Ubisoft has released the launch trailer for the first set of DLC for Far Cry 6 -Vaas: Insanity - where players take control of the iconic Far Cry 3 villain, Vaas Montenegro as he battles his inner demons. Players will also have a chance to use the Far Cry Buddy Pass system to invite a friend for cooperative play, even if they don't own the game.

Part of Far Cry 6's Season Pass, each DLC allows players to take control of a different Far Cry villain from the games of the series, such as Pagan Min, the insane dictator from Far Cry 4, and Joseph Seed, the enigmatic and apocalyptic cult leader featured in Far Cry 5. The pass also includes Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon - Classic Edition, the hilarious and charming expansion set in a retro 80s future setting and includes dinosaurs.

Vaas: Insanity will see the return of Michael Mando as Vaas. Mando has appeared in Better Call Saul, Orphan Black, and also had a small appearance in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Mac Gargan, who becomes the Scorpion in the Marvel universe.

Far Cry 6's DLC roadmap is planned to run until March 2022, featuring special operations and crossover missions, weekly insurgencies, and new gear. The crossover missions will feature the likes of Danny Trejo, a Rambo-themed mission titled Rambo: All the Blood, and a Stranger Things set mission called The Vanishing.

Far Cry 6 is now available for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia, and the Vaas: Insanity DLC is available now. Check out the trailer for the new DLC below.

Here is the synopsis for Far Cry 6's villain-focused DLC:

For the first time in Far Cry history, you are the villain. Get up close and personal as you take control of the legends themselves: Vaas Montenegro, Pagan Min and Joseph Seed – all played by the original cast. Across three DLC episodes, you will delve into these iconic villain’s twisted minds, uncover their backstories, battle their inner demons, and reunite with familiar faces. All of this in a new Far Cry gameplay experience in which you will have to die… and retry. Can you escape the mind of a villain?

