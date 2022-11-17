From the first episode to the season finale, HBO's House of the Dragon is a huge hit because devoted fans of George R. R. Martin's fantasy world can't get enough of the dragons, political intrigue, and family drama. The program not only sets the way for fantasy-themed television programs and films but also for fantasy book series to make a comeback.

Although the second season of House of the Dragon won't return until 2024, fans may still indulge in a variety of alternate fantasy books while they wait. Some may or may not involve dragons, but all offer mouthwatering political intrigue and compelling family drama to please even the most ardent House of the Dragon enthusiasts.

‘A Chorus of Dragons’ Series - Jenn Lyons

Jenn Lyons’ A Chorus of Dragons series is an epic fantasy series that follows a long-lost royal’s fate connected to an empire's future. The books revolve around Kihrin, a treacherous prince's bastard son, who lives in a world of opportunistic royal families, imperial intrigues, demons, and dragons.

As the series name implies, the books will be full of political intrigue and dragons, which is the ideal remedy for House of the Dragon addiction. Additionally, fans can draw parallels between the HBO series and the story of Kihrin, who finds himself at the center of a secret prophecy, in which power and magic unite.

‘Snow Like Ashes’ Series - Sara Raasch

Snow Like Ashes is a young adult fantasy book series written by Sara Raasch that follows an orphan named Meira who trains to be a warrior and is hopelessly in love with her best friend who happens to be the future king of the Kingdom of Winter. Hence, Meira will stop at nothing to restore Winter's dominance.

Dark magic, risky politics, and understanding your true self are all themes that the novel touches on, and fans will immediately notice similarities to House of the Dragon. In addition, the book features a strong yet flawed female protagonist who may remind readers of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen.

‘The Witcher’ - Andrzej Sapkowski

The Witcher is a collection of 15 short stories and six fantasy books by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski. The book series center on the titular "witcher," Geralt of Rivia, a beast hunter who develops supernatural abilities at an early age to combat wild beasts and monsters. The book series has been adapted for the screen and is now available on Netflix.

Both House of the Dragon and The Witcher book series heavily emphasize politics, but the latter does not follow as closely. Moreover, The Witcher features a gloomy tone and takes place in a world that is about to meet its apocalypse with lots of violence and magic, thus, fans of the HBO show can indulge themselves while waiting for the second season to drop.

‘The First Law’ Trilogy - Joe Abercrombie

The First Law is a fantasy book series written by British author Joe Abercrombie with its first installment published in 2006 under the name The Blade Itself. The plot of the series centers on the intertwining good and bad luck of six viewpoint characters. Each is outlined in the scheme of Bayaz, an Older Time wizard whose political astuteness only surpasses his magical prowess.

Over the course of the series, the readers will be asked to support psychotically aggressive people, cowards, and torturers with no sign of an obvious hero, much like in the HBO series. Fans might also notice that the fatality rate is significantly lower than in House of the Dragon but The First Law is more brutal, vicious, and cynical, making it a great read.

‘The Lord of the Rings’ Series - J.R.R. Tolkien

The Lord of the Rings is an epic high-fantasy novel series written by English author and scholar J. R. R. Tolkien that is set in the fictional Middle-earth and began as a sequel to Tolkien's 1937 children's book The Hobbit. The trilogy, which bears the name of the series antagonist, follows the Fellowship of the Ring on their mission to destroy the One Ring, as the fate of all of Middle-earth depends on it.

Like House of the Dragon, The Lord of the Rings series is also set on a grand scale and features a large cast of complicated characters from many races and backgrounds that together paint a vast image. Moreover, Tolkien’s books, like the HBO series and its houses and political intrigue, concentrate on the racial friction between many races with such details and allure.

‘The Mistborn’ Series - Brandon Sanderson

Mistborn, a series of epic fantasy novels by Brandon Sanderson, begins with the tale of Kelsier, an enslaved, half-Skaa (lower-class) thief who lives on a planet with extensive magical systems that produce a complex social and political structure. After spending years in a prison camp, he learns he is a Mistborn, a person with immense magical abilities who has the potential to overthrow Lord Ruler's oppressive rule.

The Mistborn trilogy is a heist tale with magic and martial arts action, as well as political intrigue in a very complicated world that can easily remind fans of House of the Dragon. Despite the absence of dragons, the book series delves deeply into class ties and social structures that are very well executed and demonstrated.

‘The Malazan Book of the Fallen’ Series - Steven Erikson

Malazan Book of the Fallen is a series of epic fantasy novels written by the Canadian author Steven Erikson that follows the power struggle, a war, and the introduction of a new threat in three different locations in the Malazan World.

The book series features a rich history, intricate world-building, an effective magical system, and a tale that spans several countries, much like House of the Dragon. Additionally, the series doesn't have a linear plot and can initially be highly perplexing. The characters themselves are unreliable narrators due to their lack of knowledge of the events, which also serves as a reminder to viewers of the HBO series of the original written work that served as its inspiration, Fire and Blood, which is also narrated by an unreliable source.

‘The Memory, Sorrow and Thorn’ Trilogy - Tad Williams

The epic fantasy trilogy The Memory, Sorrow, and Thorn by author Tad Williams is set on the fictitious continent of Osten Ard, which has multiple united nations. Various human and non-human races coexist peacefully on Osten Ard, which is governed by King John the Presbyter. However, the rivalry between siblings and long-kept secrets endanger the stability of the kingdom as the king's health starts to deteriorate.

Williams was cited by George R.R. Martin himself as an inspiration for his own epic fantasy series, therefore this trilogy uses some of the same themes such as political intrigue, familial conflicts, and racial tensions. Additionally, the narrative is skillfully conveyed from the perspectives of a variety of characters, including both protagonists and antagonists, providing readers with a complete understanding of the events taking place.

‘The Empire’ Trilogy - Raymond Feist and Janny Wurts

The Empire Trilogy is a collaborative trilogy of political fantasy novels by writers Raymond E. Feist and Janny Wurts which is set in the fictional world of Kelewan. The narrative centers on Mara of the Acoma, a young novice nun who, upon the passing of her father and brother, ascends to the position of Ruling Lady of the Acoma. From there, she engages in a great deal of scheming, planning, assassination attempts, and tradition-bending in her quest to become the most powerful monarch.

The book's synopsis resembles the House of the Dragon series' plot, which likewise involves a lot of political plotting and intrigue. Additionally, the books include a strong female lead character who has undergone significant character growth over the span of 20 years, effortlessly conjuring up images of Princess Rhaenyra for readers. Last but not least, the book also covers the existence of dragons, which will undoubtedly satisfy the dragon-shaped holes in fans' hearts.

‘The Acacia’ Trilogy - David Anthony Durham

The Acacia trilogy by David Anthony Durham opens with Leodan Akara, emperor of the Known World, in the first installment, Acacia: The War with the Mein. Although he reigns over a calm and prosperous country, his reality contains far more darkness than he is aware of. His four offspring must confront the realities of their kingdom after his death and make a drastic effort to change it.

The main objective of the characters in Acacia is to make the world a better place for everyone, in contrast to many other fantasy novels where the main objective is to vanquish the oppositional forces and maintain the status quo. Additionally, Leodan Akara and his children serve as a reminder to fans of Viserys I and his kids’ political struggle to either improve or deteriorate the realm. The Acacia trilogy has intricate worldbuilding, ancient magic, political and moral quandaries, and ethically problematic individuals, which will undoubtedly excite fans of House of the Dragon.

