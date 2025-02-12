Fantasy is an epic genre. Stories about prophecies, Chosen Ones, wizards and magic, and nefarious villains frequently span enough material to rival the filmmaker or author's imagination. Take The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Game of Thrones' eight seasons and George R. R. Martin's five books to date (followed by the ongoing House of the Dragon and Max's upcoming series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms), author Brandon Sanderson's 30-books-and-counting Cosmere series, or the eight installments of Starz's ongoing Outlander.

To become truly epic, fantasy needs room to grow. However, not every ambitious series survives the dreaded ax of cancellation. Audiences have lost some beloved properties after their first season, but that doesn't make the lone seasons we do have less magnificent. Here are the top best fantasy shows with just one season, ranked.

10 'Moon Knight'

Created by Jeremy Slater

Steven Grant’s (Oscar Isaac) routine life no longer makes sense. An awkward, skittish, and sweet employee at the National Art Gallery's London gift shop, there are sudden gaps in his memory: he's waking up in places he doesn't remember traveling to, panicking his way through car chases, and evading the strange man (Ethan Hawke) who wants him dead. Steven's world turns upside down when he discovers the truth — he has dissociative identity disorder, and his other personality, Marc Spector, wields the powers of an ancient Egyptian god.

It’s been over two years since Moon Knight premiered. Ever since, Marvel has kept quiet about the character’s future, aside from a recent guest spot in What If...? Season 3. This decision falls just short of being a travesty. Both a globe-trotting archeological adventure and a haunting portrayal of mental health, trauma, and self-acceptance, carried by Isaac's tour de force performance, Moon Knight is one of Marvel’s strongest solo projects and a breath of fresh air for that daring originality.

9 '1899'

Created by Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar

It's the turn of the century, and on a gloomy English afternoon, a steamship sets sail for New York City. The passengers might all be from different countries, but they're united by one fundamental fact: everyone is running from their pasts, and everyone has secrets. Not long after the Kerberos casts off, the ship receives a message containing the coordinates of the Prometheus, another steamship that vanished four months ago. This ghost vessel has secrets, and so do its survivors — who, according to the laws of science, shouldn't be alive.

1899 hails from the creators of Dark, the critically acclaimed Netflix sci-fi thriller that ran for three seasons. 1899 also earned positive reviews, but unlike Dark, Netflix cut 1899’s life short after a single season. To add insult to injury, the series ends on a mind-bending cliffhanger. Eerie, unsettling, and captivating, this inventive world is still worth exploring for eight episodes.

8 'The Vision of Escaflowne'

Created by Shōji Kawamori

High schooler Hitomi Kanzaki (Maaya Sakamoto) likes tarot cards, plays track and field, and has a crush on a fellow student. Her normalcy is interrupted by the inexplicable arrival of Van Fanel (Tomokazu Seki), a young boy from another world. Accidentally transported back to Van's home realm of Gaea, Hitomi is left stranded when Van's enemies overthrow his kingdom. If she wants to return home, Hitomi must understand her mysterious connection to Gaea and help Zan defeat his enemies — with the help of his giant battle robot, the titular Escaflowne.

The Vision of Escaflowne seamlessly bends genres that, taken on their own, shouldn't make sense together: classic high fantasy, mecha, and isekai, a situation where the protagonist travels to another universe. There are dragons, mechas that turn into dragons, medieval castles, romance, and a bittersweet coming-of-age adventure journey peppered with immense highs, devastating lows, and a dynamic heart. Originally aired in 1996, The Vision of Escaflowne’s hand-drawn animation stands the test of time, remaining nearly peerless and a template for modern anime epics. The battle scenes alone are something to behold.