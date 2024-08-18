With fantasy shows seeing a substantial rise in production budgets and their popularity increasing over the years thanks to critically acclaimed shows like Game of Thrones, it only makes sense that new exciting projects in the category have made their way to television over the past years, especially considering the global reach provided by streaming platforms.

These fascinating projects, often dealing with darker and more mature themes and featuring diverse character representation in their fantastic universes, manage to keep boredom at bay and provide audiences with a wonderful escape from monotonous daily life. But which among the most recent series in the category are worth your time? From Shadow and Bone to Arcane, we rank the best fantasy shows of the last five years.

10 'Shadow and Bone' (2021 - 2023)

Creator: Eric Heisserer

Based on Leigh Bardurgo's book saga of the same name, Eric Heisserer's supernatural fantasy show Shadow and Bone follows protagonist Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li), an orphan mapmaker, who discovers that she holds within her extraordinary power that could change the fate of her destroyed world.

Although Shadow and Bone did not reach its full potential, with the first season arguably being significantly better than the second, it is still a book-to-screen adaptation worth watching, especially considering how faithful it is to its source material while taking some interesting creative liberties. Paying meticulous attention to detail, this relatively recent fantasy series provides viewers with immersive and detailed worldbuilding, multiple plotlines to keep audiences' interest, and three-dimensional, diverse characters to root for.

9 'His Dark Materials' (2019 - 2022)

Creator: Jack Thorne

Created by Jack Thorne, His Dark Materials is guaranteed to appeal to those keen on the dark fantasy genre. The story centers around a young girl, played by Logan's Dafne Keen, who is destined to liberate her world from the grip of the Magisterium, which represses people's ties to magic.

Based on the novel series by Philip Pullman, His Dark Materials benefits from a richly imagined universe and well-executed concept that, in addition to its well-developed characters, adds to the viewing experience. The visual effects — particularly the great CGI — are also deserving of a nod. His Dark Materials is an engaging fantasy series that provides audiences with an enjoyable and unconventional coming-of-age tale while simultaneously meditating about science, religion, free will, and predestination.

8 'Good Omens' (2019 -)

Creator: Neil Gaiman

One of Neil Gaiman's most beloved creations so far is Good Omens. Starring the talented David Tennant and Michael Sheen, this hilarious dark comedy focuses on an Angel and a Demon who have become fond of life on Earth but are forced to form an unlikely alliance to stop the end of the world.

This supernatural fantasy is also a standout show in the genre for several different reasons — whether it is because of its unique and refreshing end-of-the-world premise, witty characters, satirical social commentary on the importance of friendship, or the interesting deconstruction of institutional religion. Of one thing, we're sure: anyone who enjoys a good laugh-out-loud fantasy series is likely not going to regret giving the diverting Good Omens a try.

7 'One Piece' (2023 -)

Creators: Matt Owens, Steven Maeda

This live-action adaptation has gotten tons of love from the moment it was released, and it is not difficult to see why: equal amounts of fun and thrilling, One Piece quickly established itself as a fantasy epic. The story follows a young pirate captain (Iñaki Godoy) who sets out with his crew to attain the title of Pirate King, embarking on many adventures in the meantime.

Anchored — no pun intended — by high production values and unforgettable characters, this Netflix original is the perfect fit for fans of the original anime and manga and newbies alike, particularly for those fascinated by pirate stories. Filled with well-choreographed action sequences, heartfelt scenes, and a diverse cast, there is no doubt that the fantasy show has kicked off with a great start, appealing to audiences of all ages.

6 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022 -)

Creators: Chris Prynoski, Critical Role

The Legend of Vox Machina sees a group of misfits turned mercenaries for hire who are faced with saving the world once again after saving the realm from evil and destruction. This time, their enemy is a sinister group of dragons, known as Chroma Conclave.

Especially directed toward adult audiences, this animation is also an essential fantasy series of recent times, often earning praise for its well-developed worldbuilding and character arcs. Although an animated series (and an excellent one) that features a good dose of powerful magic, mythical creatures, and interesting quests, it is clear that it is aimed at more mature audiences, gathering a huge fanbase under its belt and becoming a standout series in the genre.

