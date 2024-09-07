When most people think of the words "great acting", it's most likely that the first kinds of movies that come to their minds are small indie films or low-key Hollywood dramas. However, genre films — fantasy in particular — often don't get nearly enough credit for how perfect they can be for talented thespians to show off their acting chops.

From Oscar-nominated performances like Ian McKellen's as Gandalf in Peter Jackson's Middle-earth saga; to super-iconic performances that have become essential pillars of pop culture, like David Bowie's as the Goblin King in Labyrinth, the best fantasy movie performances mix endless creativity and imagination with deep emotion and dramatic layers.

10 Johnny Depp as Captain Jack Sparrow

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Franchise

Genre movies don't typically get Academy Awards recognition, especially not in acting categories. As such, it was all-the-more surprising when Johnny Depp's first Oscar nomination came for playing seafaring scoundrel Captain Jack Sparrow in Disney's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. This was Disney's biggest attempt up to that point at adapting one of their parks' rides into a movie, telling the tale of a blacksmith who teams up with Sparrow to save a young woman from Jack's former pirate allies.

The movie sparked a hyper-successful series of films of varying degrees of quality, and throughout the whole thing, Depp carried the whole franchise on his back. His performance is bombastic, colorful, and delightfully eccentric, often being the most fun part of each Pirates installment. It does get a little old as the movies keep coming, but never enough to justify not counting this performance as one of the biggest gems in Disney's filmography. Depp's public image has been the source of controversy in recent years, but this is undeniably one of the most impressive, often-referenced fantasy performances ever.

9 Amy Adams as Giselle

'Enchanted' (2007)

Another exceptional performance in a Disney movie, Amy Adams as Enchanted's Giselle is one of the best casting decisions in the history of the House of Mouse. The movie cleverly combines live-action and animation, telling the story of a young maiden from a magical land who, while preparing for her wedding, is sent away to New York City by an evil Queen.

Although 2005's Junebug was Adams's breakout role (earning her her first Oscar nomination), Enchanted was the movie that made her a household name. It's a magical, deeply charming performance that perfectly captures both the initial innocence of Giselle and her arc toward maturity. Funny, earnest, and lovable to its core, it's one of the best performances by one of the greatest actresses currently working in Hollywood.

8 David Bowie as Jareth

'Labyrinth' (1986)

At least as a musician, David Bowie needs no introduction. As an actor, though, he can sometimes be criminally underrated. He didn't star in as many movies as he should have, but in those that he did appear in, he consistently hijacked the audience's attention. Case in point: Labyrinth, where he plays Jareth the Goblin King. After Jareth kidnaps her baby brother, a young girl must traverse a magical labyrinth to rescue him.

Labyrinth has a killer soundtrack, a powerful tone, and an enrapturing atmosphere. In many ways, all these qualities are present largely thanks to Bowie. His portrayal of Jareth is both playful and sensual, both mysterious and incredibly fun. The artist brings the kind of larger-than-life presence to the role that only he ever could have, making this his most iconic performance ever.

7 Judy Garland as Dorothy Gale

'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

One can never go wrong with a good ol' classic. The Wizard of Oz is one of the most influential and memorable fantasy classics ever made, in many ways leaving an indelible blueprint for how the genre should be approached by Hollywood in the future. It's about young Kansas girl Dorothy Gale and her dog Toto, both of whom are swept away by a tornado and brought to the magical land of Oz, where they must embark on a quest to see the Wizard who can return her home.

The music is legendarily charming, the gorgeous Technicolor visuals have aged like fine wine, and the side characters are all endearing and memorable; but the main attraction of The Wizard of Oz, 85 years after its release, remains Judy Garland's timeless performance as Dorothy. In a family movie that's already full of great acting as it is, Garland shines in a performance full of innocence, youthfulness, and magic. Stories of the horrible abuse that the actress had to endure while filming this movie are ubiquitous, sadly making her work in it quite tragic; but thankfully, the magic of her legacy endures.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , Mervyn LeRoy , Richard Thorpe , King Vidor Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101 Writers Noel Langley , Florence Ryerson , Edgar Allan Woolf , L. Frank Baum , Irving Brecher , William H. Cannon Studio Warner Bros. Expand

Watch on Max

6 Christopher Reeve as Clark Kent/Superman

'Superman' Franchise

There has never been a more perfect casting of a superhero than Christopher Reeve as Superman. Perhaps there never will be. Fans were first delighted by the actor's take on the Man of Steel in the original Superman, a sci-fi/fantasy adventure about the titular alien orphan who was sent from his dying planet to Earth, where he grew up to become his adoptive home's greatest superhero.

Although none of the three later installments in the franchise ever managed to equal the original (with the latter two just being downright bad), Reeve's outstanding performance as both Superman and his civilian alter ego, Clark Kent, remained a constant. Not only did he look just like the character did in the comics, he also achieved the perfect embodiment of heroism, the perfect balance between awkwardness and seriousness, and the perfect portrayal of what makes Superman hope personified. Because of this, this is arguably the greatest superhero performance of all time.

5 Gene Wilder as Willy Wonka

'Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory' (1971)

Based on Roald Dahl's beloved book, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory is one of the biggest family classics of the '70s. It's a musical about a hopeful boy from a poor family who seeks out one of the five coveted golden tickets that famous chocolatier Willy Wonka has hidden in his chocolate bars. If lucky enough to find one, he'll get the chance to visit Wonka's mysterious chocolate factory.

Some might count this among the precious few family movies that are almost perfect, and that's largely thanks to Wilder's legendary portrayal of Wonka. Mysterious and eccentric to the point of sometimes being scary, Wilder just has the perfect voice and presence for a role like this one. His performance is full of delightful improvisation and wild idiosyncrasies, making for a character that's absolutely unforgettable, no matter one's age.

4 Julie Andrews as Mary Poppins

'Mary Poppins' (1964)

It's a hell of a testament to Julie Andrews's power as an artist that, in her very first film performance, she earned herself a Best Actress Oscar. Such was the case with Mary Poppins, where Andrews plays the titular magical nanny in turn-of-the-century London, where she employs music and adventure to help two neglected kids become closer to their father.

This is one of those rare musical and comedy performances that are downright perfect, and it's no coincidence that it's coming from one of the most legendary musical actresses of all time. Andrews is flawless as Mary Poppins; elegant, sweet yet formidable, and with one of the most soul-delighting voices in the genre's history, she offers a portrayal that's as wholesome as it is magical.

3 Ian McKellen as Gandalf the Grey/White

The Middle-earth Saga