film follows a duo of dimwitted best friends who, while in the middle of dropping off a package for profit, discover a giant overgrown fly in the trunk of their car. They decide to abandon the job they were doing to be able to go all in on this giant fly, hoping that they can use it to get untold riches after training it.

French director Quentin Dupieux is highly regarded for his wildly outlandish concepts used to create exceptional humor, with the inherent comedic fantasy elements of treating a giant fly like a pet speaking for itself. What transforms the film as more than just a run-of-the-mill absurdist comedy, however, is the chemistry and back and forth between its two leads, whose bumbling attitudes and moronic behaviors only further amplify the film's comedy.

9 'Orion and the Dark' (2024)

Directed by Sean Charmatz

DreamWorks Animation has certainly been in a sort of renaissance with their films in the 2020s, with films like Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Wild Robot soaring to new heights for the studio. However, one of their more overlooked yet highly effective fantasy outings during the decade has been Orion and the Dark, a forgotten collaboration between the studio and acclaimed screenwriter Charlie Kaufman. The film follows a father relating the story of how he got over his fear of the dark to his daughter, with him having gone on an adventure with the physical manifestation of darkness.

More than just a simple fantasy story of a child getting over his fears, Orion and the Dark pleasantly surprises as a complex film about growth between generations and acceptance of fear itself. While Kaufman has a reputation for creating wildly complex stories that are so meta that they can be overwhelming at times, Orion and the Dark finds a great balance between the writer's signature style and a wholesome, fun family adventure. The film is easily in contention for being one of the most underrated animated movies of the 2020s.

8 'Strawberry Mansion' (2021)

Directed by Albert Birney and Kentucker Audley

Dreams are a type of limitless potential concept in the world of fantasy that inherently lends itself to weaving together any possibility imaginable, with Strawberry Mansion perfectly exemplifying the otherworldly nature of dreams. The film takes place in a future where a surveillance state conducts audits on people's dreams, collecting taxes on the things that people dream about. When a mild-mannered government agent travels to audit the dreams of an eccentric, aging artist, he ends up uncovering numerous truths hidden within her vast and expansive dreamscape.

While looking back and traveling within dreams is far from the most original concept in filmmaking, Strawberry Mansion isn't afraid to show the more abstract and unexplainable nature that dreams can hold. It uses the very essence of dreaming to tap into numerous themes of overreaching government, forced advertising, and a somber love story that spans across the cosmos. It's certainly a strange watch that may grow too otherworldly for certain audiences, but the film has a distinct charm that never fades in its short, quaint runtime.

7 'Nightbooks' (2021)

Directed by David Yarovesky

Acting as a modernization of classic, family-oriented ghost stories, Nightbooks is an effective fantasy love letter to everyone who was a fan of horror at a young age. The film follows Alex, a young boy obsessed with scary stories who finds himself trapped by a witch in a modern yet magical New York City apartment. Alex is forced to relay horror stories to the witch every night as his only method of survival, as he attempts to spend the rest of the day searching for a way back to his home.

Nightbooks has an effective understanding of the strengths and facets that make a children's horror story so effective, able to be just frightening enough for younger audiences without going too far in execution. Krysten Ritter specifically provides a committed performance as the vicious witch, evolving throughout the film as Alex learns more of her backstory. The film was largely overlooked due to getting an unceremonious release on Netflix, and is easily one of the most underrated family movies of the past decade.

6 'Petite Maman' (2021)

Directed by Céline Sciamma