The 90s were easily one of the greatest decades for television and film, especially when it comes to fantasy. Few decades have produced such a diverse and compelling array of series that have remained so consistently compelling since airing. Whether the series are dealing with magic and the occult, or are more sci-fi and supernatural adjacent, these 90s series pushed creative boundaries and their audience base remains strong today.

Series like Sailor Moon and Xena: The Warrior Princess continue to captivate audiences with layered characterization, stunning visuals, and powerful female representation, while series like Berserk and Gargoyles offer a darker take on the genre. Whatever your preference is this list presents some of the best series of the genre that continue to engross viewers today.

10 'Sailor Moon' (1992-1997)

Written by Sukehiro Tomita, Yōji Enokido and Yōji Enokido

Image via Toei Animation

Usagi Tsukino is a regular 14-year-old girl until she meets a magical cat named Luna. When Luna gives Usagi the power to transform herself into Sailor Moon, a magical superhero and her alter ego whose mission is to battle evil and find the moon princess. While Usagi initially hesitates to accept this enormous responsibility, she eventually comes to terms with her destiny and faces her enemies.

Sailor Moon is a timeless 90s fantasy series that continues to resonate with audiences due to its groundbreaking themes, well-written character arcs, and powerful female representation. Sailor Moon is one of the earliest series to depict a female cast who battle evil and grow together. It's a series that promotes teamwork, perseverance and self-love while blending myth, celestial magic, and themes of reincarnation. With its excellent animation-style, emotional storytelling, and powerful themes, it still holds up as one of the better fantasy series of the 90s as well as one of the most important anime series of all time.