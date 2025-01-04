Although the fantasy genre didn't always do well on the big screen, television has been a different story. Over many years, devoted fans of fantasy TV shows have overwhelmed streaming and TV platforms with their viewership, captivated by amazing shows like Outlander, Stranger Things, and House of the Dragon. The shows enthralled audiences with amazing stories, rich settings, and lovable characters, earning famed recognition for the genre.

Now, fantasy is continuously thriving on both the small and big screens-provided by well-known hits like Harry Potter, The School for Good And Evil, and Wicked. With the current curious fans who are now delving into the realm of fantasy, viewers have come to look back at past shows they barely remember in the face of all the new and exciting series. Many of these shows once pulled and enchanted fans into a realm of all things impossible.

10 'Haven' (2010-2015)

Created by Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst

The Syfy channel has long been the place to find some of the most addictive fantasy TV shows across the globe. The series Haven is one of them. The show, filled with drama, crime, mystery, and most of all fantasy, follows FBI agent Audrey Parker’s (Emily Rose) arrival in Haven, Maine. The longer she stays, the more she realizes that something strange is going on- not just with the town and its inhabitants, but also with her mysterious connection to it all.

Despite having faced some pretty harsh criticism during its run and after its conclusion, Haven still has many fans who vouch for the series. Some viewers even found the show to be slower-paced, dropping the series before its peak, making it one of the less memorable fantasy shows out there. Fans have argued that it was no slower than any other show that ran during its time. Fans continue to talk about its captivating moments and unexpected plot points.

9 'The Magicians' (2015-2020)

Created by Sera Gamble, John McNamara, Michael London

This campy fantasy series first claimed its audience in 2015, also on the Syfy channel. The Magicians catered to a wide range of fantasy lovers with its mixed pot of comedic antics, depth, and a dash of romance. The story revolves around a raunchy group of young adults who discover that magic is real. After they are invited to join a college full of magic and mystery, the group of unexpected friends attempt to try their best to hone their skills and navigate the magical world, protecting humanity while they're at it.

The series’ wide range opened doors for silly antics, crude jokes, and a depth of emotion that often surprised its viewers. The Magicians were known to get very dark despite a lot of the lighter moments that viewers enjoyed. Fans admired the show’s innovative plot, involving demons, gods, time travel, and library debates. The show captivated viewers with its campy feel, silliness, and its often darker depth.

8 'Beyond' (2016-2018)

Created by Adam Nussdorf