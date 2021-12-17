Ubisoft has finally released a launch trailer for Far Cry 6's first significant cross-over mission, starring Danny Trejo. The DLC was first unveiled after it was accidentally released, though it was quickly removed after the developers updated the game. Titled "Dani & Danny vs Everybody," this content is the first of three free cross-over missions for the game.

Trejo can't help to get pissed after Anton's forces destroy his taco business. After all, he was only trying to feed those suffering from hunger. As described by Ubisoft, the famous actor known for his eponymous role in Machete, is not a happy camper.

The one and only Danny Trejo comes to Yara to make his world-famous tasty tacos to feed the hungry. But Antón's forces decide to blow up his plans and now he is PISSED! Team up and fight with Danny Trejo, first with a free story mission and then with our last extra spicy Special Operation, Malagua. Double trouble Dannys are better than one.

Far Cry 6's DLC roadmap outlines what fans can expect throughout the next several months. In February 2022, the next crossover mission will tap into 80s nostalgia, with "Rambo: All the Blood," then in March 2022, Netflix's hit series The Stranger Things will invade the island of Yara with a mission called, "The Vanishing." Along with these free missions, Far Cry 6's Season Pass is slowly releasing missions centered on classic Far Cry villains.

Vaas: Insanity, released on November 16, 2021, allows players to take control of Far Cry 3's iconic villain, Vaas Montenegro, while slowly delving into the madness of his world with each possible death. In the next installment "Control," Far Cry 4's Pagan Min, the ruthless dictator, takes center stage. The last DLC titled "Collapse," will give players a glimpse into the sick and twisted mind of cult leader Joseph Seed from Far Cry 5.

The Season Pass also plans to release a planned remaster of Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon. All of Far Cry 6's missions are available to play in co-op with friends.

