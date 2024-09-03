Fantasy shows have become hugely popular in recent years. In the early 2010s, there were a few iconic fantasy shows coming out, which sort of started a trend and a movement. It can be kind of hard to navigate the endless sea of fantasy shows in the 21st Century with how increasingly common they're becoming, especially when some shows tend to feel like a lot of the same.

But if you're in the mood for some good old-fashioned nostalgia, there have been a few fantasy shows that came out during the 80s, too. Some of these are kids' shows, but have also found their following in adult communities, mostly among people who watched these shows as kids and have now grown up. Regardless, many of them are still entertaining for newcomers. These are the best fantasy shows from the 1980s, which transport viewers not only to another world, but to a bygone era.

10 'Highway to Heaven' (1984-1989)

Created by Michael Landon

Highway to Heaven is a series created by, directed by, and starring Michael Landon, who plays Jonathan Smith, an angel under the guise of a human who has been sent to Earth to help people in desperate need of it. Before long, he finds aid in a retired cop named Mark Gordon (Victor French), who helps him with all of his jobs.

There are some great comedic and dramatic moments, and the chemistry between its two main stars is pretty near perfect.

Highway to Heaven is certainly not the best 80s show, not by a long shot, and it's a show that definitely isn't for everyone, but overall, it's pretty enjoyable. There are some great comedic and dramatic moments, and the chemistry between its two main stars is pretty near perfect, which is fitting because Landon hand-picked French for the role. It's not too crazy when it comes to its fantastical aspects, and is unashamedly quirky, but this can be endearing to the right person, though others might find it off-putting.

9 'Dungeons & Dragons' (1983-1985)

Created by Kevin Paul Coates, Dennis Marks, & Takashi

Dungeons & Dragons was the tabletop RPG that really began to gain traction in the 70s and 80s, following its release in 1974. With all the success of the original pencil-and-paper role-playing game, it was only a matter of time before the brand spawned a multimedia franchise, which still persists today. One of the first projects to come out of this multimedia project was the original Dungeons & Dragons cartoon.

At the time, the show was a bit controversial due to its violence, which many found to be a bit much for a kids' show.

The show opens on a group of kids who take a ride on a magical rollercoaster, and are transported to the world of D&D, and find themselves helping the beings of the land on their quest to return home. At the time, the show was a bit controversial due to its violence, which many found to be a bit much for a kids' show. Luckily, older children and adults had no problem enjoying it. Quality-wise, it's pretty enjoyable, and even won an award at the Youth in Film Awards. Sadly, it has been mostly forgotten in the modern day in the wake of other D&D-licensed movies and TV shows.

8 'Amazing Stories' (1985-1987)

Created by Steven Spielberg

Amazing Stories is a really ambitious anthology series that was created by none other than the legendary Steven Spielberg. The series dives deep into several genres, mostly horror and fantasy, and features the directing prowess of many well-established Hollywood filmmakers, Spielberg included. The series won five Emmys, four in 1986 and one in 1987, praising the high production value, beautiful sets and costuming, and its acting and directing.

With big names like Clint Eastwood, Burt Reynolds, Martin Scorsese, and Brad Bird, among others all taking the reins on various episodes, the series felt like a love letter to film itself, with multiple icons of the filmmaking world expressing their creative talent and passion. Though it's slightly underrated nowadays, any lover of film should definitely watch this series, because it oozes quality and is clearly made with the love that, let's face it, a lot of shows sorely lack.

7 'The Real Ghostbusters' (1986-1991)

Developed by Joe Medjuck & Michael C. Gross

There were a lot of 80s movies that found immense success, prompting an animated series. However, none of these animated series found the same level of widespread acclaim as The Real Ghostbusters, which ran for six whole seasons before coming to a close. Unfortunately, the voice cast isn't the same as the original Ghostbusters movie, but it's still just as funny, unique, and endearing as the movie.

The much-beloved character Slimer had more of a presence in the series, and the theme song was of course, the iconic "Ghostbusters" track performed by Ray Parker Jr. The animation medium also allowed the series to explore new types of ghosts and other paranormal beings, no longer limited by the bounds of real life. To this day, the series still sometimes airs on certain channels around Halloween, not only to provide nostalgia, but to get people into the spirit of the season as well.

6 'The Smurfs' (1981-1989)

Created by Pierre "Peyo" Pulliford

The Smurfs is a series that is kind of ridiculous, and has become a bit obscure due to the flops of its two feature films and revival series released in the 21st Century. But if anyone were to actually go back and take a look at the original 80s series, they would probably come to enjoy it. The show ran for eight whole years, after all--it's not every day that a show, much less a kids' show, gets to do that.

