Fantasy television received a much-needed boost in the 2010s thanks to Game of Thrones' unexpected and undeniable success. However, fantasy had been thriving since the dawn of the new millennium, with shows like Merlin, Grimm, Once Upon a Time, and others representing the beloved genre.

With such an abundance of fantasy shows, it's logical that some actors might appear in more than one. In fact, some performers enjoy and fit the genre so much that they often appear in fantasy shows; whether playing lead or supporting characters, these actors have become familiar presences in fantasy television.

10 Mark Addy

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones fans will easily recognize Mark Addy. The actor played the brutish Robert Baratheon in Season 1. Robert was King of the Seven Kingdoms, Ned Stark's closest friend, and Cersei Lannister's husband. He dies after Cersei arranges his death, leaving the realm at his son's, Joffrey's, mercy.

Addy played a leading role in another fantasy series, BBC One'sAtlantis. The show followed the mythological hero and leader of the Argonauts, Jason, arriving at the titular legendary island, with Addy playing the Greek demigod Hercules. Atlantis lasted two seasons and ended in 2015 after 25 episodes.

9 Tobias Menzies

Image via Starz

Emmy winner Tobias Menzies received acclaim for his performance as the despicable Jonathan "Black Jack" Randall in the Starz historical fantasy series Outlander. Cruel, sadistic, and controlling, Black Jack is among the best TV villains of the past decade, with Menzies delivering a chilling performance. The actor stayed on the show for the first four seasons, exiting in 2018.

Menzies proved his versatility by playing another fantasy character. The acclaimed Englishman portrayed the buffoonish and incompetent Edmure Tully in Game of Thrones. He played a recurring role for nine episodes across three seasons, including the much-decried series finale, "The Iron Throne."

8 Gwendoline Christie

Gwendoline Christie rose to prominence playing Brienne of Tarth in Game of Thrones. The actress debuted in Season 2, becoming a crucial player in future seasons. Christie received acclaim for her performance, earning an Emmy nomination for the show's eighth and last season.

Christie kept building her fantasy resumé while still being a part of Thrones, playing a prominent recurring role in the British fantasy comedy Wizards vs. Aliens. She appeared in Netflix's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's The Sandman, playing the iconic Lucifer Morningstar. Christie then starred in the dark fantasy series Wednesday, playing Principal Weems.

7 Graham McTavish

Image via Netflix

Scottish actor Graham McTavish has one of the strongest fantasy resumés. He has a prominent recurring role in Outlander, being a series regular in seasons 1, 2, 5, and 7. McTavish also appears in The Witcher as Sigismund Dijkstra, a major character in Season 3 and going forward.

In 2022, McTavish played Ser Harold Westerling in season 1 of House of the Dragon, appearing in nine of the ten episodes. He voiced Vlad Dracula in ten episodes of the acclaimed Netflix animated gem Castlevania and appeared in six episodes of the urban fantasy show Lucifer.

6 Bella Ramsey

The young Bella Ramsey became an instant star with their scene-stealing turn in Game of Thrones. The actor first appeared in Season 6 as the fiery Lyanna Mormont, one of the best female characters in Thrones. Ramsey caused such an impression that the show brought them back as a major supporting player for the next two seasons.

Ramsey then landed the lead role of Mildred Hubble in the CBBC adaptation of The Worst Witch, leaving the show at the end of series 3. Ramsey also had a recurring role in season 2 of HBO's His Dark Materials, playing Angelica, a young girl in Cittagazze.

5 Indira Varma

Indira Varma is another actress with considerable credentials in the fantasy genre. Most fans might know her as the scheming and treacherous Ellaria Sand in Game of Thrones; the actress debuted in Season 4 and remained a crucial supporting player throughout the rest of the show.

Varma was part of the main cast of the dark fantasy series Carnival Row and has a recurring role in the Prime Video animated show The Legend of Vox Machina. Varma will appear in Series 14 of Doctor Who, set to air later this year, and will voice the Bride of Frankenstein in the upcoming animated show Creature Commandos, part of James Gunn's DCU.

4 Natalie Dormer

Image via HBO

Widely known for her roles in numerous period pieces, Natalie Dormer is also a well-known figure in the fantasy genre. Dormer played the charming and manipulative Margaery Tyrell in Game of Thrones for four seasons, receiving acclaim for her performance before exiting the show in Season 6.

Dormer then played the lead role in the Penny Dreadful spin-off, Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, but the show was canceled after one season. In 2019, she was part of the massive ensemble of the dark fantasy series The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, voicing the Gelfling Onica.

3 Charles Dance

Image via HBO

The cruel and cunning Tywin Lannister became a popular and feared character in pop culture, thanks largely to Charles Dance's brilliant performance. Dance received acclaim for his work, and Game of Thrones was never the same after his exit at the end of Season 4.

Dance has played roles in several other fantasy shows. The actor had short but memorable stints in the fantasy comedy Merlin as Aredian, the witch hunter, and the fantasy miniseries Neverlandas Dr. Fludd. He also appeared in The Sandman as Roderick Burgess, the Daemon King.

2 David Tennant

Image via BBC

David Tennant is among the most beloved genre actors in television. He received international attention for his delightfully off-beat portrayal of the Tenth Doctor in the popular fantasy series Doctor Who. The Tenth Doctor is among the most celebrated iterations of the character, with Tennant leaving the show in 2010 after three series and five specials.

After his tenure in Doctor Who, Tennant voiced the Viking Spitelout in DreamWorks Dragons, General Krieg in The Legend of Vox Machina, and Don in The Sandman. Tennant has played the demon Crowley in Prime Video's urban fantasy-comedy Good Omens since 2019, receiving considerable acclaim for his performance.

1 Matt Smith

Following Tennant's exit from Doctor Who, Matt Smith took over the series, playing the Eleventh Doctor for three series and five specials. Like his predecessor, the Eleventh Doctor received acclaim from fans and critics, with many considering him the definitive version of the Doctor for the millennial age.

In 2022, Smith began playing Daemon Targaryen, the Rogue Prince, in HBO's House of the Dragon. Smith received acclaim for his performance and a nomination for the Critics Choice Award. The show will return for a second season, with Smith reprising his role.

