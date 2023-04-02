Dungeons & Dragons has long been considered the world's greatest role-playing game. Though everyone has their preferences, the game is undoubtedly the poster child of the genre in popular culture, especially in recent years when it appeared in shows like Stranger Things. This has led to several attempts to create a film based on the game, with the most recent, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, released on March 31.

The general structure of a game of Dungeons & Dragons involves a group of heroes coming together to go on a journey, stop a great evil, and accomplish a shared goal. As such, audiences can view plenty of good shows and movies to get into the after the newly released film.

10 'The Wizard of Oz' (1939)

Photo via MGM

When a tornado sweeps up her farmhouse, Dorothy Gale (Judy Garland) is dropped down in the magical land of Oz. She acquires a pair of magic shoes from a deceased witch, which enrages the witch's sister (Margaret Hamilton), who vows to claim them for herself. Dorothy's only chance to return home is to meet The Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan) by following the yellow brick road and picking up some unlikely friends along the way.

The Wizard of Oz's simple story and lovable characters fit perfectly into the structure of a D&D campaign. It's a simple go from point A to B story, filled with creative roadblocks ranging from talking trees, poppies that magically put people to sleep, and flying monkeys. Combined with catchy songs and a good lesson, it's no wonder why this film continues to inspire creativity over 80 years later.

9 'The Golden Voyage of Sinbad' (1973)

While sailing the high seas, Captain Sinbad (John Phillip Law) comes into possession of a golden fragment. He soon arrives in the city of Marabia and learns from the Grand Vizier (Douglas Wilmer) that his fragment is part of a map that can lead to the Fountain of Destiny. With the Vizier's help, Sinbad sets off to find the third fragment while avoiding the evil sorcerer Koura (Tom Baker), who wants the fountain for himself.

The Golden Voyage of Sinbad was the first winner of the Saturn Award For Best Fantasy Film, and for good reason. It has everything you want in an adventure film, including exciting set pieces, likable characters, and creative monsters brought to life by Ray Harryhausen. Koura also stands out as a surprisingly complex villain, thanks in no small part to Baker's performance.

8 'Dungeons & Dragons' (1983-1985)

Six friends get onto a Dungeons & Dragons-themed ride in an amusement park and soon find themselves transported to another world. They meet a small man named Dungeon Master (Sidney Miller), who grants them magic items to help them in their quest to find a way home. Meanwhile, the children are stalked by the evil Venger (Peter Cullen), who wants to claim their magic items for himself.

Dungeons & Dragons is a very fun Saturday-morning cartoon; fittingly, it offers lots of inspiration for aspiring Dungeon Masters. Each episode offers a fun new challenge for the kids to overcome, thanks to their unique skills and plenty of iconic monsters like dragons and beholders. The characters all have diverse personalities that complement one another.

7 'Labyrinth' (1986)

Frustrated at having to babysit her younger brother, Sarah Williams (Jennifer Connelly) impulsively wishes that goblins would take him. To her shock, the goblin king, Jareth (David Bowie), arrives and takes the child to his palace. He gives Sara thirteen hours to navigate the labyrinth outside his home before her brother becomes a goblin forever.

Labyrinth is the second dark fantasy film born in the mind of Muppets creator Jim Henson. Brought to life by groundbreaking puppetry, it creates a whimsical and terrifying world, such as helping hands that form faces and Fierys who can toss their heads. Bowie steals the show with his performance, which is silly, mysterious, and imposing all at once.

6 'The Lord of the Rings Trilogy' (2001-2003)

Image via New Line

When the One Ring forced by the dark lord, Sauron is found, all of Middle Earth trembles. It is decided that a group of unlikely heroes will take the ring to Mount Doom to destroy it to prevent Sauron from regaining his full power. Meanwhile, Sauron's armies begin to gather and wage war upon the free world of men, elves, and dwarves.

The Lord of the Rings is the cornerstone of modern fantasy, including Dungeons & Dragons. It is the quintessential story about the power of friendship, triumphing over impossible odds and fighting to defend a beautiful green world. Characters like Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) and Gandalf (Sir Ian McKellen) remain some of the best examples of rangers and wizards in all fiction.

5 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' (2005-2008)

In a world where people can control the elements of water, earth, fire, and air, the Fire Nation has been waging a one-hundred-year war against the rest of the world. Siblings Katara (Mae Whitman) and Sokka (Jack DeSena) discover a boy frozen in ice named Aang (Zachary Tyler Eisen), who is revealed to be the Avatar. As the only person who can master all four elements, Aang must venture with his friends to find suitable teachers and bring balance to the world.

Avatar: The Last Airbender blends the best of western animation and eastern philosophy to create one of the most beloved children's shows of all time. Almost every episode has a good message to deliver, with strong themes of balance and unity. The character of the banished Fire Nation prince, Zuko (Dante Basco), has also been applauded as one of the best cases of a villain redemption story in fiction.

4 'Adventure Time' (2010-2018)

The land of Ooo is a wondrous fantasy world broken up by multiple kingdoms dedicated to a single aesthetic, such as candy, fire, and slime. Whenever an evil monster or the Ice King (Tom Kenny) causes trouble, a heroic human named Finn (Jeremy Shada) and his shape-shifting dog and adopted brother, Jake (John DiMaggio), are there to stop them. As time passes, Finn and Jake find themselves tackling bigger and more cosmic foes.

Adventure Time plays out as a number of Dungeons & Dragons antics merged into one. Every adventure feels like a random encounter, with the right amount of silly humor and plenty of in-jokes between the characters. Every episode oozes creativity, and the lore it builds up to is satisfying and far-reaching.

3 'His Dark Materials' (2019-2022)

Image via HBO

In an alternate world to our own, humans' souls walk beside them as animalistic daemons. When her best friend is kidnaped, Lyra Belaqua (Dafne Keen) sets off to find him. This journey takes her to the realm of witches, armored polar bears, and, eventually, an entire multiverse connected by a mysterious particle called Dust.

His Dark Materials adapts the beloved trilogy of the same name by author Phillip Pullmanwith superb talent and creativity. It possesses everything from grand battles to philosophical questions like the dangers of organized religion and the importance of freedom of choice and companionship. It's also not afraid to show some dark imagery, both in a physical and metaphysical sense.

2 'The Legend of Vox Machina' (2022-Present)

Image via Amazon Prime

When a mysterious creature threatens the city of Emon, a call is put out for any able-bodied mercenary to face it. This includes Vox Machina, a dysfunctional group that fights with one another as often as they fight villains. Despite their differences, they are united by a comradery that will help them become heroes of the realm.

The Legend of Vox Machina adapts the first season of Critical Role a successful internet series about professional voice actors playing Dungeons & Dragons. It perfectly captures the chaotic nature of a party in all its hilarity and drama, which is accentuated due to the actors all being longtime friends. It also dedicates time to showcasing the strengths of every character and what role they play in the team.

1 'Puss in Boots: The Last Wish' (2022)

Image via Universal Pictures

This spin-off of the Shrek franchise sees Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) learn that he is down to his last of nine lives. When a white wolf (Wagner Moura) almost kills him, he puts away his hat and boots and goes into retirement. This ends when he learns about a map leading to a fallen wishing star that can restore his missing lives.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish takes full advantage of its fairy tale aesthetic to tell an engaging quest. It juggles multiple characters seeking the wishing star for a multitude of reasons and gives each a satisfying amount of character growth. The action scenes are also beautifully choreographed, allowing for a blend of flashy visuals and tense drama.

