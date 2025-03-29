In a realm where imagination knows no bounds, the journey from the page to the screen is a magical one. For decades, readers have become familiar with breathtaking, enchanting lands, mythical worlds, and wonderful realms through the pages of their favorite books. Nowadays, with the rise of television as one of the most powerful storytelling mediums, these beloved tales are being re-imagined in vivid detail, captivating audiences from all over the globe.

From groundbreaking shows like Game of Thrones, which offers sprawling kingdoms, to the whimsical series set in contemporary worlds such as Good Omens, fantasy literature has inspired some of the most memorable and captivating projects on television. As such, we delve into the best fantasy series based on books, exploring how these adaptations have not only brought magic to life but also redefined the boundaries of storytelling and pushed boundaries for the genre.

10 'Shadow and Bone' (2021–2023)

Based on the 'Grishaverse' series by Leigh Bardugo

Image via Netflix

Although it didn't stick around for long, Shadow and Bone is widely regarded as one of the best TV adaptations of fantasy books thanks to its next-level worldbuilding and engaging story. At the heart of it all is Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young orphan who discovers she is a Grisha with the power to summon light, as she becomes the key to potentially destroying the Shadow Fold, a region of darkness teaming with flying monsters.

If audiences are on the lookout for a captivating fantasy series that excels in creating a vivid and immersive world, Shadow and Bone is the right pick. Although it reached a premature end, the show delivered a rich blend of magic, political intrigue, and compelling characters that surely left a lasting impression. Through its gripping narrative that weaves together different timelines in the Grishaverse, Shadow and Bone delves into big themes like power, identity, and the choices that shape us.