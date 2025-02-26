The fantasy genre might be the most beloved globally, with fans from all over the world enjoying stories about magical heroes, mythical tales, and mysterious twists. The fantasy genre encapsulates a lot of what people love: it shows a world where all things are possible, and nothing and no one is unusual or expendable. There, every underdog can become a hero, and every hero understands his companions.

This appeal and adoration is attractive to showrunners, but they can't just put any sort of storyline in motion. So many shows in the fantasy genre have the tendency to lose their quality at some point, whether it's because the showrunners decided to take a bite bigger than they can chew or because they keep digesting the same things over and over. As much as people wanted to love them, these fantasy shows were ruined after their first season (with some having their fate obvious even in the first).

10 'Fate: The Winx Saga' (2021–2022)

Created by Brian Young

Image via Netflix

With the animated Winx Club story being the cornerstone of many pre-teens' lives, the stakes were high when the live-action adaptation Fate: The Winx Saga was announced. Initial impressions were unfavorable due to casting choices, which was enough for the Netflix original series to be deemed lackluster. Still, season one was praised for world-building and atmosphere, leading people to find their favorite show from when they were a teen and feel like it was adapted for more adult audiences.

Fate: The Winx Saga follows fairies who can control different elements: the protagonist Bloom (Abigail Cowen), a fire fairy; Stella (Hannah van der Westhuysen), a light fairy; Aisha (Precious Mustapha), a water fairy; Terra (Eliot Salt), an earth fairy; Musa (Elisha Applebaum), a mind fairy; and Beatrix (Sadie Soverall), an air fairy. Their adventures and the beginnings of their friendship are documented throughout the series, providing a darker spin on the Winx Club. With season one being received fairly well, things went significantly downward in the ratings for season two, with the initial doubts of the show being flat and lacking magic coming out as more obvious with time. The show was canceled, and no one really complained.