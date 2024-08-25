Fantasy is many's favorite genre in film for several reasons, with their unique universes that provide viewers with escapism from the mundane and the problems of everyday life being one of the most valuable aspects. Thanks to imaginative worldbuilding, fantasy films attract a wide audience from different backgrounds and age groups, providing them with an experience they once thought impossible.

Although a number of films that fall into the category make for entertaining and highly effective watches, some manage to stand out more than others for their unique settings and extended lore, which ultimately makes the viewing experience all the more believable and immersive because of the specific ways they work. To celebrate them, we look back at some fantasy movies set in the most unique and beautiful worlds, analyzing what makes them stand out from the rest.

10 'The Dark Crystal' (1982)

Thra

Directed by Jim Henson and Fran Oz, The Dark Crystal is often noted for its inventive worldbuilding and engaging premise. The adventure epic follows a Gelfling who embarks on an adventure to find the missing shard of a magical crystal, and consequently restore order to his world.

Those who enjoy dark fantasy movies featuring intriguing magical creatures want to give The Dark Crystal a try. Set in a richly detailed and unique setting — a realm called Thra — the 1982 film counts on plenty of interesting lore, compelling visuals, and advanced practical effects that helped shape the decade in fantasy cinema. Ever since its release, The Dark Crystal has gathered a cult following, which is not the least surprising considering its massive influence on the genre.

9 'Labyrinth' (1986)

The Labyrinth

Another standout example of unique fantasy universes in film, this iconic movie stars David Bowie, who delivers a memorable acting effort, and follows sixteen-year-old Sarah, played by Jennifer Connelly, as she attempts to solve a labyrinth to rescue her baby brother when the Goblin King takes him.

Blending the whimsical with the gothic, Jim Henson's Labyrinth is an incredible entry for fantasy, fascinating anyone keen on dreamy and complex world-crafting and featuring many fantastical places — from the Goblin City to the whimsical Junkyard — for audiences to immerse themselves in. On top of its beautiful imagery and set pieces, Labyrinth also features an amazing and memorable soundtrack with music by Bowie himself and an engaging coming-of-age tale at its center.

8 'The NeverEnding Story' (1984 - 1994)

Fantastica

The NeverEnding Story endures as one of the most influential movies of its decade, being referenced in other fantasy movies and TV shows such as Netflix's major hit Stranger Things. In the film, a boy (Barret Oliver) dives into a wondrous fantasy world through the pages of a mysterious book.

Wolfgang Petersen's groundbreaking world of Fantasia is nothing short of fantastic. Its vastness and all the creatures that inhabit it make it rank relatively high among other unique worldbuildings in fiction, serving as an escape for audiences watching, especially fantasy enthusiasts. It also helps that the film certainly holds a high nostalgic value, remaining a magical and timeless pick passed from generation to generation for its thoughtful messages on the importance of creativity and imagination.

7 'The Chronicles of Narnia' (2005 - 2010)

Narnia

Based on the 1950 novel The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis is frequently considered a staple franchise in fantasy for its significant cultural impact. It illustrates the adventures of four ordinary children transported to the magical world of Narnia, inhabited by talking animals, including a majestic lion, and mythical creatures.

Spanning three films — an upcoming reboot directed by Greta Gerwig is reportedly on the way — this family-oriented picture is understandably quite beloved mainly for its stunning worldbuilding that invites audiences to the mythical landscapes of Narnia and memorable characters. It is undeniable that the faithful book-to-screen adaptation has left an impact on pop culture, contributing to the revival of fantasy literature adaptations in Hollywood.

6 'Alice in Wonderland' (2010 - 2016)

Wonderland

Both the original Disney animation and the live-action Alice in Wonderland films (though the 2010 one remains the best among the two) are worth mentioning when it comes to the most unique fantasy worlds. Based on Lewis Carroll's iconic literary work, the story follows a young girl named Alice (Mia Wasikowska) who accidentally falls down a rabbit hole and finds herself in the wonderful land of Wonderland.

