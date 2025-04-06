The world of television is vastly different than it was. Today, there are TV shows out there with the budget of blockbuster films, something that would never be considered as early as 20 years ago. As television advances, so too do its various genres, including fantasy. Fantasy has historically been king od a hard genre to adapt to TV, because the stories are only limited by the writer's imagination, but the adaptation of said story is often limited by budget, which usually needs to be huge in order to capture everything.

But in recent years, this has become even more feasible, with many networks dishing out the required budget to make some cinematic marvels in bite-sized, episodic format. This saw a huge spike in popularity in the 2010s, but in the 2020s, fantasy television is more popular than ever, with some real gems being released by various networks. These are the best fantasy shows of the 2020s, which prove that fantasy is only going to get bigger and better with time.