‘Far Cry 6’ Arriving in Early 2021 with Giancarlo Esposito Playing the Villain

Far Cry 6 might not be that far away at all. A recent PlayStation Store leak [h/t Polygon] seems to confirm that the highly-anticipated first-person shooter will arrive on February 18, 2021 for PlayStation 4 (although the release does mention an eventual PS5 release). The leak came along with a synopsis, which drops the player in a tropical paradise called Yara, overseen by a brutal dictator.

Welcome to Yara, a tropical paradise frozen in time. As the dictator of Yara, Anton Castillo is intent on restoring his nation back to its former glory by any means, with his son, Diego, following in his bloody footsteps. Their ruthless oppression has ignited a revolution.

Even better! The role of Anton Castillo will be filled by Giancarlo Esposito, an extremely chill man who happens to be responsible for some of the most chilling roles in TV history. (Most notably Breaking Bad‘s Gustavo Fring.) You’ll play as Dani Rojas, a local Yaran, as you “become a guerrilla fighter to liberate the nation.” The leaked release notes you will run up against Anton’s troops in “the largest Far Cry playground to date across jungles, beaches, and Esperanza the capital city of Yara.”

The post continues: “Employ makeshift weapons, vehicles, and Amigos, the new Fangs for Hire to burn the tyrannical regime to the ground.”

Of course, “leaked” in the gaming mode is often a way to say the company is cranking up the hype machine before a major announcement, which seems to be confirmed by a cheeky Tweet from the official Far Cry account featuring Esposito and a message looking forward to this Sunday’s Ubisoft Forward event.

Anton would not be pleased. See you on Sunday at #UbiForward. pic.twitter.com/HieToJzDxp — Far Cry (@FarCrygame) July 10, 2020