This modern reimagining of Carroll's work is elevated by its beautiful visual aesthetics and unforgettable personalities that inhabit its fascinating universe, as well as the incredible blend of practical and digital effects that help bring them to life. Although it may be fit for younger audiences more for the themes of self-discovery and good versus evil that it deals with, Alice in Wonderland is fit for viewers of all ages, fully engulfing every viewer in the narrative.

5 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

El Laberinto Del Fauno

Almost 20 years later, Pan's Labyrinth continues to resonate with audiences for its themes of sacrifice, oppression, and resistance. Guillermo del Toro's incredible movie is set in the Falangist Spain of 1944 and centers around a bookish young stepdaughter of a sadistic army officer who accidentally escapes into a compelling fantasy world.

Del Toro's timeless movie is equal parts heart-wrenching and ravishing; Pan's Labyrinth is renowned for its detailed worldbuilding crafted to perfection by the director and the unique characters, such as the Faun and the Pale Man, that it features. The detailed mythical cinematography also does an incredible job of absorbing audiences in Ofelia's escape world, which contrasts with the movie's dark and brutal historical setting of fascist Spain.

4 'Spirited Away' (2001)

The Spirit Realm

One of Studio Ghibli's finest, Hayao Miyazaki's Spirited Away also sees a young girl lost in a land that is unknown to her: during her family's move to the suburbs, 10-year-old Chihiro is engulfed in a world ruled by gods, witches, and spirits where humans are changed into beasts (including her parents, who soon become pigs soon enough).

Hayao Miyazaki's stunning movie is frequently praised for its absorbing storytelling, the way it deals with themes of identity, especially as a young child, the importance of respecting nature, and the consequences of greed and consumerism. Spirited Away also features a fantastic universe featuring distinctive locations that enhance its narrative, adding a deeper layer and meaning to the story. Its iconic characters have also made an impact on pop culture, such as No-Face and Yubbaba.

3 'Harry Potter' (2001 - 2011)

The Wizarding World

The Harry Potter saga, based on the novels of the same name, consists of eight fantasy films that chronicle a boy's (Daniel Radcliffe) journey from a normal tween to a powerful wizard who stands up against the dark forces threatening the magical Wizarding World. The films explore themes of friendship and bravery, appealing to younger and older audiences alike.

Despite all the controversies surrounding author J.K. Rowling, the Wizarding World is easily one of the best universes in the fantasy genre. Everything in Harry Potter's detailed worldbuilding is meticulously constructed, whether that is its magical creatures or the three-dimensional characters that give the story a nuanced feeling. The unique locations in the franchise are also worth mentioning, as they all feature immersive atmospheres that audiences can't help but wish they could experience.

2 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Oz

Victor Fleming's iconic classic musical The Wizard of Oz holds up as an incredible film after more than 80 years, and understandably so. In the movie, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland in an unforgettable role) and her dog Toto are swept away by a tornado from their Kansas farm and set foot in the magical Land of Oz, eventually embarking on a quest to find her way back home.

Whether it is the gleaming Yellow Brick Road, the colorful Munchkin Land, or the absorbing Emerald City, the Land of Oz is undoubtedly a top-notch fantasy realm featuring plenty of detailed and fantastical locations for audiences to immerse themselves in. Furthermore, Fleming's movie benefits from a timeless story and relatable hero audiences can't help but sympathize with.

1 'The Lord of the Rings' (2001 - 2003)

Middle-earth

Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings is an obvious addition to this list, and it would only make sense to rank it this highly. Based on J.R. Tolkien's epic, this engaging blend of heroic adventure and personal struggle chronicles the quest to destroy the One Ring and destroy the dark lord Sauron’s plan for world domination.

Of course, The Hobbit's iconic fantasy world is also worth mentioning when it comes to the most unique universes in movies, as it features an extensive and intriguing lord including many languages, races, historical events, and a rich backstory. Additionally, Middle-earth also benefits from cultural diversity, unforgettable characters, and vast landscapes with meticulous attention to detail that audiences can't help but feel bewitched by and connect with on a deeper level.

