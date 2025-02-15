Much like in literature, the fantasy genre in film and television has the unique ability to transport audiences into breathtaking worlds of magic and adventure, blurring the lines between magic and reality and making for extraordinarily effective escapism. One of fantasy's most defining elements is its visual storytelling, as creating vibrant and larger-than-life settings is extremely important to leave a lasting impression.

When it comes to television, some TV shows have stood out more than others, not just for their captivating stories, but for their breathtaking visuals that elevate the viewing experience. From gothic series like The Sandman and Wednesday to historically inspired epics like Outlander and Game of Thrones, we look back at some of the best and most visually stunning shows that have redefined what's possible on the small screen, ranking them by how striking they are.

10 'Wednesday' (2022–)

Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar

Image via Netflix

Whether we're talking about its muted tones or gothic architecture, Wednesday is arguably one of the most visually atmospheric fantasy shows of recent times. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the 2022 show centers around the iconic Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega in her most notable performance so far. The story sees her character attempting to master her emerging psychic ability while thwarting a killing spree and solving the mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago.

For fans of gothic television, the Tim Burton-directed show is a must-see. Not only does it embrace gothic aesthetics beautifully, but it also elevates them through its incredibly immersive worldbuilding. At its core, Wednesday crafts a fantasy world that is equally chilling and enchanting, proving that the gothic isn't only a visual choice, but also a language for storytelling. What's more, the Netflix fan-favorite show does not rely on its visual feast alone but features great performances from an ensemble cast and a gripping narrative to keep viewers invested.