The eponymous blue creatures are small, yet lovable, and are actually based on a Belgian comic book series from 1976, which was scooped up by the series' creator while abroad. The show has since surpassed the legacy of the comics, to the point where a lot of people don't even realize there was a comic book series. Plot-wise it follows a cast of Smurfs, who are all named for various aspects of their personalities, in a low fantasy setting. They are very small, and not usually observable by humans, which means they often have to work together to overcome their large problems that they face. Cute, yet surprisingly entertaining, The Smurfs was one of the most popular fantasy shows of the 1980s.

5 'ThunderCats' (1985-1989)

Created by Tobin Wolf

ThunderCats is pretty bonkers, but also a source of great nostalgia for people who grew up in the era. It capitalized on the space fantasy genre, made popular by the recent Star Wars films, but this decided to really become its own project rather than just one of many cheap knock-offs. A perfect balance of sci-fi and fantasy, the story concerns the titular team of superheroes, all of whom resemble humanoid felines, as they fight evil on a planet known as Third Earth.

It's another one of those shows that may be geared towards kids, but can be equally enjoyed by adults, provided said adults are fans of the genre.

Today, ThunderCats is considered to be one of the finest shows of the 80s, and one of the best animated shows in general, thanks to its sense of scale and thrilling adventures. It's another one of those shows that may be geared towards kids, but can be equally enjoyed by adults, provided said adults are fans of the genre. It's got a memorable cast of characters, hilarious kitschiness, and stellar action, which makes it fun to return to every now and again, especially if you're a child of the 80s.

4 'The Twilight Zone' (1985-1989)

Created by Rod Serling

The 1950s series The Twilight Zone is an anthology series that likely won't be beaten anytime soon, but that hasn't stopped people from producing reboots and sequels. Though none of these have ever come close, the 1980s series was actually pretty awesome. Like its predecessor, the series dipped its toes into many different genres, including fantasy, sci-fi, and horror, but this time it was in color.

Interestingly, five episodes of this show were actually written by George R. R. Martin, who wrote the novel series that Game of Thrones is based on. Though, that's not the only talent acquired by the creators. The Twilight Zone of the 1980s wound up being a much-needed revival of a creepy, yet beloved anthology series for a new generation, and is still considered the best out of the franchise's multiple reboots.

3 'Dragon Ball' (1986-1989)

Directed by Minoru Okazaki & Daisuke Nishio

Dragon Ball is the anime show that kickstarted one of the longest-running and most respected anime series of all time. Since its inception in the 80s, it has spawned several sequel series, all of which are good in their own right. Though fans of the franchise may not consider the original to be the best out of all of them, there is no denying its quality or its level of charm.

The story is about Goku, a skilled fighter that peruses the land looking for the titular dragon balls, a set of crystals which can grant their bearers anything they desire. However, there is also a group of strange and mysterious villains racing him to it. This is a show that allowed itself go completely off the rails, with no concept too absurd or outlandish to make its way in. With a cast of powerful, yet memorable characters, an endless number of quotable moments, and a legacy spanning nearly four decades, Dragon Ball is unquestionably the best anime of the 1980s, and a superb fantasy show to boot.

2 'DuckTales' (1987-1990)

Developed by Jymn Magon, Tedd Anasti, & Patsy Cameron

DuckTales is one of several Disney shows featuring one of their original characters. This time, it follows Donald Duck and the misadventures of his three nephews, Huey, Dewey, and Louie. This is another show that is, admittedly, pretty childish, but its legacy has been immense, inspiring movies, a reboot series, and even video games.

The adventures the Ducks embark upon feature a whole ton of settings as they trot across the globe in search of lost treasures. Along the way, they encounter mythical creatures and ancient curses, which is where it falls into the fantasy genre. For fans of Disney, DuckTales is a must-watch, as it's an explorative and adventurous series that tackles a lot of concepts, leaving it consistently exciting.

1 'He-Man and the Masters of the Universe' (1983-1985)

Developed by Lou Scheimer

Truly, what 80s fantasy show has had the same cultural impact as He-Man and the Masters of the Universe? The show itself is based on a line of posable action figures produced by Mattel, but these became so popular that it warranted an animated TV series. And boy, oh boy, did it deliver. Though the show hasn't aired for quite some time now, He-Man remains an iconic figure in pop culture, and has been immortalized thanks to the internet, with various memes being created of it to keep it fresh in everyone's minds.

This was a show that perfectly embodied the era with its bright colours, muscly, superhero-type characters, and its high fantasy setting. Even though the show was primarily geared towards children who liked the action figures, the show doesn't feel like a cheap cash grab for even a second, with many adults finding no trouble enjoying it for what it is. Though it's kind of dated and super cheesy, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe is an era-defining cartoon that did pretty much everything right, providing infinite nostalgia and leaving room for multiple reboots, though none have ever been quite as good as the original. The first series actually received an 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, so you know it's got to be good.

