Fantasy shows are among the best and most reliable sources of entertainment on the small screen. Fantasy itself is an evergreen, ever-reliable genre, but when given the opportunity to expand across several seasons, it can really thrive, creating complex worlds and crafting enthralling narratives.

Sadly, the nature of television means that some shows will not get the chance to tell their full stories. Cancellations are the order of the day on the small screen, and many worthy fantasy shows will get the axe before their time, leaving their otherwise wonderful stories either incomplete or feeling rushed because of the need to offer a makeshift ending. These fantasy TV shows were canceled before their time and deserved far better from the studios and networks behind them.

10 'Da Vinci's Demons' (2013-2015)

Historical fantasy is a tough subgenre to pull off, but Da Vinci's Demons made it look effortless. Tom Riley stars as the renowned 15th-century Italian inventor and scholar, with the series offering a fictionalized take on his youth. The series follows his political entanglement with the de Medici and Pazzi families while searching for a mythical text that puts him in conflict with a mysterious cult.

Da Vinci's Demons throws historical accuracy out the window in favor of a fully fictionalized account of Da Vinci's life that is just the right amount of absurd and engaging. Riley is incredible in the leading role, preventing the often nonsensical plot from overwhelming and keeping the narrative grounded on his endless charm. Like the best examples of historical fiction, Da Vinci's Demons includes enough ties to real life to make the action enjoyable and familiar. More seasons would've provided more escapist fun, but the show was unfortunately axed after just two installments.

9 'Penny Dreadful: City of Angels' (2020)

A spin-off of a show that was never a huge success was always going to have a hard time finding an audience. However, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels deserved an opportunity to expand its dark wings, and it's a shame it didn't get it. The underrated Natalie Dormer stars as Magda, a demon who believes mankind is inherently evil and seeks to prove her point.

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels features an inspired blend of Mexican folklore and traditional noir themes and aesthetics, delivering a genuinely daring and one-of-a-kind dark fantasy story. The show might be guilty of juggling too much — besides dealing with Mexican culture and noir, it also attempts to include classic fantasy themes and Nazi conspiracies. However, City of Angels remains a fascinating blend of cultures, styles, and ideas that needed room to grow. It's a true shame Starz didn't see the vision.

8 'Kaos' (2024)

Netflix has canceled its fair share of projects, with Jeff Goldblum's Kaos being the most recent victim. The beloved actor stars as Zeus, the vain, insecure, and power-obsessed leader of the Greek gods, whose rule is about to be overthrown by Prometheus (Stephen Dillane). Three humans will become unwitting yet key figures in this battle, with the fate of the Greek Pantheon at stake.

Kaos benefits from a stellar ensemble of familiar yet somewhat underappreciated character actors, including Dillane, Oscar nominee Janet McTeer, and David Thewlis. Goldblum is doing what he does best — having a ball and delivering a wacky, endlessly entertaining performance that one can't help but be in awe of. Like many other great fantasy shows, Kaos bites more than it can chew, but clever writing and a charming cast are more than enough to make it worthwhile. Sadly, Netflix didn't think the same.

7 'Galavant' (2015-2016)

One can't talk about fantasy shows canceled too soon without mentioning Galavant. The absurdist fantasy musical comedy stars Joshua Sasse as the titular character, a dashing knight who loses the love of his life, Madalena (Mallory Jansen), to King Richard (Timothy Ormundson). Determined to win her back, Galavant goes on a quest full of danger, courage, and music.

Galavant is the campiest fantasy show of the 2010s, and that's saying something. Delightful, often ludicrous, and just the right amount of "too much," Galavant is a true original. Its humor won't be for everyone — in fact, this show is the very definition of "niche," with jokes and storylines tailor-made for a very specific group of people. And yet, it's so worthwhile, offering plenty of spectacle and musical delight that will bring a smile to more than one. Galavant deserves a revival to wrap up its story and to remind new fantasy shows that there's nothing wrong with having some fun with their premise.

6 'Dead Boy Detectives' (2024)

Netflix strikes again, this time with the supernatural fantasy procedural Dead Boy Detectives. Based on the DC characters of the same name, the show follows the ghosts of Charles Rowland (Jayden Revri) and Edwin Payne (George Rexstrew), who have a business solving crimes involving the supernatural. However, the threat of a powerful witch will soon complicate their plans.

