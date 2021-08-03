With Far Cry 6 fast approaching, Ubisoft is swinging into full gear to get people excited for the newest entry in one of their most popular franchises, and one way that they have decided to do this is by looking back at the last mainline entry in the series, Far Cry 5. Coming up this weekend, Far Cry 5 will be completely free and accompanied by a substantial discount across all platforms.

Far Cry 5 was originally released in 2018 and placed players in Hope County, Montana. This once normal town has become the center for a doomsday cult known as The Project at Eden's Gate. As a Deputy Sheriff, you are tasked with taking down this cult and saving the people of Hope County. Along the way, you will be up against the charismatic and psychopathic Joseph Seed, his family, and a legion of his most devoted followers. To overcome the odds, you will need to use the game's large amount of weapons, hire some locals to help you, and a bit of your own skill. Now, more people will once again have the chance to brave the cultists of Eden's Gate with the upcoming free weekend.

Ubisoft announced via a press release and on their website that the open world first-person shooter would be receiving a free weekend, which would begin Friday, August 5 and will last until August 9. Players will be able to experience the entire game in both single-player and co-op and will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC via the Epic Game Store and Ubisoft Store, and Stadia. Along with the free weekend, the full game, as well as its season pass, will be on sale this weekend. Here is a pricing breakdown for each version of the sale:

PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5: 80% off for the Standard Edition, 75% off for the Gold Edition, and 50% off for the Season Pass.

Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S: 85% off for the Standard Edition, 80% off for the Gold Edition, and 50% off for the Season Pass.

PC via Epic Games Store: 80% off for the Standard Edition, 80% off for the Gold Edition, and 50% off for the Season Pass.

PC via Ubisoft Store, Stadia, and Steam: 85% off for the Standard Edition, 80% off for the Gold Edition, and 70% off for the Season Pass.

Whether it is returning to the game or trying it out for the first time, fighting through Hope County is a great way to get excited for the imminent release of Far Cry 6, which will be coming out on October 7 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and Stadia.

