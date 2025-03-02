Fantasy shows are all over the airwaves now. From cable networks to on-demand streaming services, it seems people just can't get enough of fantasy television. This is likely because it offers a form of escapism, allowing viewers to glimpse either a heavily, yet far more interesting version of their own world, or a completely new world with its own laws of physics and geography.

In this endless amount of fantasy shows, not every single show is going to get a chance to reach the level of success as programs like The Wheel of Time or House of the Dragon. But that doesn't mean that they don't deserve that level of attention. These are the most underrated fantasy TV shows, fantastic stories that often never got the attention or the stellar reviews that they quite honestly deserved.

10 'Legend of the Seeker' (2008–2010)

Created by Sam Raimi

Image via ABC Studios

Legend of the Seeker wasn't very well received by critics, which is probably what contributed to its cancelation. Audiences, however, were actually rather pleased with the series, especially considering it was created by none other than film director Sam Raimi. The story is based on a novel series by Terry Goodkind, a book series that is generally seen as subpar in the fantasy reading community. However, the show managed to actually improve upon its source, with newcomers and long-time Goodkind fans appreciating it for its faithfulness.

A lot of the show will also be loved by fans of 300, as it utilizes the same slo-mo style for action sequences and features a lot of Raimi's signature flair, which helped to separate it a bit from the novels without it being too different or too weighed down by its source. It may not be the best thing ever and is most certainly for a particular niche of viewers, but overall, it's a fun show that looks pretty and has a lot of good action in it.