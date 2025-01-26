The advancement of computers changed the landscape of filmmaking. One of these was the development of computer-generated images, which have since supplanted hand-drawn animation and stop-motion as the means of creating landscapes and fantastical characters. As the years passed and technology improved, CGI can now create places and things that look almost real.

Unfortunately, the advancements in CGI also mean that films with older CGI look dated, which can be difficult to ignore. Other times, corners were cut or not as much time and dedication was put into the CGI, resulting in ugly and off-putting creations from day one.

10 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' (2001)

Directed by Chris Columbus

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

On his eleventh birthday, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) learns he is a wizard when he receives an invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Everyone treats him as a celebrity because, when he was an infant, he somehow stopped the dark wizard Voldemort (Ian Hart). As Harry begins studying magic, he befriends Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and gets wrapped up in a mystery regarding a treasure hidden in Hogwarts.

It's hard not to notice the flaws in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone's CGI when re-watching the Harry Potter films. Some parts hold up better than others, like the animated chess pieces, but anytime a human flies on broomsticks, they look like they're made out of clay. The worst example in the film has to be the troll, who looks like he was cut and pasted into the scene, especially when he's in the same shot as the kids.

9 'Artemis Fowl' (2020)

Directed by Sir Kenneth Branagh

Image via Disney

One day, Artemis Fowl Jr. (Ferdia Shaw) learns that his father, Artemis Fowl Sr. (Colin Farrell), has been kidnapped, and the kidnappers demand Artemis recover an artifact called the Aculos that his father allegedly stole. Accompanied by his butler and bodyguard, Domovoi Butler (Nonso Anozie), Artemis' journey to find the Aculos takes him deep beneath the earth, to a hidden world inhabited by mythical creatures. There, he meets Mulch (Josh Gad), a large dwarf, and Holly Short (Lara McDonnell), an elf officer that Artemis attempts to hold for ransom.

It's hard to believe that the effects for Artemis Fowl were done by Industrial Light & Magic, the same company that worked on Star Wars, Jurassic Park, and most Marvel films. It varies wildly in quality throughout the film, with the worst parts coming in during the action sequences or when Mulch stretches his mouth impossibly large. Coupled with how the film toned down Artemis' villainous side, it's little wonder why this is considered one of Disney's worst movies.