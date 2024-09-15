The fantasy genre provides arguably the broadest and most thrilling array of movies, TV shows, and novels in the entertainment business. As such, fantasy collects millions of passionate fans ready to consume any project. When it comes to successful franchises in the world of cinema, some of the most critically acclaimed and highest-grossing belong to the ever-changing yet always-reliable genre of fantasy.

While what is considered fantasy is often up for debate, many consider everything from the likes of space adventures like Star Wars to popular Disney animation as great representations of the genre and everything it can offer audiences. Whether it be magical powers or dragons, fantasy movies and their sequels, which continue to build those fictional worlds, can draw audiences to a universe they wish to escape to in their real lives. These are the best fantasy sequels ever produced, proving that sometimes the second (or third) time really is the charm.

10 'Faraway, So Close!' (1993)

Directed by Wim Wenders

German filmmaker Wim Wenders is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated auteurs of the 20th and 21st centuries, and yet many of his movies fly under the radar of mainstream audiences. One such movie is 1993's Faraway, So Close! While the first movie, Wings of Desire, is beloved by a wider audience and is considered one of the best films of the 1980s, Faraway, So Close! is lesser known by the masses.

Like other movies by Wenders, Faraway, So Close! is intriguing, confusing, and occasionally contrived but undeniably original.

Faraway, So Close! stars Otto Sander as the Angel Cassiel, who chose not to become human in Wings of Desire and now desires human life in the aftermath of the fall of the Berlin Wall. Featuring cameos from Peter Falk and Mikhail Gorbachev, Faraway, So Close! is both a heartwarming and heartbreaking look at human existence and the way it serves but also fails certain people. Like other movies by Wenders, it's intriguing, confusing, and occasionally contrived but undeniably original.

9 'The Golden Voyage of Sinbad' (1973)

Directed by Gordon Hessler

The sequel to the 1958 gem The 7th Voyage of Sinbad, 1973's The Golden Voyage of Sinbad is a fantasy movie unlike any other. The film centers on Captain Sinbad (John Phillip Law), who goes on an adventure to find the Fountain of Destiny after discovering a magical amulet that pits him against the evil sorcerer Koura (Tom Baker) and an army of mythical creatures.

It never reaches the heights of its iconic predecessor, but The Golden Voyage of Sinbad is a worthwhile fantasy sequel that delivers everything fans expected and more. The iconic Ray Harryhausen once again provides the celebrated visual effects, crafting several mythical creatures that remain impressive today. The Sinbad movies are perfect embodiments of what the adventure genre is supposed to be, and The Golden Voyage is the perfect example, a thrilling and visually dazzling picture that incites the imagination.

8 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

Directed by Sam Raimi

Image via Universal

Sam Raimi and Bruce Campbell return for a third time with the subversive dark fantasy sequel Army of Darkness. The third entry in their unexpected horror franchise following The Evil Dead and Evil Dead II, the plot sees Ash Williams (Campbell) transported to medieval times, where he must go on a quest to recover the Book of the Dead, which can summon an army of ghouls.

Army of Darkness reshaped the Evil Dead franchise by doing a full 180 spin and stepping away from straight horror to embrace dark fantasy instead. A lot more humorous and campy but just as gory and wildly imaginative as its predecessors, Army of Darkness is the kind of sequel that dares to be radically different than everything that came before. It was a bold approach, but Riami and Campbell pulled it off, delivering one of the most distinct and original sequels ever made.

7 'Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest' (2006)

Directed by Gore Verbinski

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

In 2006, audiences were gifted a new adventure with the Pirates of the Caribbean crew, seeing Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp), Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), and Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley) returning for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest. The film follows Sparrow as he, along with his companions, attempts to recover the heart of Davy Jones (Bill Nighy) and avoid paying the terrible debt he owes.

Dead Man's Chest is highly regarded for a multitude of reasons, from the darker and grittier narrative to the ever-loved relationship developments between Will and Elizabeth to the continued incredible performances. However, something that makes the sequel stand out even almost twenty years later is the stunning CGI. Created by Industrial Light & Magic, the physical image of Davy Jones is such great and convincing detail that it is still highlighted as some of the best visual effects work in the fantasy genre.

6 'Toy Story 3' (2010)

Directed by Lee Unkrich

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

While Pixar has an impeccable roster of movies, the Toy Story series is arguably the studio's most beloved release. Following a group of toys who come to life when humans aren't watching, all four movies in the series have achieved acclaim from critics and audiences alike. However, when it comes to sequels, Toy Story 3 tops the group for many. The plot follows the toys as they are accidentally delivered to a daycare center when their owner, Andy (John Morris), is leaving for college.

Throughout the narrative, the characters are confronted by the feeling of being unwanted as they grapple with the only owner they have ever known becoming an adult. Featuring everyone's favorite characters and some new faces, such as eventual villain Lots-o'-Huggin Bear (Ned Beatty), Toy Story 3 is a beautifully emotional and heartfelt addition to the franchise. While the first two movies are incredible, Toy Story 3 is outright masterful, a brilliant, intelligent, and emotional depiction of growing up and letting go and an appropriate conclusion to the toys' story.

5 'How to Train Your Dragon 2' (2014)

Directed by Dean DeBlois

Image via DreamWorks

One of Dreamworks' most acclaimed film series, How to Train Your Dragon starts well and just keeps delivering. The series follows young Viking Hiccup Horrendous Haddock III and his dragon companion, Toothless, as they work to end the practice of dragon slaying and help establish peace across the land. While it was always going to be difficult to follow such a strong first movie, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a full-on fun and incredibly worthy sequel that keeps the adventure going.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 rejoins Hiccup and Toothless five years after the events of the first movie and sees them discover an ice cave of wild dragons, come face to face with Hiccup's long lost mother, and go up against a vicious man intent on world domination. The movie once again shows how man and dragon must unite to prevent a war. Displaying the same stunning visuals, brilliant vocal performances, and beautiful score from John Powell, How to Train Your Dragon 2 is a beautiful continuation of the story the original laid out.