5 'Wednesday' (2022 -)

Creators: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Benefiting from beautiful Gothic imagery and a truly entertaining narrative, this Jenna Ortega-led show has captured the attention of many ever since its release. The unconventional coming-of-age follows Wednesday Addams' years as a student as she attempts to master her psychic abilities and solve a mystery that entangled her parents.

Tim Burton's Netflix hit fantasy show is the perfect pick for fans of whodunits, providing an absorbing storyline and unforgettable acting role by Ortega. On top of offering a fresh take on a classic character, reimagining the classic character of Wednesday Addams with great results, the Netflix series is a wicked, fun dark comedy and unconventional coming-of-age tale that benefits from its beautiful and distinctive visuals and unique quirkiness that balances humor and horror.

4 'The Sandman' (2022 -)

Creator: Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, Allan Heinberg

Based on Gaiman's comic book series of the same name, The Sandman is a dark fantasy series following the personification of dreams, played by Tom Sturridge, who sets about to reclaim his lost equipment after being imprisoned by a mortal wizard for decades. He then sets out on a quest to retrieve his beloved kingdom.

The Sandman has rapidly become a must-see fantasy show for its enchanting lore and faithful adaptation, perfectly capturing its source material's tone and complex worldbuilding and introducing its rich narrative to a younger generation. Gaiman's beloved series is also emotionally charged and thought-provoking, often questioning the meaning of life and the human condition through its absorbing narrative and top-notch visual aesthetics. It is perfect for those who are into darker fantasy shows with supernatural horror elements.

3 'The Witcher' (2019 -)

Creator: Lauren Schmidt Hissrich

Next up is The Witcher, a Henry Cavill-led — at least during its first three seasons, that is — show that follows the lone wolf Geralt of Rivia, a monster hunter who attempts to find his place in the world while also embarking on arduous quests. In the meantime, he meets a powerful sorceress (Anya Chalotra) and a princess with unmatched abilities (Freya Allen).

The Witcher's captivating and detailed world, in addition to its unconventional, non-linear storytelling, cement the show as one of its kind. The epic battle sequences and the fact that it doesn't shy away from touching on darker and more mature themes are also part of why it is such a stand-out in the category. The immersive story, which counts on creatures of all kinds, legends, folklore, and mythology references, is based on the book series by Andrzej Sapkowski.

2 'House of the Dragon' (2022 -)

Creators: Ryan J. Condal, George R.R. Martin

Featuring stunning visuals and lots and lots of captivating political intrigue, the long-awaited Game of Thrones spin-off sees the internal succession war within House Targaryen at the height of its power, taking audiences 172 years before the birth of the original series protagonist, Emilia Clarke's Daenerys Targaryen.

The series' rich worldbuilding and layered characters are major standouts in what makes House of the Dragon such a must-see when it comes to the best fantasy shows of the last 5 years. Like its predecessor, the compelling show thrives on its politics, keeping audiences on the edge of their seats as the characters make their way around alliances and betrayals. What's more, House of the Dragon's high production values, stunning visuals, and amazing cast performances fully immerse audiences in its breathtaking world.

1 'Arcane' (2021 - 2024)

Creators: Alex Yee, Christian Linke

When it comes to the best animation shows of recent times, Arcane takes the crown, whether for its unique visual style or innovative worldbuilding. Based on the videogame League of Legends, Arcane is set in the oppressed underground of Zaun, illustrating the origins of two iconic champions and their unmatched powers.

Alex Yee and Christian Linke's fairly recent fantasy hit is surely worthwhile, which is why it eventually went on to become one of the most streamed Netflix series of all time. Appealing to both younger and more mature audiences given its complex storyline and memorable characters, Arcane is a standout in the genre. It also helps that the story is accessible enough to appeal not only to gamers but also to general audiences who are curious about the League of Legends' terrific universe.

