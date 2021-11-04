Fans of Far Cry 6 were recently treated to a new and free downloadable mission featuring Danny Trejo, but it was short-lived. Ubisoft admitted the DLC was released early by mistake in a recent update, as it was originally planned to release in December.

The mission required players to protect Trejo from bad guys while he cooked up some tacos - I’d like to know who wouldn’t want this DLC early. Ubisoft took to the game’s official Twitter account to “apologize for any confusion” and made it clear that the content will be removed. They also stated that they “look forward to when players can check out the final version,” hinting that the leaked gameplay is not what fans can expect from the future official release.

Ubisoft also has plans to release a “Title Update 2,” which will see to the mission’s removal from the game, but will also implement some crucial changes and fixes. The update is expected to be pretty big in size, but differs from console to console, with plans to release for PC, Stadia, and Luna soon after. Some of what players can expect in the patch are new gameplay updates, quality-of-life changes, bug fixes, and more.

Gameplay updates include new daily and weekly challenges; a new special operation called “Los Tres Santos,” which will release on November 9; adjusted respawn rate of enemies in specific game areas; and other features labeled as “general performance improvements.”

As for quality-of-life changes, players will be able to skip the title sequence, the co-op menu gives better notifications for when co-op becomes available, corrected subtitles, added tutorials, an updated workbench background, and better colorblind mode. The bug fixes include happenings in photo mode, missions, co-op, and more. Far Cry 6 is available now - just without the accidentally-released DLC. Check out the announcement on the accidental release below.