Although set in the Sandman continuity, Dead Boy Detectives works better as a standalone piece of supernatural entertainment rather than a building block in a larger TV-connected universe. The show is pure YA enjoyment, offering an ideal balance of mystery, romance, teen angst, and even a few, albeit tame, doses of supernatural horror. It might feel too small-scale for some, but fantasy doesn't always have to feature sprawling and elaborate worlds. Sometimes, a great fantasy show can just focus on two teen ghosts solving crimes.

5 'Shadow and Bone' (2021-2023)

And here is Netflix again! This time, the victim of the streamer's trigger-friendly approach is Shadow and Bone, the high fantasy show based on Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels. The series tells the story of Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), a young woman who discovers she is the Sun Summoner, a Grisha who can summon light. Soon, she finds herself the target of sinister forces and surrounded by people who can be either friends or foes.

Shadow and Bone is based on a series of lore-heavy novels, and translating them onto the small screen was always going to be considerably difficult. Both seasons somewhat suffer from the worldbuilding needed to sell the story, but they do an admirable job. The adventure aspect of the story is the show's greatest strength, and the massive cast is ideal to occupy every corner of this vast world. Alas, Netflix canceled the show after Season 2, meaning Shadow and Bone ended on a cliffhanger, an unfair and outright insulting fate of loyal fans of this ambitious franchise.

4 'The Acolyte' (2024)

The Star Wars franchise is heavily divided, and pretty much every new project is forced to fight with one hand tied behind its back. However, a project such as The Acolyte, which introduces wildly disruptive themes and ideas, is at an even greater disadvantage. Set at the height of the High Republic, the show follows a Jedi Master investigating a series of crimes.

Reception towards The Acolyte was mixed-to-positive; like other projects from the once-beloved franchise, it got review-bombed before it even released. The show is, by far, the most thematically interesting and daring entry into a franchise that spent far too long recycling the same one or two beats. Yes, it is far from perfect, and its second part crumbles under the weight of its lofty expectations. Yet, The Acolyte is a fascinating episode in the larger Star Wars universe that deserved the chance to explore its limits and the true power of its ideas.

3 'Merlin' (2008-2012)

It might seem odd to include a show that lasted five seasons and that, for all terms and purposes, received a proper conclusion. Yet, anyone who has ever seen Merlin can agree that it ended one season too soon. Colin Morgan stars as a younger version of the legendary sorcerer Merlin, who forms a close bond with the equally inexperienced Prince of Camelot, Arthur Pendragon (Bradley James).

By turning a typically student-teacher relationship into a peer dynamic full of homoerotic subtext, Merlin crafter what is arguably the best fantasy TV show of the 2000s. However, the ending was incredibly frustrating, largely because it seemed rushed and incomplete; for four years, the show told audiences Merlin's role was to help Arthur turn the land of Albion into an outright utopia, so why didn't we actually get to see that? Merlin absolutely deserved a sixth season showing Merlin using his magic to help King Arthur, and the fact we never got it still hurts over a decade later.

2 'Pushing Daisies' (2007-2009)

Lee Pace and Anna Friel star in Bryan Fuller's masterpiece, the delightful, offbeat, endlessly enchanting fantasy comedy Pushing Daisies. The show tells the story of the pie-maker Ned (Pace), who has the gift to bring back the dead with one touch; however, another touch will kill them for good. When he revives Chuck (Friel), his childhood crush, the two form an unconventional romance, given they can't touch and work on unsolved murderers together.

Pushing Daisies got the can after only two seasons, leading to a rushed ending that wrapped every ongoing threat as best as possible.

Described as a "forensic fairytale," Pushing Daisies remains one of the most singular and original comedies of the 2000s. Fans remember it today for its quirky tone, striking production design, and the performances of its cast, especially a scene-stealing Kristin Chenoweth in an Emmy-winning role. Sadly, Pushing Daisies got the can after only two seasons, leading to a rushed ending that wrapped every ongoing threat as best as possible. Still, Pushnig Daisies had so much potential and, had it been given a chance to continue, would've probably evolved into one of the all-time great fantasy series.

1 'My Lady Jane' (2024)

